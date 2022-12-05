Malik Monk on Kings: We're legit

After Sacramento’s 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, Malik Monk said the Kings are slowly turning that potential into a reality. “We’re legit, man. We’re legit, because [Kings coach] Mike [Brown] is going to push us so hard that we can’t not be legit,” Monk told NBC Sports California’s Kyle Draper and Kenny Thomas on “Kings Postgame Live.” “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. We’re a young team and a lot of guys that need to get to the playoffs. A lot of us haven’t been there yet and we all want the same goal. So we’re there, man. We’re there.”
Malik Monk might be the Kings most important player through Sacramento’s 22 games of the season. Scoring, playmaking, athleticism, leadership, tons of swagger & even more fun.
Malik Monk discusses the Kings sweeping the weekend back-to-back with Sunday’s 110-101 win over the Bulls, another 20 point performance off of Sacramento’s bench, winning 10 of the last 13 games & why the fans have been most impressive during the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/PqC70YWSRn – 11:17 PM
Malik Monk discusses the Kings sweeping the weekend back-to-back with Sunday’s 110-101 win over the Bulls, another 20 point performance off of Sacramento’s bench and winning 10 of the last 13 games. pic.twitter.com/nA5eeHu5No – 11:09 PM
De’Aaron Fox reacts to the Kings 110-101 victory over the Bulls, the impact of Malik Monk off Sacramento’s bench & defensive improvements.
“Knowing we can get stops whenever we need them is a great thing.”
De’Aaron Fox on how good Malik Monk is off the bench for the Kings:
“He’s definitely one of the top guys in the league… He can get it going while making plays for others and making plays for himself.” – 8:49 PM
Malik Monk was the man who carried the Kings into the victory over the Bulls
20 points / 5 assists / 2 steals / 8-16 FG in 24 minutes off the bench
Over the last 4 games
20.8 points
5.3 assists
1.3 steals
58.5% FG
44% 3P
90.9% FT
He shot 50/40/90 at this stretch. #BeamTeam – 8:32 PM
Malik Monk was the man who carried the Kings into the victory over the Bulls
20 points / 5 assts / 2 steals / 8-16 FG in 24 minutes off the bench
Over the last 4 games
20.8 points
5.3 assists
1.3 steals
58.5% FG
44% 3P
90.9% FT
He shot 50/40/90 at this stretch. #BeamTeam – 8:32 PM
Kings win! 110-101 the Bulls and improved their record to 13-9.
Malik Monk 20pts, 8-16FG, 5asts off the bench
De’Aaron Fox 16pts, 7rebs, 4asts
Domantas Sabonis 11pts, 17rebs, 9asts
Zach LaVine 41pts, 16-28FG, 8rebs
Light the beam! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:22 PM
Kings beat the Bulls, sweep the weekend back-to-back and improve to 13-9 on the season. 110-101 the final. Malik Monk 20 points for Sacramento, one of 7 Kings in double figures. Domantas Sabonis 11 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists. – 8:21 PM
Kings 110, Bulls 101
Bulls finish trip 2-4, drop to season-low 5 games under .500
LaVine 41 pts (season high), 8 rebs
DeRozan 18 pts, 6-18 FGs
Monk 20 pts off bench
Sabonis 11 pts, 17 rebs, 9 assists
Kings 7 in doubles – 8:20 PM
Malik Monk up to another 20 point performance off the Kings bench. His 6th 20+ point effort of the season as a reserve. Kings lead the Bulls 93-87 with 8:30 to go. – 8:00 PM
After only turning the ball over twice in the third quarter, the Bulls cough up another costly turnover and Monk makes them pay with a 3-pointer.
