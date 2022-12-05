Trae Young on exchange with Nate McMillan: We're all grown men here

Lauren L. Williams: I asked Trae Young about what happened on Friday from his perspective and here’s what he said: “I mean, it was just a situation. I mean, we’re all grown men here. And there’s sometimes we don’t always agree. And it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. But I guess that’s what the world we live in now. But um, yeah, I’m just gonna just focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on.”
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, Trae Young finds himself in an uncomfortable situation with his Hawks coach – again. Inside the Friday situation with Nate McMillan that has led to questions about the face of the franchise’s leadership style. With @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I asked Trae Young about what happened on Friday from his perspective and here’s what he said:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae said he shot around this morning and will play tonight. – 11:26 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae also said that the absence was due to injury and that the decision to not attend Friday was mutual. – 11:23 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When Trae Young spoke at shootaround, he insisted numerous times that the core issue was that a private matter became public. – 11:22 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One thing to keep in mind is that Nate McMillan has held his media availability on game days in a pregame session, not at shootaround. – 11:04 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trae Young reportedly sat out Friday’s game vs. the Nuggets after an exchange with Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trae Young missed Friday game after disagreement with coach McMillan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/04/rep… – 6:19 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
trae young vs whoever’s coaching the hawks might be the nba’s best rivalry – 5:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Hawks’ Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young returns to practice, absence deemed ‘miscommunication’ ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Everyone practiced today except for Justin Holiday (health and safety) and Trent Forrest (concussion protocol).
As far as Trae Young’s absence Friday night, Nate McMillan said it was a miscommunication; declined to go further on it.
Young (right shoulder soreness) practiced. – 12:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks were aggressive in the first half of tonight’s game. That’s what Nate McMillan wanted from them especially since they were shorthanded. – 8:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan didn’t name them but said that he expected ten players tonight. – 5:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams. I also asked him about how he and Nate McMillan will address any future miscommunications: “We’ll figure that out.” -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / December 5, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Dejounte on the ‘miscommunication’: “I didn’t see nothing.” Then later: “Trae’s great, man. He’ll get it together, no matter what he’s going through.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 5, 2022
A 13-10 start to the Atlanta Hawks’ season has not come without drama, as league sources say the team is managing simmering issues between its head coach and star player. Those issues culminated in a telltale moment inside the Hawks’ practice facility on Friday. Hawks All-NBA guard Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had an exchange at Friday’s shootaround that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over Denver at State Farm Arena, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / December 4, 2022
