Thunder 52, Hawks 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-13) play against the Atlanta Hawks (10-10) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 5, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 52, Atlanta Hawks 59 (Q2 00:45)
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray has swiped at least two steals in 14 of Atlanta’s 24 games this season. Heading into tonight’s contest, Murray was ranked fourth in steals per game (1.83) and tied second in deflections per game (3.7). – 8:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
OKC 5-out tactic has some obvious advantages but there are more people out on the perimeter and there is less spacing there and OKC has thrown some inexplicable passes into steals. – 8:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clint Capela isn’t as good at throwing no-look alleyoop passes as Trae Young. #analysis – 8:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Uh oh briefly saw SGA wincing in pain and holding his stomach area – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic set by Mark Daigneault great pass by Muscala to Shai who had a great cut the defense had to freeze on Muscala at the top of the key three so he was able to get it to SGA. They ran something similar earlier in the year that had Poku at the top of the key. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder kept the car on the road in the first quarter, but they have hit a little bit of traffic to say the least. Let’s see if this timeout gets them back on track. – 8:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
What a pass from AJ Griffin to a trailing Onyeka Okongwu. Dejounte Murray started that play off w/ a steal, just picked off Ousmane Dieng. It looked like he wanted AJG to shoot a 3, but the rookie shows good patience for the easy dunk for OO. Hawks lead 41-31 biggest lead so far. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski euro steps give me life even when they do not really go anywhere. – 8:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic has gone 4 for 6 from three in his first 9 minutes of action. – 8:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng’s 1st quarter
8 points (tied with SGA for team high)
2-3 from 3
OKC’s forgotten other lottery pick continues to flash in limited minutes. – 8:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Hawks 29, Thunder 27
SGA – 8 points 3 assists 3 rebounds
Dieng – 8 points
Murray – 10 points
Bogdanovic – 9 points – 8:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ousmane Dieng scored eight points in the first quarter. He’s 2-of-3 from deep. – 8:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With 10 points in tonight’s first quarter, Dejounte Murray has extended his double-digit scoring streak to a career-best 61 games. It’s the eighth-longest active such streak in the NBA. – 8:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
It’s funny how Jalen Williams’ dunks are more aggressive than Ousmane Dieng’s lol – 7:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is 4-of-4 at the rim. And he’s getting there easier than usual, which is saying something. – 7:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Fromer Grizzlies legend Jarrett Culver has given the Hawks some decent minutes during this recent Forwardgeddon stretch without Collins and Hunter. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is 4-of-4 in the paint. And he’s getting there easier than usual, which is saying something. – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub baseline elevation is a thing of beauty 🤌 pic.twitter.com/pxYxYqQBuc – 7:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala with his first minutes since breaking his pinky two weeks ago. – 7:53 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has connected on at least one three-pointer in nine straight games, the longest active such streak amongst all rookies. – 7:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala checks in for the first time since breaking his pinky – 7:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has 10 points in 7.5 minutes to start the game. – 7:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Extremely dubious verticality interpretation on Jalen Johnson’s drive has Nate McMillan discussing things with the refs. Also hat tip to Josh Giddey for leaping on a Jalen Johnson shot fake. – 7:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/MMGP07YDul – 7:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Fingers crossed for Hawks TV announcer @BobRathbunTV , had a pretty scary medical emergency just before tipoff here. – 7:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Didn’t know SGA replaced Mahershala Ali as Blade pic.twitter.com/debI4o46E3 – 7:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Are the Lakers contenders? Trouble in Atlanta? And is there an NBA duo better than Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown? New #ThreePoints on @TheVolumeSports w/@RohanNadkarni and @Jeff Zillgitt youtube.com/watch?v=NqEKDj… – 7:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
An update has been made to the starters for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is in instead of Aleksej Pokusevski. pic.twitter.com/ifqiDvslIc – 7:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Thunder starters. pic.twitter.com/4j4eVWAyYb – 7:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A few fans just cheered when Hawks legend Mike Muscala came out for his warmup. – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jami Gertz and Trae just hugged one out after Trae’s warmup. pic.twitter.com/miuIETk0aR – 6:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae just came out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/igwqBKggez – 6:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said he doesn’t see Kenrich Williams’ injury (right knee sprain) as a long-term thing. Daigneault said there’s a little swelling and soreness. – 6:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic remains on a minutes restriction. – 6:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan opened his pregame presser with an opening statement about Trae Young.
Said he wouldn’t ask a player to stay home. pic.twitter.com/jHDtcFbPDv – 6:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
On the trio of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic together, McMillan said: “Tonight w/ Trae and DJ being out there together w/ Bogi, all of us are excited for that. But he’ll be on a restriction and we hope that he continues to shoot it and knock them down.” – 5:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nate McMillan on Shai and the Thunder pic.twitter.com/z3NSYueso1 – 5:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gotta say, I’ve never seen this many media on hand for a Vit Krejci revenge game. – 5:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trae Young frustrated ‘private conversations get out to the public’ about missed game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/05/tra… – 5:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Vit Krejci just caught up with a few Thunder folks. The Thunder’s 2020 second rounder has appeared in 10 games for the Hawks. – 5:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder list Kenrich Williams (Knee sprain) as OUT. Lindy Waters III (GL) and Chet Holmgren (Foot) are both OUT as well. The Hawks will be without De’Andre Hunter, Trent Forrest, and John Collins. Justin Holiday was upgraded to available. – 5:07 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Trae was wrong about not coming to the arena, that’s it. “The source” should’ve stood on it and put his name on it — coward move. Coach McMillan, bury the pride and ride with your franchise player like he’s done for you since you’ve been there. Carry on… pic.twitter.com/ajSz732wgA – 4:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
THREAD (1/3): I’ve gone to a handful of Overtime Elite games in Atlanta, where elite draft prospects like the Thompson Twins play. It’s a weird, interesting, fun product.
They’re definitely not afraid of innovation. How about importing a hockey-style power play in the bonus? pic.twitter.com/MZOiJ8TLg9 – 2:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Last time on the floor, the Thunder had 5 blocks against the Timberwolves. OKC currently ranks 5th in the league with 5.9 BPG. pic.twitter.com/C1DDnsaNof – 2:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on the Wolves defensive issues on Saturday against OKC:
“First and foremost, the transition defense was a total regression back to beginning of season… And then in the halfcourt, it was ball containment… Then our low man, when he came over, was zero presence.” – 2:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Bad refs, but lacking composure against OKC
– Filling in the leadership void
– DLo’s performance last 10 games vs start of season
– Naz getting all the backup 5 minutes
– McDaniels returns, struggles with fouling again
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/5fQ7Fk… – 2:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For the Thunder tonight, Kenrich Williams is out tonight with a right knee sprain. He had been playing well recently.
Chet Holmgren is also out with his long-term foot issue. – 2:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wrote today about what Jarrett Culver has brought to the Hawks this week.
nba.com/hawks/news/cul… – 2:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest players with 200 points this season:
— Rockets player
— Rockets player
— Josh Giddey
— Rockets player
Top __ young core in the league. pic.twitter.com/98RRahjUWK – 1:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a strong showing in Minnesota, the Thunder will look to carry over its offensive prowess in tonight’s matchup against the Hawks.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/met1EktvhQ – 1:49 PM
