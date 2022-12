Nate McMillan says he would never ask a player to stay home

One thing to keep in mind is that Nate McMillan has held his media availability on game days in a pregame session, not at shootaround. – 11:04 AM

ICYMI, Trae Young finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with his Hawks coach – again. Inside the Friday situation with Nate McMillan that has led to questions about the face of the franchise’s leadership style. With @Shams Charania , at @TheAthletic

Nate McMillan said that he addressed the team this morning about the article that came out. – 5:49 PM

As a longtime observer of Nate McMillan press conferences going back to Portland, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him this animated. Certainly not before a game. – 5:52 PM

Nate McMillan opened his pregame presser with an opening statement about Trae Young.Said he wouldn’t ask a player to stay home. pic.twitter.com/jHDtcFbPDv

Extremely dubious verticality interpretation on Jalen Johnson’s drive has Nate McMillan discussing things with the refs. Also hat tip to Josh Giddey for leaping on a Jalen Johnson shot fake. – 7:48 PM

