Anthony Davis leaves game with flu-like symptoms

There is a stark contrast between Davis’ screens per game and his efficiency over the past nine games vs. the first 11 games, according to Second Spectrum data. James and Davis’ two-man game, already lethal, continues to become more dangerous. The Lakers used a steady dose down the stretch of their thrilling win over the Bucks, with the league’s then-No. 1 defense unable to stop LA’s relatively simple action. The Lakers have adjusted to have Davis set the screen lower on the floor, often well inside the three-point line, rather than up high. That shift plays to Los Angeles’ strength given the group’s collective finishing ability, but particularly Davis’. “With me being 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9, being able to see the whole floor, the closer you get to the rim, it makes the offense run a lot easier, keeps the defense even more at bay,” James said. “And AD’s ability to pick-and-pop or pick-and-roll or pick-and-slip and he’s got great hands. I can throw it pretty much anywhere for him to go get it.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022