Ben Simmons back on Friday?

If I told you that you’d lead the NBA three-point percentage, what would you have said, and how have you done it so far? Yuta Watanabe: It’s crazy. I’ve always known I could shoot, but 57 percent? That’s impossible. I’m not expecting myself to keep up that number, but I’m going to keep shooting with confidence. The reason I’m shooting well is because of KD (Kevin Durant), Ben (Simmons), and Kyrie (Irving). I’m playing with those greats. They get doubled all the time, so I’m always open, and my job is to make those wide-open shots. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022