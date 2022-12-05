Pacers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pacers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pacers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 5, 2022- by

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $8,161,364 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $14,874,930 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole caught fire from long distance for seven triples in a win against the Bulls, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…4:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home