Kyrie Irving, Nike part ways

Shams Charania: Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving after promotion of antisemitic film as Nets star becomes sneaker free agent
cbssports.com/nba/news/nike-… – 12:00 PM
Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving after promotion of antisemitic film as Nets star becomes sneaker free agent
cbssports.com/nba/news/nike-… – 12:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. – 11:12 AM
Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. – 11:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Brooklyn are up for @celticsblog:
-Defense stepped up
-First quarter JB again
-Brogdon got them going
-Tatum to close it
-Turnovers ugly again
-Pritchard provides a spark
-A block party in Brooklyn
-Loading to KD & Kyrie
-North next
celticsblog.com/2022/12/5/2349… – 9:49 AM
Takeaways from Boston-Brooklyn are up for @celticsblog:
-Defense stepped up
-First quarter JB again
-Brogdon got them going
-Tatum to close it
-Turnovers ugly again
-Pritchard provides a spark
-A block party in Brooklyn
-Loading to KD & Kyrie
-North next
celticsblog.com/2022/12/5/2349… – 9:49 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving considers him a ‘brother’ now but Jaylen Brown understands relationship differently #Celtics #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/12/04/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 8:43 AM
Kyrie Irving considers him a ‘brother’ now but Jaylen Brown understands relationship differently #Celtics #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/12/04/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 8:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets star Kyrie Irving grateful for support from #Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown during suspension nypost.com/2022/12/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:32 AM
#Nets star Kyrie Irving grateful for support from #Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown during suspension nypost.com/2022/12/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:32 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on Jaylen Brown: “He’s a brother of mine. I’m grateful that we had built a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. When I was in Boston we didn’t really get a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level … – 9:49 PM
Kyrie on Jaylen Brown: “He’s a brother of mine. I’m grateful that we had built a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. When I was in Boston we didn’t really get a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level … – 9:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette PRIMETIME is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Absolutely wild NBA Witching Hour
-Anthony Davis’ historic tear
-Celtics dismantle KD & Kyrie (again)
-Kings beaming
-We need to talk about the Bulls
-Knicks save Thibs
-Alvarado career night
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/qTfUJ94DQe pic.twitter.com/jsPkjVhRQh – 9:09 PM
Radio Roulette PRIMETIME is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Absolutely wild NBA Witching Hour
-Anthony Davis’ historic tear
-Celtics dismantle KD & Kyrie (again)
-Kings beaming
-We need to talk about the Bulls
-Knicks save Thibs
-Alvarado career night
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/qTfUJ94DQe pic.twitter.com/jsPkjVhRQh – 9:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving says Jaylen Brown and him got to know each other on a deeper level in Boston and align on how they live their lives and treat people: “He’s a brother of mine.” pic.twitter.com/83xI9YXglj – 8:51 PM
Kyrie Irving says Jaylen Brown and him got to know each other on a deeper level in Boston and align on how they live their lives and treat people: “He’s a brother of mine.” pic.twitter.com/83xI9YXglj – 8:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving said he considers Jaylen Brown “a brother of mine.” Said he didn’t get a chance to know Jaylen on a “deeper level” while teammates in Boston. Said they have grown closer off the floor. #Celtics – 8:48 PM
Kyrie Irving said he considers Jaylen Brown “a brother of mine.” Said he didn’t get a chance to know Jaylen on a “deeper level” while teammates in Boston. Said they have grown closer off the floor. #Celtics – 8:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie when asked about Boston’s defense tonight:
“It’s the same difference principles from what I see. They sell out on our drives and make us pass. So, crowding the paint.” – 8:48 PM
Kyrie when asked about Boston’s defense tonight:
“It’s the same difference principles from what I see. They sell out on our drives and make us pass. So, crowding the paint.” – 8:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving said he considers Jaylen Brown “a brother of mine.” Said he didn’t get a chance not getting to know Jaylen on a “deeper level” while teammates in Boston. Said they have grown closer off the floor. #Celtics – 8:47 PM
Kyrie Irving said he considers Jaylen Brown “a brother of mine.” Said he didn’t get a chance not getting to know Jaylen on a “deeper level” while teammates in Boston. Said they have grown closer off the floor. #Celtics – 8:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is just the third 50-point game by a LeBron James teammate in a game that LeBron plays in.
