Warriors will reevaluate James Wiseman soon?

Wiseman is currently sporting a plus-minus of -35 in the G-League. The Warriors have been outscored when he’s on the court in all five games he’s played, including two when Wiseman’s plus-minus was in the double-digit red. Asked how that trend continuing in the G-League factors into Golden State’s assessment of Wiseman’s progress, Steve Kerr admitted it’s not ignored . “It’s all part of it. Part of it is getting reps and understanding rotations and schemes and all that stuff, and then part of it is understanding what impacts winning,” he said after Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I think that’s the hardest part for all young players in the NBA, is to learn what impacts winning because that goes beyond just a scheme. Now you’re diving into the mentality, and the five-man synergy and what is a group trying to accomplish, what do your teammates do best and how do you bring the best out of them? It really takes all five guys to be in sync for that to happen. So when you just get guys who don’t have much experience that’s a huge part of the process.” -via Clutch Points / November 29, 2022