DeMar DeRozan drawing a lot of interest across the league

Michael Scotto: Many NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are closely monitoring the Bulls since they’ve underwhelmed so far and Lonzo Ball’s health is a major question mark. There’s a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan across the league. Nikola Vucevic is a name I believe that’ll pop up in trade rumors. His value since coming to Chicago has gone down comparatively to when Chicago made that blockbuster trade to get him. Some teams will have interest in Zach LaVine as well.
Source: HoopsHype
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Asked DeMar DeRozan what gives him the belief the team will stay connected: “That’s the beauty of sports. When you’re down, how do you respond to it? A true competitor is going to pull through. All these guys show frustration, show anger. And that’s a great sign.” – 9:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
DeMar Derozan had just 2 points at halftime. He’s up to 15 here in the 4th. Kings up 3. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review a DeMar DeRozan foul on Domantas Sabonis, the personal foul has been upgraded to a flagrant foul 1. – 7:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Flagrant 1 on DeMar DeRozan for the clothesline tackle on Domantas Sabonis. – 7:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Flagrant-one on DeMar DeRozan, who horsecollared Sabonis.
DeRozan went to check on Sabonis during the timeout. – 7:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
DeMar DeRozan attempts to wrap Domantas Sabonis up and just pulls him to the ground. No attempt at the ball at all. Gotta be a flagrant.
DeRozan did hold Sabonis to keep him from falling hard and helped him up. Wasn’t malicious. – 7:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Out of a timeout, De’Aaron Fox picked DeMar DeRozan’s pocket and sprinted for a dunk at the other end
The Bulls’ 11th turnover of the quarter – 6:58 PM
Chicago is $1.7 million below the luxury tax this season, and it is unlikely ownership will go into the tax for a fringe playoff team. Next year, the Bulls are likely over the salary cap. It has led some to wonder if the team would consider gauging the trade market for DeRozan and Vucevic. But Vucevic is set to become a free agent, and moving off the team’s best player in DeRozan would signal a step back. -via ESPN / December 6, 2022
“That’s the beauty of sports. When you’re down, how do you respond to it? A true competitor is going to pull through,” DeRozan said. “All these guys show frustration, show anger. And that’s a great sign.” Indeed, the postgame conversation between LaVine and DeRozan seemed symbolic, the team’s two best players sharing the burden and their frustrations, connected by the sting of losing. “That’s for the leaders of the team to do — band together. It’s us versus everybody. Nobody is going to help us dig out of this hole besides us,” LaVine said. “There will be tough conversations, words said. Sometimes you need that.” -via NBC Sports / December 5, 2022
Clutch Points: “Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, I think those are all players — people in the league — teams are waiting to see: will any of them be available by the trade deadline.” 🗣️ @Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/bw6Hp2m349 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 2, 2022
