Suns vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $15,339,419 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DuaneRankin
#Mavs Christian Wood (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE Monday night vs. #Suns, who haven’t submitted their injury report yet. – 4:25 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
Since losing to the Celtics November 18th, New Orleans has the NBA’s best scoring margin (+14.0)
NBA SCORING MARGIN (Since 11/19)
1. New Orleans
2. BOSTON
3. Phoenix*
4. LA Lakers*
5. Milwaukee
6. Sacramento
7. Golden State*
8. Brooklyn*
* Celtics opponents on current road trip – 1:35 AM