Delon Wright back in two weeks?

Ira Winderman: Wizards injury report for Friday at Heat: Bradley Beal, Questionable, right thigh contusion Johnny Davis, Questionable, right groin soreness Rui Hachimura, Questionable,right ankle soreness Monte Morris, Questionable, right ankle soreness Delon Wright, Out, right hamstring strain -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 24, 2022

There are no surprises on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s home game against the Lakers. Rui Hachimura (right ankle bone bruise) and Delon Wright (strained right hamstring) remain out. – 5:35 PM

Michael Scotto: The Wizards hope to get Delon Wright back in a couple of weeks, I’m told. Washington values him as a potential defensive stopper and closer in games when he returns healthy.Source: HoopsHype

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.