Pacers 66, Warriors 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (12-11) play against the Golden State Warriors (11-11) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Indiana Pacers 66, Golden State Warriors 56 (Q3 09:37)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard in the first half:
13 PTS | 7 AST | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/NZXX1Gw8lG – 11:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Pacers/Warriors live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/zufMnCwrRN pic.twitter.com/dMolyRZr7l – 11:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors take a 44-42 lead with 3:40 left in the half . . . then allow nondescript but plucky Pacers to close with 17-6 run
GSW goes into into locker room trailing 59-50 – 11:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter, Pacers outscored the Warriors 17-8 to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
Thompson has 19 points, made five 3s. Curry, Poole and D. Green are a combined 5-of-23 from the field. – 11:11 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors down 59-50 at the half. Pacers outscored Golden State 15-6 over last 3:17.
Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 19 points — 11 scored in the second. Steph Curry having an uncharacteristic night, going 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep for four points. – 11:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors trail the Pacers 59-50 at halftime.
Klay Thompson had a decent stretch, scoring 19 pts, but the Warriors are sputtering. Stephen Curry is just 1-of-7 and the team is shooting 37.5% FG, while Indiana has scored 34 points in the paint and is shooting 35.3% from 3. – 11:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors give up an open 3 at the end of the half, trail the Pacers 59-50
Warriors are shooting 37.5% overall and 26.1% on 3s
Steph Curry has 4 points, is 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 on 3s. He has made at least one 3 in 211 consecutive regular-season games – 11:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down nine at home at halftime to a Pacers team without Haliburton or Turner. As quiet as Steph Curry has been this season: 4 points, 1/7 FG, no 3s in 18 minutes. – 11:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers leading the GSW 59-50 at half, getting 13-3-7 from rookie Andrew Nembhard.
Good time to reshare my story on the Gonzaga guard.
Mark Few: “you feel so comfortable that it’s in good hands. You know the right basketball decision is going to be made”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/on-andrew-ne… – 11:10 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Klay Thompson’s three consecutive 3s in the second quarter came from pretty much the exact same spot on the right wing. More significant? All came after Warriors stops.
Dubs always at their best when defense —> offense. pic.twitter.com/EDeIkrs8S4 – 11:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Poole and Hield match-up has been competitive. Chatting during the game. – 11:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole gets slapped with a tech. Pacers make the freebie, and it’s 50-44 Indiana with 2:06 left in the half. – 11:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tech on Jordan Poole
Steve Kerr immediately pulls him for Anthony Lamb – 11:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers back with the lead. But the crazy thing is Steph Curry hasn’t detonated yet. Just 1 for 6 with 2pts in 16mins.
As we all know, he can erupt for 20+ points in a hurry. – 11:02 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is reppin his @DavidsonMBB Wildcats tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/sEFbOwKgSy – 11:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Pacers/Warriors with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/6oMbgzvmp8 pic.twitter.com/1SS5DRa9Z4 – 11:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coming from outta nowhere. ❌
Jalen Smith hustles to get the block. pic.twitter.com/ZcfTCu1tj8 – 10:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
back to back to back
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ly7WPprRSs – 10:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Three consecutive Klay 3s from the same spot erase the Pacers’ lead. Game knotted at 42. – 10:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson knocks down three consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 42. Pregame, Steve Kerr said there is just something different about Thompson when he goes unconscious shooting. That little stretch felt like one of those moments. – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kuminga checked in at the 8:40 mark with the Warriors down 40-24
It’s now 42-42 with 4:51 left – 10:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
18-2 Warriors run, punctuated by b2b2b 3s by Klay Thompson. Tie game: 42-42, Pacers timeout 4:51 left in half. – 10:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson is in that zone. Three straight triples from him, all kind of reckless, and we’re all tied at 42 with 4:51 left in the half. – 10:56 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson makes three consecutive 3s and the crowd goes wild. He knots the game up at 42 after the Warriors trailed by 16 this quarter.
Klay has 17 points and five 3s with 4:51 left in the second. – 10:56 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Nah what was that dance Steph was doing after that last Klay three😭 – 10:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Annnd just like that, the Warriors are back in it. Tied at 42 via an 18-2 run. – 10:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry’s back in to close the half. Let’s see if he can find some rhythm. – 10:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole is 3-for-5 in the second quarter with 8 points after scoring only 2 points and going 1-for-4 in the first – 10:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors wake up, go on 7-0 run, shave deficit to nine (40-31) with 7:19 left in the half. – 10:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole is getting busy at the rim, and the Pacers lead is down to nine. The 23-year-old has a game-high 10 points. 7:19 to go until halftime. – 10:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole with back-to-back tough left-handed finishes at the rim – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green got hit in the face fighting for a loose ball. Stayed down for a second. He’s up now, seems fine. – 10:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Would be amazing if skeleton Pacers win this but also Warriors have to give their rings back if it happens – 10:47 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Pacers/Warriors! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/zufMnCwrRN pic.twitter.com/GiW5aqMsH9 – 10:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is checking in for the first time tonight – 10:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pacers start the second quarter on a 6-3 run to extend their lead to 16. Timeout, Steve Kerr. – 10:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Every Pacer who has played had scored. The shorthanded Pacers lead the Warriors 34-21 after one. Funky Steph start at 1-6, 0-3. – 10:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers had been outscored in the 1Q in 10 straight games.