93-87, 8:30 remaining. – 7:59 PM
Malik Monk is going to win this one for the Kings by himself if he has to. His 20 points have been just as electric as LaVine’s 32. – 7:59 PM
Malik Monk trying to rescue the Kings here in the fourth. Huge 3-pointer. Kings up 93-87. – 7:58 PM
Malik Monk’s impressive dunk off the steal from Davion Mitchell in the 3rd quarter. Monk looks at Trey Lyles and tells him he did it for him. Kings lead the Bulls 82-78 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Monk with 13 points. pic.twitter.com/q0O0JIRLoM – 7:47 PM
Malik Monk was a +16 in the first half, and the Kings lead the Bulls 62-47. – 7:04 PM
A 33-20 Kings advantage in the 2nd quarter gives Sacramento a 62-47 lead over the Bulls at the half. Kings led by 18 in the half and already have 30 3-point attempts. Malik Monk 11 points, Zach LaVine with 17 – 7:04 PM
Halftime: Kings 62, Bulls 47
Malik Monk 11pts, 5asts, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 10pts, 3asts, 2stls
Domantas Sabonis 3pts, 10rebs, 4asts
The Kings have outscored 33-20 Bulls over the 2nd quarter.
-Intensity and toughness at a high level #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 7:04 PM
Kings outscored the Bulls 33-20 in the 2nd quarter and all the credit goes to Malik Monk.
He had all his 11 points, 4 assists and 5 steals in just the 2nd quarter. – 7:02 PM
Kings all over the Bulls here at the half. 62-47. Monk and Barnes each have 11 points. 10 points for Fox. 9 steals for Sacramento. – 7:01 PM
Kings 62, Bulls 47 at half
LaVine 17 pts, 6 rebs
Bulls 12 TOs (16 points scored off them)
Monk, Barnes 11 points each
Fox 10 pts, 3 assists
Kings are 10-30 from 3 – 7:01 PM
Kings guard Malik Monk has a career-high five steals in the first half vs. the Bulls. – 7:00 PM
Monte McNair is going to get the two best seasons of Malik Monk’s career for only $19M. 🤑 – 6:54 PM
11 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 0 turnovers for Malik Monk so far. His impact on the Kings offense is tremendous. He’s on pace as front runner for the 6th man of the year award. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 6:52 PM
11 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 0 turnovers for Malik Monk so far. His impact on the Kings offense is tremendous. He’s on pace as front runner for 6th man of the year award. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 6:51 PM
Malik Monk is putting on a show. Throwing passes all over the court. – 6:44 PM
Kings defense making stops in this second quarter. Malik Monk is behind nearly every stop. – 6:43 PM
Malik Monk could rival Jason Williams with some of his passes. Look at this dime to De’Aaron Fox for three. pic.twitter.com/1Mgt66eeE2 – 6:40 PM
Any time Malik Monk and Chimezie Metu are in the game together a lob is coming. – 6:37 PM
Fox added that it feels “good” to know that the Kings have multiple weapons they can use that can help them navigate the Western Conference playoff race, a race that historically has been competitive. Against the Bulls, the Kings had seven players score in double figures. “I mean, we’ve talked about how deep our team is and I feel like we’re showing that,” Fox continued. “We’ve had multiple guys come up with big nights and I feel like we’re putting it together.” -via NBC Sports / December 5, 2022
The Kings improved their record to 13-9 with a 110-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, their best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. “It sounds like a broken record,” Kings coach Mike Brown said, “but (the players) have worked hard. They’re connected. They’re trying to play for each other, and when you get that with a talented group and two All-Stars in (De’Aaron) Fox and Domas (Domantas Sabonis), and a lot of guys who can step up, including Sixth Man of the Year (candidate) Malik Monk, you get some nice wins.” -via Sacramento Bee / December 5, 2022
Domantas Sabonis was almost flawless and rookie Keegan Murray had his best game in weeks, leading the Kings to a 123-96 victory over the Clippers. Kings fans filled the empty space inside the arena with “Light the Beam” chants in the fourth quarter as Clippers fans headed for the exits. “It was funny,” Kings guard Malik Monk said. “It’s funny that we’ve got a lot of fans on the wave right now. We just have to keep playing hard for them so we can keep lighting the beam.” Kings coach Mike Brown continued to lobby team owner Vivek Ranadive and Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis for a bigger beam following the afternoon affair. “Vivek and Matina are going to have to get a stronger beam,” Brown said. “How can the beam be seen with a 1 o’clock game today?” -via Sacramento Bee / December 4, 2022
