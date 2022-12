Malik Monk on Kings: We're legit

After Sacramento’s 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, Malik Monk said the Kings are slowly turning that potential into a reality. “We’re legit, man. We’re legit, because [Kings coach] Mike [Brown] is going to push us so hard that we can’t not be legit,” Monk told NBC Sports California’s Kyle Draper and Kenny Thomas on “Kings Postgame Live.” “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. We’re a young team and a lot of guys that need to get to the playoffs. A lot of us haven’t been there yet and we all want the same goal. So we’re there, man. We’re there.”Source: Jarrod Castillo @ NBC Sports