– first time leading after 1 since Nov. 12 v Toronto
– first time scoring 30+ since Nov. 7 (NOP).
It’s 34-21 against the Warriors. – 10:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 34-21 after the first vs. a Pacers team missing multiple key players
8-for-25 from the field
2-for-9 from deep
4 assists, 4 turnovers
Steph Curry went 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 on 3-pointers – 10:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pacers up 34-21 on the Warriors after one quarter here at Chase Center. Indiana is shooting 65.2% from the field while Golden State is shooting 32%. – 10:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony 🤝 JaMychal
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/nXaTmIXqT0 – 10:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Pacers/Warriors with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/6oMbgzMXNI pic.twitter.com/PK3yGQ6ysh – 10:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
too easy.
Andrew Nembhard lobs it to Isaiah Jackson. pic.twitter.com/inrk7wRwMQ – 10:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With the three rookies playing 5+ minutes together already, Pacers are looking to attack whenever possible. Led to high-percentage shots.
That’s where they’ve scored 18 of their first 24pts. Jalen Smith with 7/5. – 10:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry’s first bucket comes with 3:40 left in Q1. Immediate Indy timeout
Pacers 24, Warriors 16 – 10:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
great cut. ✂️
Jalen Smith gets it to Bennedict Mathurin for two. pic.twitter.com/POihUQZ2gP – 10:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pass
Pass
SPLASH
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/aNCoRTTKQz – 10:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ball movement. 🏀
Great passing leads to a Jalen Smith slam. pic.twitter.com/0SVcB6Wwyc – 10:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First to check in off the Warriors bench tonight: Donte DiVincenzo for Kevon Looney – 10:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Pacers/Warriors with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/zufMnCwrRN pic.twitter.com/YogX7aiYgM – 10:20 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“the reigning champs really miss andrew wiggins’ defense” is such an obvious observation now but 2019 nba twitter is RATTLED – 10:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Warriors, down 18-9 to the Pacers
Warriors are 3-for-10 from the field and the Pacers already have 12 points in the paint – 10:18 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Klay Thompson (1,983 career threes) has passed Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) for 14th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. – 10:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nembhard is a rookie, but he doesn’t play like it. They need A LOT from him tonight, and he’s under control and producing at both ends.
Already a couple FGs, 2asts and a steal.
By committee — five different Pacers scored their first five FGs. – 10:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson hits his 1,983rd triple, passing Dirk Nowitzki and moving into 14th place on the career list – 10:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Six years later, Warriors look back at Klay Thompson’s 60-point, 11-dribble game
Pregame story with @ShaynaRubin mercurynews.com/2022/12/05/six… – 10:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Pacers/Warriors live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/6oMbgzMXNI pic.twitter.com/d2yi77pbVK – 10:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith gets things started with a three.
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/2gAKS0epD4 pic.twitter.com/zIFqIUTYbh – 10:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start 0/4 from the field and trail the short-handed Pacers 10-2 three minutes in. – 10:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 7-2 early and playing very sloppy against the Pacers backups – 10:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/LuSSt9qyHr – 10:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins’ adductor tightness isn’t concerning, but with any injury … you never quite know nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 10:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/eyxt3c8lRS – 10:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Pacers/Warriors! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/6oMbgzMXNI pic.twitter.com/6jXhLxTeBs – 10:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Pacers/Warriors with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/zufMnCeR0f pic.twitter.com/yq0fMJ2Vej – 10:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Who’s staying up tonight for Pacers-Warriors?
Going to be tough for the Pacers, who’ve already lost 4 of 5 on the road trip — all by 14+ pts.
They’re WITHOUT Haliburton, Turner, McConnell, Duarte, Johnson and Theis.
Benn Mathurin to make his first career start. – 9:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
S O O N ☔️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/kRi74Tjf1T – 9:58 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Six years ago today, Klay Thompson scored a career-high 60 points vs. the Indiana Pacers, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 60-point mark in a single game. Warriors tip vs. the Pacers at 7 p.m. tonight. pic.twitter.com/sXfsEBRjtN – 9:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris now 6-of-7 from deep, but Sixers still messing around with the Rockets. They’re trailing 90-84 at the end of the third. Rockets are 6-17 but beat the Suns and made a big rally against the Warriors in recent days. – 9:56 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/MNdCuUmFne – 9:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has 24 points (9-13 FG), 6 rebounds and 5 assists at the half.
