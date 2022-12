Pacers 66, Warriors 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Pacers injury update for tonight at Golden State, their 6th game in 9 days.– Tyrese Haliburton (groin) will miss his second game in a row– T.J. McConnell (non-Covid illness) and James Johnson (right elbow sprain) are questionable– Warriors are without Andrew Wiggins – 4:38 PM

The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/inj…

Before the Warriors host the Pacers, here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/pacers-v…

Jordan Poole has been upgraded to probable.Looks like he’ll be good to go for the Warriors vs. the Pacers after rolling his left ankle last game – 7:36 PM

Jordan Poole upgraded to probable vs Pacers tonight. He’d be the likely fifth starter with Andrew Wiggins out. – 7:43 PM

Jordan Poole is available and will start tonight against the Pacers in place of Wiggins. – 8:16 PM

Steve Kerr confirms that Andrew Wiggins is out tonight. Jordan Poole, who was originally listed as questionable and upgraded to probable, will start in Wiggins’ place. – 8:16 PM

Steve Kerr confirms Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight against the Pacers. Jordan Poole, who was originally listed as questionable and upgraded to probable, will start in Wiggins’ place. – 8:17 PM

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has always said Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are ‘pretty interchangeable.’ With Wiggins out tonight, Klay moves to SF and Jordan Poole starts at SG. Let’s see . . . – 8:18 PM

Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins adductor tightness isn’t a major concern for the team right now and they don’t believe he’ll miss more games because of it. Unclear when he hurt it. – 8:19 PM

With Andrew Wiggins out, Steve Kerr says Moses Moody should have another big opportunity.Two nights ago, Moody aced his latest test of always staying ready nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Steve Kerr said James Wiseman had a really good practice at Chase Center with Santa Cruz team today and that they’ll reassess his situation in a few days. – 8:31 PM

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.”Wiseman and the entire Santa Cruz Warriors team practiced at Chase Center today – 8:32 PM

James Wiseman practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this afternoon. It took place in the Warriors’ facility in SF, giving staff chance to attend. He remains with SC this week. Wiseman isn’t active for tonight’s game vs Pacers. Rollins/Baldwin are active. – 8:33 PM

Back on Nov. 19, the IU, Purdue and Notre Dame football teams had won that day and their basketball teams were undefeated. The Pacers had won 4 straight and had a 9-6 record, and the Colts were coming off a hope-inspiring win in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut. Now, the Colts … – 8:35 PM

Injury Report for tonight’s game:Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sore left groin)James Johnson – Out (right elbow sprain)T.J. McConnell – Out (non-COVID illness)Daniel Theis – Out (right knee)Myles Turner – Out (sore right hamstring) pic.twitter.com/nUPWIyFQ76

The Pacers are missing just a few players tonight against the WarriorsChris Duarte: (left ankle sprain)Tyrese Haliburton: (sore left groin)James Johnson: (right elbow sprain)T.J. McConnell: (non-COVID illness)Daniel Theis: (right knee)Myles Turner: (sore right hamstring) – 9:41 PM

Six years ago today, Klay Thompson scored a career-high 60 points vs. the Indiana Pacers, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 60-point mark in a single game. Warriors tip vs. the Pacers at 7 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/sXfsEBRjtN

Who’s staying up tonight for Pacers-Warriors?Going to be tough for the Pacers, who’ve already lost 4 of 5 on the road trip — all by 14+ pts.They’re WITHOUT Haliburton, Turner, McConnell, Duarte, Johnson and Theis.Benn Mathurin to make his first career start. – 9:58 PM

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins’ adductor tightness isn’t concerning, but with any injury … you never quite know nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Nembhard is a rookie, but he doesn’t play like it. They need A LOT from him tonight, and he’s under control and producing at both ends.Already a couple FGs, 2asts and a steal.By committee — five different Pacers scored their first five FGs. – 10:16 PM

Timeout Warriors, down 18-9 to the PacersWarriors are 3-for-10 from the field and the Pacers already have 12 points in the paint – 10:18 PM

“the reigning champs really miss andrew wiggins’ defense” is such an obvious observation now but 2019 nba twitter is RATTLED – 10:19 PM

With the three rookies playing 5+ minutes together already, Pacers are looking to attack whenever possible. Led to high-percentage shots.That’s where they’ve scored 18 of their first 24pts. Jalen Smith with 7/5. – 10:26 PM

Like we’ve all been thinking, the Pacers being without their two best players this season will solve their first quarter woes. – 10:32 PM

Pacers up 34-21 on the Warriors after one quarter here at Chase Center. Indiana is shooting 65.2% from the field while Golden State is shooting 32%. – 10:35 PM

Pacers lead the Warriors 34-21 at the end of the first quarter. Maybe their best start of the season on both ends. Nembhard was terrific with 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 5 assists – 10:35 PM

