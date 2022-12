Victor Oladipo getting closer to return

Oladipo has resumed practicing with the Heat, but not in full-contact sessions. Does he believe he can play in a regular-season game within a week or two? “I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see. It’s more of a day to day thing, how I feel and what we feel makes the best sense. I trust our training staff and the people I work with as well, coming up with a solid plan and make sure I’m ready to go.” -via Miami Herald / December 5, 2022