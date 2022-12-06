Delon Wright back in two weeks?

Michael Scotto: The Wizards hope to get Delon Wright back in a couple of weeks, I’m told. Washington values him as a potential defensive stopper and closer in games when he returns healthy.
Source: HoopsHype
Source: HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
There are no surprises on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s home game against the Lakers. Rui Hachimura (right ankle bone bruise) and Delon Wright (strained right hamstring) remain out. – 5:35 PM
There are no surprises on the Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s home game against the Lakers. Rui Hachimura (right ankle bone bruise) and Delon Wright (strained right hamstring) remain out. – 5:35 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Wizards injury report for Friday at Heat: Bradley Beal, Questionable, right thigh contusion Johnny Davis, Questionable, right groin soreness Rui Hachimura, Questionable,right ankle soreness Monte Morris, Questionable, right ankle soreness Delon Wright, Out, right hamstring strain -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 24, 2022
Ava Wallace: Backup PG Delon Wright has been cleared to being individual basketball activities, the Wizards announced. Wright suffered a grad 2 hamstring strain on Oct. 25. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 22, 2022
Josh Robbins: The Wizards have listed Jordan Goodwin (left knee soreness) as questionable for Friday’s game against the Heat. Delon Wright (strained right hamstring) remains out. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.