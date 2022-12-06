Chris Paul upgraded to question against Boston

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) questionable for Wednesday’s showdown vs. #NBA-best #Celtics https://t.co/vhbjqR0Crk via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zKFUQGqCmR – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been upgraded to questionable for the Suns’ matchup with the Celtics tomorrow. He has missed the last 14 games with right heel soreness.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and Torrey Craig (right groin strain) have been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. Duane Washington Jr. and Cam Johnson remain out – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We hope, we don’t know yet.”
Monty Williams on if Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) will play Wednesday vs. #Celtics.
Williams also addressed different rotations in Monday’s loss at #Mavs
“You have to manufacture offense as opposed to just running offense.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/M6jk3Sx2yW – 12:55 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he hopes Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) are “closer” but can’t say if they’ll play Wednesday vs. #Celtics. #Suns – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rotations are leading to unfamiliar combinations.
#Suns down Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but Torrey Craig (groin) being out is huge, too, because he’d be ideal in this game cause he can switch and guard.
Booker 3.
Luka 3.
#Suns down 18. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those guys have such a standard of play and they’ve done it for so long, you don’t want to offend them or make them feel like they can’t do it anymore, but you know and they know that they’re not where they used to be.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul on back end of career. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jCqwTm2p9n – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks as Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip) are out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks, Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (gorin) and Duane Washington Jr. (groin) OUT azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) QUESTIONABLE Wednesday night vs. #Celtics. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 6, 2022
Duane Rankin: “He’s been here every day. He hasn’t missed a day with us.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul (heel), who sit a 12th straight game tonight vs. #Rockets “We want him to be healthy, we want him to be ready to go and we want to make sure of that before he comes back.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 2, 2022
