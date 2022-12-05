Warriors will reevaluate James Wiseman soon?

Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.” Wiseman and the entire Santa Cruz Warriors team practiced at Chase Center today
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this afternoon. It took place in the Warriors’ facility in SF, giving staff chance to attend. He remains with SC this week. Wiseman isn’t active for tonight’s game vs Pacers. Rollins/Baldwin are active. – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said James Wiseman had a really good practice at Chase Center with Santa Cruz team today and that they’ll reassess his situation in a few days. – 8:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the G League against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/04/g-l… – 4:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Where would James Wiseman go in a 2020 NBA Re-Draft?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft. What order should that class have gone in? Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, or Desmond Bane go first? Where does James Wiseman fall to? @TheBoxandOne_ and I dive deep into the class! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft Class. Come watch us break down LaMelo, Ant, Haliburton, Bane, Maxey, Wiseman and more.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman tonight in his seventh G League game this season
28 minutes
10 points
10 rebounds
3-for-6 from the field
3 turnovers
3 fouls
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Alex Caruso for James Wiseman. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/LgiIsyMhHp – 1:23 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman in his sixth G League game this season
27 minutes
24 points
11-for-13 from the field
13 rebounds
2 blocks
1 steal
Only 1 foul and 1 turnover
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Despite Chima Moneke’s 16-point, 15-rebound game, the Stockton Kings came up short against the Santa Cruz Warriors at home (106-118).
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My goodness, Walker Kessler has been dominant tonight….and we began the day talking about James wiseman – 11:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman at halftime of his sixth G League game this season
14 minutes
12 points
5-for-6 from the field
2 rebounds
1 block
No fouls or turnovers
Minus-9
Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman was at Chase Center today for a team meeting, but didn’t participate in practice. He, along with Patrick Baldwin Jr and Ryan Rollins, will travel with the G League team to Stockton today. After their games this weekend, the Warriros will re-assess Wiseman’s status. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 1, 2022
Wiseman is currently sporting a plus-minus of -35 in the G-League. The Warriors have been outscored when he’s on the court in all five games he’s played, including two when Wiseman’s plus-minus was in the double-digit red. Asked how that trend continuing in the G-League factors into Golden State’s assessment of Wiseman’s progress, Steve Kerr admitted it’s not ignored. “It’s all part of it. Part of it is getting reps and understanding rotations and schemes and all that stuff, and then part of it is understanding what impacts winning,” he said after Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I think that’s the hardest part for all young players in the NBA, is to learn what impacts winning because that goes beyond just a scheme. Now you’re diving into the mentality, and the five-man synergy and what is a group trying to accomplish, what do your teammates do best and how do you bring the best out of them? It really takes all five guys to be in sync for that to happen. So when you just get guys who don’t have much experience that’s a huge part of the process.” -via Clutch Points / November 29, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman “I think it’s just all part of natural evolution of a young player who doesn’t have much experience, who happened to come into the league as the pandemic started and then missed a year-and-a-half with an injury. That’s it, that’s bottom line.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 21, 2022
