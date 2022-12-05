Michael Foster joins 76ers' G League affiliate

Former 76ers player Michael Foster signed with G League team Delaware Blue Coats for the 2022-23 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: The Sixers will be signing Saben Lee to a two-way deal, sources told ESPN. To clear the spot for him, they’ll be waiving Michael Foster Jr., who if he clears waivers will be eligible to play for their G-League team. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 23, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The 76ers are converting forward Michael Foster to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Foster is an undrafted rookie out of the G League Ignite. Philadelphia will waive Charlie Brown. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 16, 2022
