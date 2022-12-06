Anthony Davis leaves game with flu-like symptoms

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to flu-like symptoms.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had a 101-degree fever. He tried to push through his illness, but left after 8 minutes.
The Lakers head straight to Toronto for the second of a B2B; we’ll get an update on AD’s status tomorrow. – 10:01 PM
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had a 101-degree fever. He tried to push through his illness, but left after 8 minutes.
The Lakers head straight to Toronto for the second of a B2B; we’ll get an update on AD’s status tomorrow. – 10:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, who only got 8 mins out of AD before his night was finished with the flu, lose in CLE 116-102. LeBron 21p 17r 4a; T.Bryant 19p on 8-of-12 9r; Westbrook 16p 3a; Schroder 16p. The Cavs win the season series 2-0, the first time that’s happened to a LeBron James team. – 9:47 PM
The Lakers, who only got 8 mins out of AD before his night was finished with the flu, lose in CLE 116-102. LeBron 21p 17r 4a; T.Bryant 19p on 8-of-12 9r; Westbrook 16p 3a; Schroder 16p. The Cavs win the season series 2-0, the first time that’s happened to a LeBron James team. – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis averaged 35-15-3 the last 9 games, and was LAL’s primary source of rim protection.
The Lakers battled tonight, but just didn’t have enough inside, allowing 70 points in the paint.
They came in allowing 51.8. – 9:39 PM
Anthony Davis averaged 35-15-3 the last 9 games, and was LAL’s primary source of rim protection.
The Lakers battled tonight, but just didn’t have enough inside, allowing 70 points in the paint.
They came in allowing 51.8. – 9:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers played a contender close on the road with no AD. Hard to ask for much more than that. Punt the Raptors game. Rest up. Come back strong against Philly Friday and Detroit Sunday. – 9:35 PM
Lakers played a contender close on the road with no AD. Hard to ask for much more than that. Punt the Raptors game. Rest up. Come back strong against Philly Friday and Detroit Sunday. – 9:35 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Anthony Davis has now left more games due to illness this season than Kawhi Leonard has his entire time in LA. Did I do that right? – 9:13 PM
Anthony Davis has now left more games due to illness this season than Kawhi Leonard has his entire time in LA. Did I do that right? – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s one rebound away from his season high of 15. He’s been battling inside tonight for the short-handed Lakers without AD and Gabriel. – 9:11 PM
LeBron’s one rebound away from his season high of 15. He’s been battling inside tonight for the short-handed Lakers without AD and Gabriel. – 9:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Really strong effort from Thomas Bryant, whose put-back dunk tied the game at 65 for the AD-less Lakers, who entered the half down 8.
Bryant has 13 points with 6 boards and is a +15 tonight. The only other Laker in the positive is Troy Brown Jr. (+5). – 8:50 PM
Really strong effort from Thomas Bryant, whose put-back dunk tied the game at 65 for the AD-less Lakers, who entered the half down 8.
Bryant has 13 points with 6 boards and is a +15 tonight. The only other Laker in the positive is Troy Brown Jr. (+5). – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers hung in this first half without Anthony Davis, but allowed the final five points of the 2nd Q to trail 57-49 at halftime.
They needed to pick things up from the perimeter, but Beverley was 1 for 5 from 3, Walker IV 0 for 4, and Schroder and Reaves both 0 for 2. – 8:29 PM
The Lakers hung in this first half without Anthony Davis, but allowed the final five points of the 2nd Q to trail 57-49 at halftime.
