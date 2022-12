Hawks, Suns interested in Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma: I think the last year in L.A., we had a group that I believe could have done a lot of things. If you look at our record prior to getting hurt — AD getting hurt, then Bron getting hurt — we were smashing people. We had a lot of momentum going into that Phoenix series, being up 2-1 and then AD getting hurt. It was a tough situation. I get the boot . -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022