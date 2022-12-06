Ben Simmons back on Friday?

Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons is targeting Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks to come back from his calf strain. Simmons said it’s frustrating because he was starting to turn a corner and play closer to his potential. Said the minutes load and back-to-backs will be monitored. #Nets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he felt his leg get tight at the end of the Nets’ win over Portland on. Nov. 27. It returned early against the Magic the following day, which is why he asked out of the game. – 12:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is targeting Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks to come back from his calf strain. Simmons said it’s frustrating because he was starting to turn a corner and play closer to his potential. Said the minutes load and back-to-backs will be monitored. #Nets pic.twitter.com/J84cBv05wq – 12:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons planning to come back on Friday. pic.twitter.com/L18qd4HoWM – 12:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he’s planning to return Friday against the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/TIUNNaKFPY – 12:19 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (calf) is ‘day by day.’ The Nets don’t play until Wednesday. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says there isn’t yet an update on Ben Simmons, who is set to be reevaluated after today’s game. His status has not yet been determined for Wednesday against Charlotte – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t have much of an update on Ben Simmons. He will come in for treatment tomorrow, but hasn’t heard anything new from the training staff. Seems like Tuesday’s practice will have more clarity. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 103-92 to snap BK’s four-game winning streak. KD had 31, Joe Harris continues to look better, but an ugly night on both sides of the ball. Hornets come to town Wednesday, followed by ATL on Fri. Both winnable. Is Ben Simmons back by then? – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
On the ground in NYC for what should be a fun battle. #Celtics #Nets @ 6.
@Joe_Sway & @A. Sherrod Blakely here too. @John_Zannis back in the studio.
Marcus Smart is questionable with a hip contusion. Ben Simmons, Edmond Sumner and Yuta Watanabe out for BKN. Rematch of 1R sweep. – 1:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
David Duke Jr. (G League – two-way), Ben Simmons (left upper lateral calf strain), Edmond Sumner (right glute contusion), Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) and Alondes Williams (G League – two-way) are all out for the #Nets tomorrow vs. the #Celtics. – 4:57 PM
If I told you that you’d lead the NBA three-point percentage, what would you have said, and how have you done it so far? Yuta Watanabe: It’s crazy. I’ve always known I could shoot, but 57 percent? That’s impossible. I’m not expecting myself to keep up that number, but I’m going to keep shooting with confidence. The reason I’m shooting well is because of KD (Kevin Durant), Ben (Simmons), and Kyrie (Irving). I’m playing with those greats. They get doubled all the time, so I’m always open, and my job is to make those wide-open shots. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
Shams Charania: Nets star Ben Simmons has a muscle strain in his leg and is expected to miss a few games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Simmons has battled through ailments the past few weeks, most recently soreness/swelling in knee, and was in the midst of his best play this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 30, 2022
