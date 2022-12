Kyrie Irving, Nike part ways

In the midst of another tumultuous season, Kyrie Irving did speak with the media after Sunday’s 103-92 loss to the Celtics, offering short responses about the Boston rivalry. But he did open up about his relationship with Jaylen Brown, one of his biggest defenders during a suspension and controversy sparked by posting a movie with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter page. “He’s a brother of mine,” Irving said. “I’m grateful to have a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. When I was in Boston, we didn’t really get a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So again, I’m just grateful that we’ve been able to build on top of a great foundation of relying on how we live our lives and how we treat people, so he’s a brother of mine.” -via Boston Globe / December 5, 2022