Nate McMillan says he would never ask a player to stay home

Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan opened his pregame presser with an opening statement about Trae Young. Said he wouldn’t ask a player to stay home. pic.twitter.com/jHDtcFbPDv
Source: Twitter @KLChouinard
Source: Twitter @KLChouinard
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Extremely dubious verticality interpretation on Jalen Johnson’s drive has Nate McMillan discussing things with the refs. Also hat tip to Josh Giddey for leaping on a Jalen Johnson shot fake. – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 6:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Here’s a screenshot of Nate McMillan’s statement. pic.twitter.com/JmSJbcRMNp – 6:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic remains on a minutes restriction. – 6:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nate McMillan on Shai and the Thunder pic.twitter.com/z3NSYueso1 – 5:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As a longtime observer of Nate McMillan press conferences going back to Portland, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him this animated. Certainly not before a game. – 5:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that he addressed the team this morning about the article that came out. – 5:49 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, Trae Young finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with his Hawks coach – again. Inside the Friday situation with Nate McMillan that has led to questions about the face of the franchise’s leadership style. With @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
ICYMI, Trae Young finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with his Hawks coach – again. Inside the Friday situation with Nate McMillan that has led to questions about the face of the franchise’s leadership style. With @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One thing to keep in mind is that Nate McMillan has held his media availability on game days in a pregame session, not at shootaround. – 11:04 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trae Young reportedly sat out Friday’s game vs. the Nuggets after an exchange with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
Trae Young reportedly sat out Friday’s game vs. the Nuggets after an exchange with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
FanDuelTV: “…Trae Young actually wanted to play but when he was faced with these options, he chose not to show up to the arena…” @Shams Charania on Trae Young’s exchange with Coach Nate McMillan leading him to not play on Friday #RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons @bansky -via Twitter / December 5, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: I asked Trae Young about what happened on Friday from his perspective and here’s what he said: “I mean, it was just a situation. I mean, we’re all grown men here. And there’s sometimes we don’t always agree. And it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. But I guess that’s what the world we live in now. But um, yeah, I’m just gonna just focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on.” -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / December 5, 2022
Lauren L. Williams. I also asked him about how he and Nate McMillan will address any future miscommunications: “We’ll figure that out.” -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / December 5, 2022