They needed to pick things up from the perimeter, but Beverley was 1 for 5 from 3, Walker IV 0 for 4, and Schroder and Reaves both 0 for 2. – 8:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Davis illness takes the air out of this matchup. Lakers still in it at the half but tough to see them hanging in against this Cavs team without AD. – 8:28 PM
Davis illness takes the air out of this matchup. Lakers still in it at the half but tough to see them hanging in against this Cavs team without AD. – 8:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jarrett Allen is 10-of-10 from the field halfway through the second quarter and Anthony Davis is done for the night. Could see some bonkers numbers especially if the Lakers go to LeBron at center. – 8:16 PM
Jarrett Allen is 10-of-10 from the field halfway through the second quarter and Anthony Davis is done for the night. Could see some bonkers numbers especially if the Lakers go to LeBron at center. – 8:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis has flu-like symptoms and will not return, per Lakers. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Davis has flu-like symptoms and will not return, per Lakers. – 8:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Would obviously rather have AD out there, but this is a nice opportunity for the rest of the Lakers to step up. He’s been carrying the team to an almost unhealthy degree, especially defensively. Let’s see what this team’s got against a real opponent. Just keep it respectable. – 8:13 PM
Would obviously rather have AD out there, but this is a nice opportunity for the rest of the Lakers to step up. He’s been carrying the team to an almost unhealthy degree, especially defensively. Let’s see what this team’s got against a real opponent. Just keep it respectable. – 8:13 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Lakers say F/C Anthony Davis out for rest of game with flu-like symptoms. He was averaging 42 points in his previous three games. – 8:12 PM
Lakers say F/C Anthony Davis out for rest of game with flu-like symptoms. He was averaging 42 points in his previous three games. – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Lakers Anthony Davis will not return tonight with flu-like symptoms. – 8:12 PM
Lakers Anthony Davis will not return tonight with flu-like symptoms. – 8:12 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Per Lakers PR: Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return tonight. – 8:12 PM
Per Lakers PR: Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return tonight. – 8:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 8:11 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 8:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:10 PM
Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game with flu-like symptoms. – 8:10 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game with flu-like symptoms. – 8:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Sucks that AD is done for the night due to flu-like symptoms and not an injury. – 8:10 PM
Sucks that AD is done for the night due to flu-like symptoms and not an injury. – 8:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of game vs. Cavaliers due to flu-like symptoms. – 8:09 PM
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of game vs. Cavaliers due to flu-like symptoms. – 8:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 8:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to flu-like symptoms. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to flu-like symptoms. – 8:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
We’re still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who went to the locker room late in the 1st Q, and has yet to return to the bench. – 8:01 PM
We’re still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who went to the locker room late in the 1st Q, and has yet to return to the bench. – 8:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen in the first quarter:
14 PTS
7-7 FG
More points than AD, LeBron and Russ combined. pic.twitter.com/Pz1qMKdFLU – 7:58 PM
Jarrett Allen in the first quarter:
14 PTS
7-7 FG
More points than AD, LeBron and Russ combined. pic.twitter.com/Pz1qMKdFLU – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen unsurprisingly making a huge early impact tonight. He is such a difference-maker at both ends of the floor. He’s got 10 points and 2 boards. He also has the LeBron assignment on defense while Evan Mobley has been matched up with Anthony Davis. – 7:51 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen unsurprisingly making a huge early impact tonight. He is such a difference-maker at both ends of the floor. He’s got 10 points and 2 boards. He also has the LeBron assignment on defense while Evan Mobley has been matched up with Anthony Davis. – 7:51 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Charting his scoring rates (points per shot, black line) and shot quality (expected points per shot, gray line) as 500-shot rolling averages you can see how Anthony Davis has experienced big changes in shot diet during his career (in addition to periods of 🔥 and 🧊shot making). pic.twitter.com/EDTRRPjn2Z – 7:48 PM
Charting his scoring rates (points per shot, black line) and shot quality (expected points per shot, gray line) as 500-shot rolling averages you can see how Anthony Davis has experienced big changes in shot diet during his career (in addition to periods of 🔥 and 🧊shot making). pic.twitter.com/EDTRRPjn2Z – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really good first run for Jarrett Allen. He’s got eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor. Played the first seven minutes. Now, we’re getting Mobley vs. AD. This should be fun. – 7:47 PM
Really good first run for Jarrett Allen. He’s got eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor. Played the first seven minutes. Now, we’re getting Mobley vs. AD. This should be fun. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs putting Mobley on AD and Allen on LBJ says a lot about where AD and LBJ are at this moment. – 7:42 PM
Cavs putting Mobley on AD and Allen on LBJ says a lot about where AD and LBJ are at this moment. – 7:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
10-3 Cavs.