Anthony Davis has two of them, the first coming in 2019 vs Minnesota.
Kyrie had one in 2015 vs the Spurs, a ridiculous game in which he buried a 3 at the buzzer to force OT. – 8:37 PM
This is just the third 50-point game by a LeBron James teammate in a game that LeBron plays in.
Anthony Davis has two of them, the first coming in 2019 vs Minnesota.
Kyrie had one in 2015 vs the Spurs, a ridiculous game in which he buried a 3 at the buzzer to force OT. – 8:37 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kyrie and KD gotta find a way to stop the bleeding when they match up against the Celtics… because JB and JT cutting them everywhere but loose! Carry the hell on… – 8:28 PM
Kyrie and KD gotta find a way to stop the bleeding when they match up against the Celtics… because JB and JT cutting them everywhere but loose! Carry the hell on… – 8:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics shut down Nets with best defensive effort yet and win 103-92, holding Kyrie to 7/21 FG and forcing eight turnovers on Durant https://t.co/dTcrmLedSb pic.twitter.com/kaf0SoFO5H – 8:24 PM
Celtics shut down Nets with best defensive effort yet and win 103-92, holding Kyrie to 7/21 FG and forcing eight turnovers on Durant https://t.co/dTcrmLedSb pic.twitter.com/kaf0SoFO5H – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 103-92
Brown – 34/10, 4 blocks
Tatum – 29/11, 4 steals
Brogdon – 13/8/7
Grant – 10/5, 3 steals
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 17 TOs
Durant – 31/7/5/2/2
Irving – 18/8/5
Harris – 13 points
Nets – 40.5% FGs
Nets – 9-26 3Ps
Nets – 15 TOs – 8:20 PM
Celtics win 103-92
Brown – 34/10, 4 blocks
Tatum – 29/11, 4 steals
Brogdon – 13/8/7
Grant – 10/5, 3 steals
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 17 TOs
Durant – 31/7/5/2/2
Irving – 18/8/5
Harris – 13 points
Nets – 40.5% FGs
Nets – 9-26 3Ps
Nets – 15 TOs – 8:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Nets 103-92, led entire second half. Brown 34, Tatum 29, 10 reb, 9 TOs, Brogdon 13; Durant 31, Irving 18, Harris 13.
BRK: 40% FG, 34.6 on 3pt. – 8:19 PM
#Celtics beat #Nets 103-92, led entire second half. Brown 34, Tatum 29, 10 reb, 9 TOs, Brogdon 13; Durant 31, Irving 18, Harris 13.
BRK: 40% FG, 34.6 on 3pt. – 8:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
In a game where the Nets smaller guards have struggled, Vaughn goes super small. Durant out there with Harris, O’Neale, Curry and Irving. Down seven with 2:57 left. – 8:05 PM
In a game where the Nets smaller guards have struggled, Vaughn goes super small. Durant out there with Harris, O’Neale, Curry and Irving. Down seven with 2:57 left. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets are weird, man. They had KD and Kyrie. They are down double digits and need a bucket. They run a set for Harris to take a tough movement three with neither star really involved.
Just kind of an odd time for that set. Harris is good, but give it to your main guys. – 8:02 PM
Nets are weird, man. They had KD and Kyrie. They are down double digits and need a bucket. They run a set for Harris to take a tough movement three with neither star really involved.
Just kind of an odd time for that set. Harris is good, but give it to your main guys. – 8:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Aside from Game 1 of last year’s sweep, Boston has been a really tough matchup for Kyrie. – 8:01 PM
Aside from Game 1 of last year’s sweep, Boston has been a really tough matchup for Kyrie. – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston’s defense is completely overwhelming Brooklyn. Kyrie can’t get his shot off comfortably and Royce O’Neale looks lost out there.
Really tough game for those two. – 8:00 PM
Boston’s defense is completely overwhelming Brooklyn. Kyrie can’t get his shot off comfortably and Royce O’Neale looks lost out there.
Really tough game for those two. – 8:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston’s defense is completely overwhelming Brooklyn’s offense. Kyrie can’t get his shot off comfortably and Royce O’Neale looks lost out there.
Really tough game for those two. – 7:59 PM
Boston’s defense is completely overwhelming Brooklyn’s offense. Kyrie can’t get his shot off comfortably and Royce O’Neale looks lost out there.
