Rudy Gobert on his ejection against OKC: I got to be smarter than that

Christopher Hine: Rudy Gobert on his ejection Saturday: “It was just frustration. Guys are going to talk. It’s a part of the game. Sometimes you can feel it’s disrespectful, but I got to be smarter than that. Penalizing my team, penalizing myself. So, just seems like for me, I got to be smarter.”
Source: Twitter @ChristopherHine
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on getting ejected:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked Rudy Gobert about the differences offensively when he’s on the floor vs. off and if he’s trying to mirror anything from what he’s seen in the minutes he’s on the bench:
“I can pick and pop if you guys want, but I’m still working on my 3-point shot. Maybe in a few years.” pic.twitter.com/WlfRImuMNU – 2:35 PM
Asked Rudy Gobert about the differences offensively when he’s on the floor vs. off and if he’s trying to mirror anything from what he’s seen in the minutes he’s on the bench:
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert on his ejection Saturday: “It was just frustration. Guys are going to talk. It’s a part of the game. Sometimes you can feel it’s disrespectful, but I got to be smarter than that. Penalizing my team, penalizing myself. So, just seems like for me, I got to be smarter.” – 2:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Rudy Gobert get ejected for tripping Thunder’s Williams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/04/wat… – 10:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert was EJECTED for kicking and purposely tripping on Kenrich Williams 😳
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault chose not to comment on Rudy Gobert’s “intent” on the flagrant 2.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Per Bally Sports broadcast, Mark Daigneault said he’s not going to comment on whether or not he thought Rudy Gobert tripping Kenrich Williams was intentional – 11:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Take your pick for Thunder player of the game:
SGA
33 points
6 assists
3 steals
1 block
Giddey
21 points
12 rebounds
7 assists
2 steals
2 blocks
JDub
Scored or assisted on 18 4th quarter points and swung the game
Kenrich
Season high 15 points and got Gobert tossed – 10:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Take your pick for Thunder player of the game:
SGA
33 points
6 assists
3 steals
1 block
Josh Giddey
21 points
12 rebounds
7 assists
2 steals
2 blocks
JDub
Scored or assisted on 18 4th quarter points and swung the game
Kenrich
Season high 15 points and got Gobert tossed – 10:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The referees have handed more techs (7) than Rudy Gobert scored points (6) tonight – 10:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a fantastic pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Rudy Gobert. – 9:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell has been a critical stabilizing force in a short-handed game that easily could have gone sideways after Gobert got ejected. – 9:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Can OKC request that Rudy Gobert get tossed back into the game? – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz shaken up, Gobert ejected, KAT injured. So now the supersized Wolves are playing Kyle Anderson at the 5. – 9:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gobert ejected for sweeping Kenrich Williams’ legs
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert getting chippy and ejected against OKC. pic.twitter.com/oCy4J2bI5B – 8:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Minnesota is now down Rudy Gobert, already missing KAT of course, OKC leads by 7. – 8:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert gets ejected. Gotta think that means we’re gonna see some Luka Garza?
Naz Reid will get most of the minutes. Nate Knight and Garza are the other bigs options, and Kyle Anderson can play some 5 in a pinch. – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gobert is handed a flagrant 2 and ejected
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Flagrant 2 for Rudy Gobert for tripping Kenrich Williams. He’s been tossed. – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Full Rudy Gobert & Kenrich Williams incident: pic.twitter.com/qHxVTLMkfw – 8:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Rudy Gobert tripped Kenrich Williams and turned Kenny Hustle into Kung Fu Hustle. – 8:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Home crowd reacts as it sees Gobert did indeed trip Williams. – 8:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert definitely tripped Kenrich Williams on that play. Not a good look. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Whoa. Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams just got into it. It looked like Gobert, while he was on the ground, tried to trip Williams. The players had to be separated. – 8:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gobert and Kenrich Williams get in a scuffle after Gobert intentionally tripped Williams – 8:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kenrich Williams and Gobert get into it after falling to the floor here. A little tripping action that Williams thought was intentinonal. – 8:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
We got a dust-up!
Kenrich Williams and Rudy Gobert got tangled up under the basket and then exchanged pleasantries. – 8:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We have a Kenrich Williams vs. Rudy Gobert fight here at Target Center – 8:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 32, Timberwolves 29
SGA – 13 points
Dort – 5 points
Gobert – 6 points, 4 rebounds
Edwards – 5 points
OKC with a 12-4 fastbreak advantage – 8:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert has to flex his muscle in a matchup like this and he’s doing it. 6 pts and 6 boards in 8 minutes. – 8:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Oh my god how did Poku made that in front of Gobert’s face lmao – 8:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 75% of his games played this season.
There’s a better chance SGA will score 30 than Rudy Gobert hitting any given free throw tonight. – 8:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 75% of his games played this season.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rudy Gobert comments on Joel Embiid’s bid for France: “The most important thing is if his heart tells him to be a part of Team France” #FIBA
David Locke @DLocke09
Interesting that Rick Carlisle played hack a Kessler for a moment tonight he was also the first coach to play hack a Gobert. Rudy then proceeded to have every one of his best nights of his career against Carlisle and Dallas – 11:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Would Rudy Gobert welcome Joel Embiid to Team France? Only if his ‘heart is with us.’ If it is, the French would start three 7 footers in a sport where goaltending is allowed, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3955753/2022/1… – 6:08 PM
Dane Moore: Chris Finch on how Rudy Gobert’s role changes with Karl-Anthony Towns out: “I don’t think it changes all the much, to be honest with you… We might be able to find him a bit more as a rolling threat, open up some opportunities there. But I don’t think it changes drastically.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 5, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was ejected in the first half of the Saturday’s 135-128 loss to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder after he appeared to purposefully trip Kenrich Williams. Gobert contested Williams on a drive to the rim with 9:22 to go in the second quarter, causing Williams to fall to the ground. Gobert tripped over Williams and while down on the court appeared to sweep a leg out in an attempt to trip Williams when the Thunder forward was attempting to get up. A brief scuffle ensued, after which Gobert was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected. Williams received a technical foul. “I trust that they got it right,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of the officials’ ruling. -via ESPN / December 4, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Finch: “I think for sure, the frustrations boiled over. It was not the most mature effort by us. We needed a way more mature effort than that. We needed to do the little things better like take care of the ball and make the next rotation on defense. That’s what cost us the game.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / December 4, 2022