Cleveland has been the team capitalizing on all of the extra energy in the building with LeBron back in Cleveland, getting themselves good shots and hitting all 5.
Meanwhile, LeBron has a dunk, but AD’s 1 for 3 at the FT line, and the other 3 starters are 0 for 4. – 7:39 PM
10-3 Cavs.
Cleveland has been the team capitalizing on all of the extra energy in the building with LeBron back in Cleveland, getting themselves good shots and hitting all 5.
Meanwhile, LeBron has a dunk, but AD’s 1 for 3 at the FT line, and the other 3 starters are 0 for 4. – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis is second in points in the paint this season.
The Cavs give up the second fewest points in the paint this season.
How many points for AD tonight? pic.twitter.com/OccVRNZzlV – 7:31 PM
Anthony Davis is second in points in the paint this season.
The Cavs give up the second fewest points in the paint this season.
How many points for AD tonight? pic.twitter.com/OccVRNZzlV – 7:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Anthony Davis is playing the best basketball of his life.
@Stephen Noh explored why: 👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/an… – 7:15 PM
Anthony Davis is playing the best basketball of his life.
@Stephen Noh explored why: 👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/an… – 7:15 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 6:39 PM
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 6:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Darvin Ham said they’ll miss Wenyen Gabriel’s energy off the bench, but he shouldn’t be out too long (he’ll be re-evaluated in one week). – 6:07 PM
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Darvin Ham said they’ll miss Wenyen Gabriel’s energy off the bench, but he shouldn’t be out too long (he’ll be re-evaluated in one week). – 6:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Kawhi Leonard’s return
-The Andrew Nembhard tsunami
-Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray
-Anthony Davis revival
-Heat losing to Grizz
-Kyle Kuzma reports – 4:31 PM
🚨 New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Kawhi Leonard’s return
-The Andrew Nembhard tsunami
-Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray
-Anthony Davis revival
-Heat losing to Grizz
-Kyle Kuzma reports – 4:31 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Why we like Indy (also, Nembhard!)
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:26 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Why we like Indy (also, Nembhard!)
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:26 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHARD
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:25 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHARD
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:25 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHART
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:25 PM
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHART
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD has posted 95 points in the last two games. @Chiney Ogwumike thinks he can maintain this high level of play:
“I think he’ll get up for this one because he knows it’s another opportunity to quiet people who have been talking very loudly [about him] the last two years.” pic.twitter.com/zBYp6aS80m – 4:02 PM
AD has posted 95 points in the last two games. @Chiney Ogwumike thinks he can maintain this high level of play:
“I think he’ll get up for this one because he knows it’s another opportunity to quiet people who have been talking very loudly [about him] the last two years.” pic.twitter.com/zBYp6aS80m – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Anthony Davis is accepting that he has to be Batman”
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the NBA App.
📱💻📺https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/cM7EIWDp2G – 4:02 PM
“Anthony Davis is accepting that he has to be Batman”
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the NBA App.
📱💻📺https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/cM7EIWDp2G – 4:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Anthony Davis
APG — Tyrese Haliburton
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Brook Lopez
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/oPBfBZIz5a – 2:58 PM
Season leaders so far:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Anthony Davis
APG — Tyrese Haliburton
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Brook Lopez
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/oPBfBZIz5a – 2:58 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Once again, much appreciated that Portugal did what Brazil did yesterday and ended their match in the first half so folks can turn to @FS1, see the end of @TheHerd & then watch @FTFonFS1 where we discuss Brady’s magic, the Lakers’ chances with a dominant AD & Lamar’s future. – 2:49 PM
Once again, much appreciated that Portugal did what Brazil did yesterday and ended their match in the first half so folks can turn to @FS1, see the end of @TheHerd & then watch @FTFonFS1 where we discuss Brady’s magic, the Lakers’ chances with a dominant AD & Lamar’s future. – 2:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From Monday @BleacherReport I look at the Lakers and, with Pelinka’s verbal commit from media day, why Anthony Davis’ reinvigorated dominance gives the team a reason, again, to go all-in on the trade market
bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 2:02 PM
From Monday @BleacherReport I look at the Lakers and, with Pelinka’s verbal commit from media day, why Anthony Davis’ reinvigorated dominance gives the team a reason, again, to go all-in on the trade market
bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 2:02 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
As of today, Anthony Davis leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency. He has shot 80% on cuts and 68% rolling to the rim this season. A closer look at his shot making and role throughout his career: pic.twitter.com/8nFa6pVQY9 – 1:15 PM
As of today, Anthony Davis leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency. He has shot 80% on cuts and 68% rolling to the rim this season. A closer look at his shot making and role throughout his career: pic.twitter.com/8nFa6pVQY9 – 1:15 PM
Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet
What’s my Game Face? Confident, calm and a #TeamStyled epic beard.