Really tough game for those two. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie gives up on a switch and leaves Jayson Tatum wide open for a dunk on the roll. Then commits an offensive foul and picks up a tech.
Celtics lead up to 9 with possession.
That may be the game. – 7:58 PM
Kyrie gives up on a switch and leaves Jayson Tatum wide open for a dunk on the roll. Then commits an offensive foul and picks up a tech.
Celtics lead up to 9 with possession.
That may be the game. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie has shot like crap, but he makes a big hoop there to steady the Nets. – 7:57 PM
Kyrie has shot like crap, but he makes a big hoop there to steady the Nets. – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Looks like Grant-Pritchard pre-switched that set for Kyrie while the ref took a long time to put the in-bounds in play. Pritchard guarded Claxton and Grant Curry, before Brown eventually ended up on Irving for the stop – 7:49 PM
Looks like Grant-Pritchard pre-switched that set for Kyrie while the ref took a long time to put the in-bounds in play. Pritchard guarded Claxton and Grant Curry, before Brown eventually ended up on Irving for the stop – 7:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is now 5-for-19 from the field. He can’t find any rhythm at all offensively. He’s forced up a few bad looks as well. – 7:49 PM
Kyrie is now 5-for-19 from the field. He can’t find any rhythm at all offensively. He’s forced up a few bad looks as well. – 7:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets need to get T.J. Warren some touches.
Kyrie is tired. They need someone else to create. – 7:46 PM
Nets need to get T.J. Warren some touches.
Kyrie is tired. They need someone else to create. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Brogdon – 13/4/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Nets – 9 TOs – 7:45 PM
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Brogdon – 13/4/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Nets – 9 TOs – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics up 75-69 into the 4th. They took the lead midway through the 1st and haven’t trailed since. They’ve done that a handful of times this year all the way to the end. Would be pretty impressive to pull it off against Durant and Irving the way they’ve been playing. – 7:44 PM
#Celtics up 75-69 into the 4th. They took the lead midway through the 1st and haven’t trailed since. They’ve done that a handful of times this year all the way to the end. Would be pretty impressive to pull it off against Durant and Irving the way they’ve been playing. – 7:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love that move by Brown picking up his dribble to shake Irving and draw the foul on Claxton behind him. – 7:22 PM
Love that move by Brown picking up his dribble to shake Irving and draw the foul on Claxton behind him. – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Nets – turnovers – 7:04 PM
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Nets – turnovers – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 62-50. KD with 13, Kyrie with 11. Just two points from Jaylen Brown in the second quarter after 20 in the first. Nets bench has been nonexistent. Seth Curry has four fouls in three minutes. Cam Thomas with three bad shots. Does JV try someone else? – 7:03 PM
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 62-50. KD with 13, Kyrie with 11. Just two points from Jaylen Brown in the second quarter after 20 in the first. Nets bench has been nonexistent. Seth Curry has four fouls in three minutes. Cam Thomas with three bad shots. Does JV try someone else? – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie helps the #nets tie it at 48 finding Claxton for an alley-oop and keeping Durant’s transition miss in-bounds before O’Neale found Harris for 3. Brown answers with a turnaround and assist to Brogdon for 3. – 6:54 PM
Kyrie helps the #nets tie it at 48 finding Claxton for an alley-oop and keeping Durant’s transition miss in-bounds before O’Neale found Harris for 3. Brown answers with a turnaround and assist to Brogdon for 3. – 6:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon got fouled, but Boston missed and easy chance to post Tatum against Kyrie on the block.
Celtics offense is a little out of sync without Marcus Smart running the show. – 6:53 PM
Brogdon got fouled, but Boston missed and easy chance to post Tatum against Kyrie on the block.
