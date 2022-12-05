Victor Oladipo getting closer to return

But he’s optimistic that he’s getting closer to a return. “Hopefully soon,” he said in Boston of a targeted date for his return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since late in preseason. “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.”
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Victor Oladipo says injured knee feels ‘great,’ updates his playing status: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 PM
Heat’s Victor Oladipo says injured knee feels ‘great,’ updates his playing status: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Cain (two-way), Jovic (G League), Smith (two-way), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle) all out tomorrow for the Heat.
Butler, Dedmon, Vincent questionable.
Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus probable. – 4:42 PM
Cain (two-way), Jovic (G League), Smith (two-way), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle) all out tomorrow for the Heat.
Butler, Dedmon, Vincent questionable.
Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus probable. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
12 Heat players on injury report, but roster getting healthier.
Out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies: Cain (G League), Jovic (G League), Oladipo (knee), Smith (G League) and Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Butler, Dedmon and Vincent.
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson and Strus. – 3:50 PM
12 Heat players on injury report, but roster getting healthier.
Out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies: Cain (G League), Jovic (G League), Oladipo (knee), Smith (G League) and Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Butler, Dedmon and Vincent.
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson and Strus. – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing all 3 players sent today for G League game in Sioux Falls (Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Jamal Cain) as out for Monday in Memphis. Also out: Oladipo, Yurtseven.
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot), Vincent (knee).
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus. – 3:49 PM
Heat listing all 3 players sent today for G League game in Sioux Falls (Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Jamal Cain) as out for Monday in Memphis. Also out: Oladipo, Yurtseven.
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot), Vincent (knee).
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus. – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:14 PM
The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively.” – 10:08 AM
The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively.” – 10:08 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Victor Oladipo says injured knee feels ‘great,’ updates his playing status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:01 AM
NEW: Heat’s Victor Oladipo says injured knee feels ‘great,’ updates his playing status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:01 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson: Heat’s Victor Oladipo says his injured knee feels ‘great.’ So when will Oladipo return? ‘Hopefully soon.’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:00 AM
From @Barry Jackson: Heat’s Victor Oladipo says his injured knee feels ‘great.’ So when will Oladipo return? ‘Hopefully soon.’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:00 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – December 2, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/M0czpavlke – 7:05 PM
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – December 2, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Miami: Dedmon, Oladipo, Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/M0czpavlke – 7:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Long injury report for #Heat:
Probable: Herro (ankle), Highsmith (ankle), Robinson (ankle), Strus (shoulder), Vincent (knee),
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot). Jovic (foot),
Out: Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle)
But Butler flying to Boston signals he’ll likely play – 12:03 PM
Long injury report for #Heat:
Probable: Herro (ankle), Highsmith (ankle), Robinson (ankle), Strus (shoulder), Vincent (knee),
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot). Jovic (foot),
Out: Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle)
But Butler flying to Boston signals he’ll likely play – 12:03 PM
More on this storyline
Oladipo has resumed practicing with the Heat, but not in full-contact sessions. Does he believe he can play in a regular-season game within a week or two? “I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see. It’s more of a day to day thing, how I feel and what we feel makes the best sense. I trust our training staff and the people I work with as well, coming up with a solid plan and make sure I’m ready to go.” -via Miami Herald / December 5, 2022
Gary Washburn: #Heat players Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler all attended Jaylen Brown’s 7uice Gala on Thursday in Boston along with several #Celtics players. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / December 2, 2022
Barry Jackson: Everyone active for Heat tonight except Jimmy (hope remains he joins team tomorrow), Oladipo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. Celtics without Robert Williams (and Gallinari) so far this season due to injury. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / November 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.