This is the third time this season Dončić has gone for 20-5-5 in the opening half, which is as many as the rest of the @NBA has combined.
*3, Luka Dončić
1, Devin Booker
1, Stephen Curry
1, Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/c09R4ivVgG – 9:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
About that time!
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/oAIBUXccm0 – 9:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first career start for @Bennedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/sF1z3pYiIM – 9:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Pacers are missing just a few players tonight against the Warriors
Chris Duarte: (left ankle sprain)
Tyrese Haliburton: (sore left groin)
James Johnson: (right elbow sprain)
T.J. McConnell: (non-COVID illness)
Daniel Theis: (right knee)
Myles Turner: (sore right hamstring) – 9:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The NBA starting lineups page lists the Pacers starters tonight as:
Andrew Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
Buddy Hield
Aaron Nesmith
Jalen Smith pic.twitter.com/c1bmYgU9N7 – 9:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thunder have come from 14 down to take the lead in Atlanta. Isiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng makng 3s in 2nd half has opened things up for SGA, and Thunder (esp Wiggins) have just out scrapped Hawks for a few ORBs. – 9:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game:
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sore left groin)
James Johnson – Out (right elbow sprain)
T.J. McConnell – Out (non-COVID illness)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee)
Myles Turner – Out (sore right hamstring) pic.twitter.com/nUPWIyFQ76 – 9:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i swear marcus smart would have better 3pt numbers than steph curry if he only played against the raptors – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
There’s no one like him
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/pZaB20R3Ce – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
About that action
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/RqLbI9V8Gw – 9:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Pacers/Warriors live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/6oMbgzMXNI pic.twitter.com/fJN9Ym4YEH – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
From the logo ⤵️
Dunk
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/5lPVHPZyXb – 8:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
excited to play in the bay.
@Bennedict Mathurin | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/Ix8ftTUsjf – 8:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Focused on the work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/7v9SGWAIMp – 8:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. & Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/tU7bDgv8Bl – 8:36 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Back on Nov. 19, the IU, Purdue and Notre Dame football teams had won that day and their basketball teams were undefeated. The Pacers had won 4 straight and had a 9-6 record, and the Colts were coming off a hope-inspiring win in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut. Now, the Colts … – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this afternoon. It took place in the Warriors’ facility in SF, giving staff chance to attend. He remains with SC this week. Wiseman isn’t active for tonight’s game vs Pacers. Rollins/Baldwin are active. – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.”
Wiseman and the entire Santa Cruz Warriors team practiced at Chase Center today – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said James Wiseman had a really good practice at Chase Center with Santa Cruz team today and that they’ll reassess his situation in a few days. – 8:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Andrew Wiggins out, Steve Kerr says Moses Moody should have another big opportunity.
Two nights ago, Moody aced his latest test of always staying ready nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We here.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/rquq4XoSAJ – 8:22 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins adductor tightness isn’t a major concern for the team right now and they don’t believe he’ll miss more games because of it. Unclear when he hurt it. – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has always said Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are ‘pretty interchangeable.’ With Wiggins out tonight, Klay moves to SF and Jordan Poole starts at SG. Let’s see . . . – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight against the Pacers. Jordan Poole, who was originally listed as questionable and upgraded to probable, will start in Wiggins’ place. – 8:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms that Andrew Wiggins is out tonight. Jordan Poole, who was originally listed as questionable and upgraded to probable, will start in Wiggins’ place. – 8:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole is available and will start tonight against the Pacers in place of Wiggins. – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is starting in place of Andrew Wiggins, according to Steve Kerr. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole will start in Andrew Wiggins’ place tonight. So it’s Curry, Klay, Poole, Draymond, Looney against the Pacers. – 8:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bucket getters
on site 📍
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/gUXkbeb69v – 8:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole upgraded to probable vs Pacers tonight. He’d be the likely fifth starter with Andrew Wiggins out. – 7:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole has been upgraded to probable.
Looks like he’ll be good to go for the Warriors vs. the Pacers after rolling his left ankle last game – 7:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors host the Pacers, here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/pacers-v… – 6:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/inj… – 4:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: Wiggins ruled out vs. Pacers; Poole questionable mercurynews.com/2022/12/05/war… – 4:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers injury update for tonight at Golden State, their 6th game in 9 days.
– Tyrese Haliburton (groin) will miss his second game in a row
– T.J. McConnell (non-Covid illness) and James Johnson (right elbow sprain) are questionable
– Warriors are without Andrew Wiggins – 4:38 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the G League against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/04/g-l… – 4:00 PM