Warriors down 34-21 after the first vs. a Pacers team missing multiple key players8-for-25 from the field2-for-9 from deep4 assists, 4 turnoversSteph Curry went 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 on 3-pointers – 10:35 PM

Pacers had been outscored in the 1Q in 10 straight games.– first time leading after 1 since Nov. 12 v Toronto– first time scoring 30+ since Nov. 7 (NOP).It’s 34-21 against the Warriors. – 10:35 PM

Every Pacer who has played had scored. The shorthanded Pacers lead the Warriors 34-21 after one. Funky Steph start at 1-6, 0-3. – 10:36 PM

Pacers making it look easy against the defending champs. It’s 40-24 in the second quarter. Carlisle’s group getting whatever they want – 10:42 PM

Would be amazing if skeleton Pacers win this but also Warriors have to give their rings back if it happens – 10:47 PM

Draymond Green got hit in the face fighting for a loose ball. Stayed down for a second. He’s up now, seems fine. – 10:47 PM

Jordan Poole is getting busy at the rim, and the Pacers lead is down to nine. The 23-year-old has a game-high 10 points. 7:19 to go until halftime. – 10:49 PM

Warriors wake up, go on 7-0 run, shave deficit to nine (40-31) with 7:19 left in the half. – 10:50 PM

Jordan Poole is 3-for-5 in the second quarter with 8 points after scoring only 2 points and going 1-for-4 in the first – 10:50 PM

Curry’s back in to close the half. Let’s see if he can find some rhythm. – 10:53 PM

The Warriors are now on a 9-0 run since Kuminga came in – 10:53 PM

Annnd just like that, the Warriors are back in it. Tied at 42 via an 18-2 run. – 10:55 PM

Nah what was that dance Steph was doing after that last Klay three😭 – 10:56 PM

Klay Thompson makes three consecutive 3s and the crowd goes wild. He knots the game up at 42 after the Warriors trailed by 16 this quarter.Klay has 17 points and five 3s with 4:51 left in the second. – 10:56 PM

Klay Thompson is in that zone. Three straight triples from him, all kind of reckless, and we’re all tied at 42 with 4:51 left in the half. – 10:56 PM

Kuminga checked in at the 8:40 mark with the Warriors down 40-24It’s now 42-42 with 4:51 left – 10:56 PM

Klay Thompson knocks down three consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 42. Pregame, Steve Kerr said there is just something different about Thompson when he goes unconscious shooting. That little stretch felt like one of those moments. – 10:57 PM

Pacers back with the lead. But the crazy thing is Steph Curry hasn’t detonated yet. Just 1 for 6 with 2pts in 16mins.As we all know, he can erupt for 20+ points in a hurry. – 11:02 PM

Jordan Poole gets slapped with a tech. Pacers make the freebie, and it’s 50-44 Indiana with 2:06 left in the half. – 11:04 PM

Klay Thompson’s three consecutive 3s in the second quarter came from pretty much the exact same spot on the right wing. More significant? All came after Warriors stops.Dubs always at their best when defense —> offense. pic.twitter.com/EDeIkrs8S4

59-50 pacers lead at halftime. Really, really impressive half. They took Steph Curry out of his game, he’s got just 4 points.Brilliant half from Andrew Nembhard, who has 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. – 11:10 PM

Pacers leading the GSW 59-50 at half, getting 13-3-7 from rookie Andrew Nembhard.Good time to reshare my story on the Gonzaga guard.Mark Few: “you feel so comfortable that it’s in good hands. You know the right basketball decision is going to be made”

Warriors are down nine at home at halftime to a Pacers team without Haliburton or Turner. As quiet as Steph Curry has been this season: 4 points, 1/7 FG, no 3s in 18 minutes. – 11:10 PM

Warriors give up an open 3 at the end of the half, trail the Pacers 59-50Warriors are shooting 37.5% overall and 26.1% on 3sSteph Curry has 4 points, is 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 on 3s. He has made at least one 3 in 211 consecutive regular-season games – 11:11 PM

Warriors trail the Pacers 59-50 at halftime.Klay Thompson had a decent stretch, scoring 19 pts, but the Warriors are sputtering. Stephen Curry is just 1-of-7 and the team is shooting 37.5% FG, while Indiana has scored 34 points in the paint and is shooting 35.3% from 3. – 11:11 PM

Warriors down 59-50 at the half. Pacers outscored Golden State 15-6 over last 3:17.Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 19 points — 11 scored in the second. Steph Curry having an uncharacteristic night, going 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep for four points. – 11:11 PM

After Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter, Pacers outscored the Warriors 17-8 to take a nine-point lead into halftime.Thompson has 19 points, made five 3s. Curry, Poole and D. Green are a combined 5-of-23 from the field. – 11:11 PM

Warriors take a 44-42 lead with 3:40 left in the half . . . then allow nondescript but plucky Pacers to close with 17-6 runGSW goes into into locker room trailing 59-50 – 11:13 PM