Celtics offense is a little out of sync without Marcus Smart running the show. – 6:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics free up Tatum with some screening action that fooled Irving/Claxton, but he misses another 3. He’s 6 of his last 24 from the field. – 6:50 PM
#Celtics free up Tatum with some screening action that fooled Irving/Claxton, but he misses another 3. He’s 6 of his last 24 from the field. – 6:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie Irving is probably the best small finisher I’ve watched an entire career of. He’s so good at the rim. – 6:38 PM
Kyrie Irving is probably the best small finisher I’ve watched an entire career of. He’s so good at the rim. – 6:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Nets – 0 TOs – 6:37 PM
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Nets – 0 TOs – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-27. Vaughn put five shooters out there for the last look in KD, Kyrie, Joe, T.J. and Cam. It resulted in a stepback 3 from Thomas, that was off. Alas. Jaylen Brown has 20 points already and is killing them. – 6:35 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-27. Vaughn put five shooters out there for the last look in KD, Kyrie, Joe, T.J. and Cam. It resulted in a stepback 3 from Thomas, that was off. Alas. Jaylen Brown has 20 points already and is killing them. – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie’s overhelping off shooters for no reason has been really bad this season. – 6:31 PM
Kyrie’s overhelping off shooters for no reason has been really bad this season. – 6:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some incredible transition defense from the #Celtics here, and a bit of fortune with Claxton dropping a 2-on-1 pass, get them ahead after the #Nets hit 5 straight shots to start the game. Big blocks by White & Brown at the rim chasing down Kyrie and Harris. 16-11 Boston. – 6:17 PM
Some incredible transition defense from the #Celtics here, and a bit of fortune with Claxton dropping a 2-on-1 pass, get them ahead after the #Nets hit 5 straight shots to start the game. Big blocks by White & Brown at the rim chasing down Kyrie and Harris. 16-11 Boston. – 6:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just like that the Celtics lead 13-11. Tatum hit a 3 and Kyrie tried to match it with a pull-up of his own. It didn’t go as well. Brown buried an open corner 3 the next time down. – 6:16 PM
Just like that the Celtics lead 13-11. Tatum hit a 3 and Kyrie tried to match it with a pull-up of his own. It didn’t go as well. Brown buried an open corner 3 the next time down. – 6:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hot start for the Nets. They’ve made their first five shots. KD and Kyrie each with four plus a 3 from Royce. 11-4 Nets. – 6:14 PM
Hot start for the Nets. They’ve made their first five shots. KD and Kyrie each with four plus a 3 from Royce. 11-4 Nets. – 6:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving heard a some boos as he was introduced. #Celtics #Nets – 6:11 PM
Kyrie Irving heard a some boos as he was introduced. #Celtics #Nets – 6:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Celtics fans in attendance booed Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions. – 6:09 PM
Celtics fans in attendance booed Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions. – 6:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/d88WmmOSeM – 6:05 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/d88WmmOSeM – 6:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/S5dZ84nT50 – 5:35 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/S5dZ84nT50 – 5:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Boston: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Nets starters vs. Boston: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Boston:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:33 PM
Same starters for Nets tonight vs. Boston:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets Starters for this evening’s game vs. Boston:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:32 PM
Nets Starters for this evening’s game vs. Boston:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving – 5:32 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
In the midst of another tumultuous season, Kyrie Irving did speak with the media after Sunday’s 103-92 loss to the Celtics, offering short responses about the Boston rivalry. But he did open up about his relationship with Jaylen Brown, one of his biggest defenders during a suspension and controversy sparked by posting a movie with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter page. “He’s a brother of mine,” Irving said. “I’m grateful to have a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. When I was in Boston, we didn’t really get a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So again, I’m just grateful that we’ve been able to build on top of a great foundation of relying on how we live our lives and how we treat people, so he’s a brother of mine.” -via Boston Globe / December 5, 2022
“It’s been a lot of growth and interesting to follow,” Brown said. “Being a teammate of Kyrie, we got into it a lot. We didn’t see eye to eye a majority of the time he was here. And since then it seems like our relationship [has improved]. We’ve been able to have conversations. We’ve been able to talk to each other. We’ve been able to understand where he’s coming from.” -via Boston Globe / December 5, 2022
Even though the Nets acquitted themselves well defensively, and Kevin Durant (team-high 31 points) played Jayson Tatum to a standstill, they couldn’t handle Jaylen Brown the same way Boston smothered Kyrie Irving. That — and the Celtics’ edge from outside — was the game. “They looked great last year; it’s carried over to this year,” Durant said. “They’ve got more experience, another year. Going to the Finals definitely helps you as a team, brings you closer. [Tatum] is a year older, [Brown] is a year older. Their guys are just getting more experience every day, and their record shows. “They’re a big team, they shoot the ball well, they got good length. So you’ve got to match that if you want to compete. We don’t have a big margin for error.” -via New York Post / December 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.