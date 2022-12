Rudy Gobert on his ejection against OKC: I got to be smarter than that

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was ejected in the first half of the Saturday’s 135-128 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder after he appeared to purposefully trip Kenrich Williams. Gobert contested Williams on a drive to the rim with 9:22 to go in the second quarter, causing Williams to fall to the ground. Gobert tripped over Williams and while down on the court appeared to sweep a leg out in an attempt to trip Williams when the Thunder forward was attempting to get up. A brief scuffle ensued, after which Gobert was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected. Williams received a technical foul. “I trust that they got it right,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of the officials’ ruling . -via ESPN / December 4, 2022