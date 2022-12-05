Suns 62, Mavericks 81: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (16-7) play against the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Phoenix Suns 62, Dallas Mavericks 81 (Q3 05:40)
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns back within 19, so there’s that at least. For that comeback in the season opener, they had cut a 17-point halftime deficit to 5 heading into the 4Q – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can #Suns get it down to say 11 at the end of 3.
Bridges bucket. Down 19 with 6;53 left in quarter. – 9:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris now 6-of-7 from deep, but Sixers still messing around with the Rockets. They’re trailing 90-84 at the end of the third. Rockets are 6-17 but beat the Suns and made a big rally against the Warriors in recent days. – 9:56 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Dallas and Phoenix looks like Game 7 from the spring all over again – 9:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie has made one 3-pointer all season. He has two tonight – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie 3. Play carrying over.
Dinwiddie 3. Looking like Game 7 vs. #Suns.
Ayton tip in.
#Suns down 21. – 9:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Got a few friends sitting courtside 👀
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/gBRV2YdDt3 – 9:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Griffin’s tip-in may have iced it for #Celtics, 115-108 with 26.8 left. Griffin with 12 pts, 7 rebs in 32 minutes. He’s going to need a ice tub on that flight to Phoenix tonight. #Raptors – 9:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić has 24 points (9-13 FG), 6 rebounds and 5 assists at the half.
This is the third time this season Dončić has gone for 20-5-5 in the opening half, which is as many as the rest of the @NBA has combined.
*3, Luka Dončić
1, Devin Booker
1, Stephen Curry
1, Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/c09R4ivVgG – 9:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs not quite as good in 1st half tonight vs PHX as they were in 2nd half in NY. Only outscore PHX 67-41 (69-41 in NY). 56% FG 10-22 3pt. Doncic 24, Green 14 inc 8 straight in a 14-2 run that became a 22-4 run. Hardaway 11. Defense holds PHX to 34%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Leading at the half.
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ayW6CJGzTd – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka 3. Shaking his head.
#Mavs 67 #Suns 41 Half
Wow.
PHX: Deandre Ayton 14. Booker 7. Team: 5-of-17 from 3 (34% overall).
DAL: Doncic 24, Green 14 (off the bench), Hardaway Jr. 11. Team 10-of-22 from 3 (56.1% overall). – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Dallas 67, Phoenix 41 and Doncic probably is still shaking his head no at Suns’ expense. pic.twitter.com/yk1e9nvFXu – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very similar to the opener. Doncic dominated the first half and the Suns stacked mistakes on top of mistakes. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 67, PHX 41
Ayton: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 2-9 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-8 FG
Doncic: 24-6-5, 9-13 FG – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 67-41 at the half. Probably their best overall half of the year, capped by a Josh Green no-look pass to the corner for Tim Hardaway’s 3-pointer and then another one by Luka. Suns shooting 34 percent. Mavs outrebounding them 26-19. – 9:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
We’ve got a Luka head shake and finger wag before halftime. Good luck and godspeed to the Suns. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs catching Booker on the weak side a few times now. Powell sealed him that time. Booker is coming over to cover Powell when Ayton steps up to Doncic but Doncic is going to make that pass every time. Same dilemma they couldn’t nail down last year. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 21 points. This is his 31st straight 20-point game, tying Dirk Nowitzki (’08-’09) for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Mark Aguirre holds the record, 34 straight in 1984. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hardaway Jr. wide open corner 3.
#Suns down 22 with 1:28 left in half, 61-39. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka smiling after sidestepping Ayton for 2.
Ayton answer. #Suns down 19 – 9:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not a lot of analysis needed for this one so far! Mavs are blitzing Devin Booker to keep him from getting going, and overall, they’re simply outclassing the Suns in every facet – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka locked and loaded from 3.
3-of-5. #Suns down 21 late in 1st half.
As a team, Phoenix is 5-of-15 from 3. #Mavs 7-of-17 – 9:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Aggressive blitzes now coming more frequently at Booker this quarter.
Booker sprints by the action before it starts so he can get Powell on a switch. Drags him out to reset, Green comes flying over to double and Booker sprints by Powell to draw a foul. – 9:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Devin Booker finally scores with 4:30 left in the half, cuts Mavericks lead to 48-33 with a triple. But Luka answers right back. – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker’s first points come with 4:28 left in the half, but quickly followed by a Doncic 3. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rotations are leading to unfamiliar combinations.
#Suns down Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but Torrey Craig (groin) being out is huge, too, because he’d be ideal in this game cause he can switch and guard.
Booker 3.
Luka 3.
#Suns down 18. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns come out of timeout and Payne finds Ayton off penetration
Down 48-29. – 9:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
This Josh Green kid is turning out to be pretty good. He has 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, as well as 2 steals and 2 assists.