#Ad #ChooseYourGameFace @Gillette pic.twitter.com/kzLzZavzJl – 12:09 PM
What’s my Game Face? Confident, calm and a #TeamStyled epic beard.
#Ad #ChooseYourGameFace @Gillette pic.twitter.com/kzLzZavzJl – 12:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Anthony Davis vengeance season and what it means for the Lakers trade options; then @Jonathan Givony and I check in on a bunch of rookies in Houston, Indiana, OKC, Detroit, more:
Apple: apple.co/3Y5n2HV
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HjhlAe – 11:38 AM
New Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Anthony Davis vengeance season and what it means for the Lakers trade options; then @Jonathan Givony and I check in on a bunch of rookies in Houston, Indiana, OKC, Detroit, more:
Apple: apple.co/3Y5n2HV
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HjhlAe – 11:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20+ PPG on under 2 TOV per game all-time:
— Anthony Davis
— Dirk Nowitzki
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/drXXGa3zVN – 11:28 AM
Players with 20+ PPG on under 2 TOV per game all-time:
— Anthony Davis
— Dirk Nowitzki
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/drXXGa3zVN – 11:28 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Anthony Davis’ averages over the past nine games:
-35.3 points
-15.6 rebounds
-2.9 blocks
-1.2 steals
-65/46/88 shooting splits
I took a look at what’s behind his return to form 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/an… – 9:25 AM
Anthony Davis’ averages over the past nine games:
-35.3 points
-15.6 rebounds
-2.9 blocks
-1.2 steals
-65/46/88 shooting splits
I took a look at what’s behind his return to form 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/an… – 9:25 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coming up on ‘Lakers Talk’…
-Lakers 8 and 2 in last 10 games
-Can AD sustain an MVP type season?
-With recent success, how does trade chatter change?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:46 PM
Coming up on ‘Lakers Talk’…
-Lakers 8 and 2 in last 10 games
-Can AD sustain an MVP type season?
-With recent success, how does trade chatter change?
Guest: @Jovan Buha of the @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:46 PM
More on this storyline
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen is back. Sources tell cleveland.com that Allen, who has missed the last five games with a lower back contusion, will return to the lineup Tuesday night. Allen will be back in the starting lineup, hoping to slow down Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. The four other starters — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley — will remain the same, sources say. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / December 6, 2022
There is a stark contrast between Davis’ screens per game and his efficiency over the past nine games vs. the first 11 games, according to Second Spectrum data. James and Davis’ two-man game, already lethal, continues to become more dangerous. The Lakers used a steady dose down the stretch of their thrilling win over the Bucks, with the league’s then-No. 1 defense unable to stop LA’s relatively simple action. The Lakers have adjusted to have Davis set the screen lower on the floor, often well inside the three-point line, rather than up high. That shift plays to Los Angeles’ strength given the group’s collective finishing ability, but particularly Davis’. “With me being 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9, being able to see the whole floor, the closer you get to the rim, it makes the offense run a lot easier, keeps the defense even more at bay,” James said. “And AD’s ability to pick-and-pop or pick-and-roll or pick-and-slip and he’s got great hands. I can throw it pretty much anywhere for him to go get it.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.