He’s a blur out there. – 9:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Y’all get really excited about Josh Green these days (for good reason) but nobody is more hype for that guy than Dwight Powell. – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie continues to play well, but #Suns defense has been a problem.
Like what the hell is that problem.
Down 48-27 with 6:20 left in half. #Mavs shooting 54.8%. – 9:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not Damion Lee’s finest outing. First time I can recall this season where he’s been this out of sorts – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damion Lee foul
Damion Lee tech
Damion Lee explaining the situation to ref.
#Suns down 18 with 8″13 left in half. – 9:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🔋🔋🔋
JG with 10 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/NxQ6ILHP3a – 9:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas’ bench area is extra-loud, rowdy and proud tonight.
Lead briefly was up to 37-15 — the same margin by which Dallas led in the season opener in Phoenix before losing. – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale having problems with Christian Wood right now.
Okogie 3 answer
#Suns down 37-18. – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns had missed 7 straight shots before Lee’s bucket.
They also had two turnovers and a kicked ball violation during that stretch.
Down 33-15 after one at #Mavs
Yes 15 points in 1st quarter after scoring 133 in win Sunday at #Spurs – 9:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After one quarter: Dallas 33, Phoenix 15.
Doncic 13 points (and 4 rebounds and 4 assists), Green 10 points, Booker 0-for-7.
And did we mention Odell Beckham Jr. is here? – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great opening quarter for the Mavericks, up 33-15 behind 13 points from Luka, 10 from Josh Green and holding Suns to 6-of-24 shooting. Mavericks had a 22-point lead on the Suns in the season opener in Phoenix and lost 107-105. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 33, PHX 15
Ayton: 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-6 FG
Wainright: 3 Pts
Booker: 0 Pts, 3 Ast, 0-7 FG
Doncic: 13-4-4, 5-8 FG
PHX: 25 FG%, 25 3P% – 9:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the West-best Suns 33-15 after Q1. Luka Doncic’s feelings toward the Suns have not changed. – 9:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker is 0-for-7. A lot of it is Finney-Smith and more recently Green’s defensive work, but Mavs also are doing a great job of helping. – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns ice cold.
#Mavs are not. 10-of-19 (4-of-9 from 3.
Landale and Saric checking in. – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
While Wainright can hit 3s, he’s basically going to stand in the corner. He’s in there for his defense.
Damion Lee coming in for him. #Suns down 12. #Mavs – 9:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs have done a great job to slightly slow down the Booker actions and forced him into tough shots early without as many blitzes and such. They are OK with anyone else beating them tonight (like last postseason) – 8:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In the scoring battle of MVP candidates, it’s Luka nine, Booker zero. Mavericks now up 25-13 with 3:43 to go in the first. Mavs already have eight points from Josh Green off bench. Makes for interesting debate among Jaden Hardy fans. Mavs want to play him, but at who’s expense? – 8:59 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In his last 3 meetings vs. the Suns, Josh Green has:
— Been forced off the court in the playoffs
— Taken 1 shot in 18 mins of this season’s opener
— Scored 8 points (3-3FG) in 3 mins of Q1 tonight, including a 360-spin and-1.
What a difference in 6 months. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hand down man down.
Luka 3 over Ayton. Has 9. #Suns down 12. Timeout with 3:43 left in 1st. – 8:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka just drained that 3 over Ayton — and right in front of Odell Beckham Jr. Mavs lead 25-13 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker can’t get one to drop right now. He’s 0-for-5 and just had a layup lip out. Suns down 9 – 8:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Devin Booker has yet to score in the game’s first eight minutes and Mavericks lead 22-13. – 8:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Odell Beckham Jr. in the building. Sitting courtside right by #Suns bench.
Cowboys gonna do this? – 8:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Engaged start for Ayton. Mavs defense looks up for it early like it did in the opener – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Low-scoring start here, once again with a playoff-like intensity. Ish Wainright has done well when matched up onto Luka Doncic for a couple possessions – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka over Booker. Foul. FT.
Bridges 3 answer.
Finney-Smith 3.
Ayton dunk.
Hardaway jumper.
#Suns down 1. – 8:50 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Former Mavs’ players Dirk Nowitzki and Chandler Parsons are in the house tonight for the game against the Suns. – 8:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Doncic predictably wants Ish switched onto him right away and Wainright did very well on the first possession. – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those guys have such a standard of play and they’ve done it for so long, you don’t want to offend them or make them feel like they can’t do it anymore, but you know and they know that they’re not where they used to be.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul on back end of career. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jCqwTm2p9n – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He probably should be mentioned more in that MVP talk.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd about Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wFwk1Bg2e4 – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks as Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip) are out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is wearing a new magenta Luka 1 colorway tonight for Mavs-Suns.
Asked him in the pregame locker room whether this one had any special significance.
“No.”
I’m here to report the news. – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks, Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (gorin) and Duane Washington Jr. (groin) OUT azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
I didn’t think any mics on the nets/rims were louder than Dallas, but this is close #reporting – 8:17 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
PHX starters: Bridges, Wainwright, Ayton, Booker, Payne
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/QEMI3YxpZZ – 8:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Suns, Kemba Walker is available. Jason Kidd said before the game he doesn’t know if Walker will actually play tonight but he is available if the opportunity presents itself. Tipoff coming up officially at 7:40 on BSSW. – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup at #Mavs
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Ish Wainright
Deandre Ayton – 8:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
First-career start for @Ishmail Wainwright!
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/gaRG9K9eMT – 8:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Mavs starts in 2 minutes! Join us here:
https://t.co/E9LMCNymG5 pic.twitter.com/7hSb8EHSV2 – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3.2.1.
Devin Booker cleared for takeoff.
#Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/KqGIoe7Zza – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams when asked if he’s sticking with Dario Saric in starting lineup tonight at #Mavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/agDRfI7kVY – 7:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams on Doncic: “When he touches the paint their numbers go through the roof. And it’s hard to keep him out of there.” – 7:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Suns coach Monty Williams called Luka Doncic the NBA’s best player in the paint: “It causes a lot of late-night film sessions, and early morning discussions with the staff to figure out what nobody has been able to figure out.” – 7:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
All Mavericks are available tonight against Phoenix, although Jason Kidd deferred on whether Kemba Walker will play. – 7:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
All Mavericks are available tonight against Phoenix, although Jadon Kidd deferred on whether Kemba Walker will play. – 6:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on rookie G Jaden Hardy, who lit up the G League this season: “We’ve got to find him minutes, and he will.”
Mavs believe Hardy can develop into a core player, so they want to make sure he gets opportunity for development in NBA games this season. – 6:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says rookie Jaden Hardy “deserves” more playing time with Mavs: “There’s a balancing act here of now and the future. … Nothing against Rick [Carlisle] or Josh [Green], but you want them to have minutes their rookie year. We have to find him minutes, and we will.” – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We can see where we are.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on facing #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/alrBcQYnpq – 6:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Kemba will dress tonight. Unclear as to whether or not he’ll play. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said “everyone’s healthy” tonight vs. Suns, so Christian Wood will play after one-game illness absence.
That also includes Kemba Walker, who will be in uniform for first time as Mav.
Jason Kidd: “Don’t know if he’s going to play.” – 6:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kemba Walker will be active for the first time with the Mavs tonight. “Don’t know if he’ll play,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Suns. – 6:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Luka Doncic enters the building.
#Suns at #Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/Eugd7hYbls – 6:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns historic season abruptly ended in Game 7 in Phoenix, but they lost the series here.
Had #NBA best road record, but went 0-3 at American Airlines Center in losing the Western Conference semifinals to #Mavericks
Phoenix playing first game here tonighr since losing Game 6. pic.twitter.com/DFbgBUSkC6 – 6:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate began running today, the next step in his rehab from his ankle injury. Still no timetable on a return. – 6:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
CP still not a big fan of LP multiple years later. pic.twitter.com/vRdL3uY1l9 – 4:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get to the game 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘!
The @AACenter is having happy hour inside the arena from 6-7PM
⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 4:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum the top 2 favorites sportando.basketball/en/nba-mvp-odd… – 3:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🚨Be on the lookout!🚨
You might find a “Golden Ticket” at participating @SmoothieKing stores Wednesday 👀
You could win 4 tickets to watch the #Pelicans play the Suns Friday, December 9th from a suite!
Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/Mo063LHM5m – 3:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The fan who exchanged words w/ Draymond Green in Dallas, resulting in Green’s $25k fine, has donated $12.5k to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation.
Here’s the ESPN story on the incident and the fan’s pledge to match the fine: es.pn/3iB0u1H – 3:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. is still out tomorrow vs. Dallas. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right wrist sprain) and Jeff Green are questionable. – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (39.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 4.0 RPG, 62.8 FG%, 3-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Anthony Davis (37.8 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 3.3 BPG, 65.2 FG%, 3-1 record) won it – 3:33 PM
Devin Booker (39.0 PPG, 6.5 APG, 4.0 RPG, 62.8 FG%, 3-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“When you play in point-five and you move the ball around like that, it’s fun basketball.”
🗣️ Coach Monty Williams speaks on the team’s performance yesterday and playing team basketball. pic.twitter.com/tJEHmSzkNR – 3:30 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game face activated.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/7JSx7HzjOd – 3:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/TI5XIlFtsX – 3:02 PM
