Hawks, Suns interested in Kyle Kuzma

Several teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, have expressed trade interest in Kyle Kuzma, according to league sources. By the same token, the Wizards have shown interest in Hawks forward John Collins, and the sides seriously discussed a potential deal last offseason, league sources added. Overall, this surely creates a possible decision for the Wizards during the season of holding onto the potential free-agent-to-be or exploring what’s out there. However, the Wizards’ front office, led by general manager Tommy Sheppard, has made clear that it views Kuzma as a cornerstone moving forward as the franchise has seen him thrive since the mega-trade in the 2021 offseason. The Westbrook trade provided future flexibility and assets for the Wizards, who have been known to be aggressive and active in research across the league.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma: “As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more.”
Kuzma goes one-on-one with @TheAthletic on his breakout season as 20 PPG scorer, Lakers exit, misconceptions, free agency landscape and much more: theathletic.com/3972499/2022/1… – 9:45 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119 and the Wiz have lost 6 of their last 7. Incredible night from Anthony Davis, who has been absurd lately.
Porzingis: 27p 9r
Kuzma: 26p 7r
Davis: 55p 17r
Beal left early in Q1 with right hamstring tightness. – 8:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119
Kuzma: 26 pts., 7 rebs., 4 assts.
Beal: Left in first quarter with right hamstring tightness
Gafford: 19 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
A. Davis: 55 pts., 17 rebs., 3 blocks
L. James: 29 pts., 8 rebs., 6 assts. – 8:20 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped to (11-13)
#DCAboveAll 119
#LakeShow 130
– Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 27, Kyle Kuzma had 26, Daniel Gafford 19.
Anthony Davis led all scorers with 55 points and LeBron James finished with 29. – 8:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kuzma fouls out. Davis has 51. This arena is no stranger to mixed crowds but this sounds like a Lakers home game. – 8:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Crowd at Capital One Arena is loving Kuzma. He’s got the last 13 points for the Wizards, who now trail the Lakers 116-105 with 5:20 to play. – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
Beal: Left game in first quarter, hasn’t returned
Porzingis: 10 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
A. Davis: 24 pts., 9 rebs.
L. James: 15 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/13, Wizards 5/24 – 7:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @Anthony Davis is getting whatever he wants thanks in part to @LeBron James setups, hitting 5 straight shots to reach 14 points with 2 FT’s coming.
LAL lead 50-35, and Beal’s in the locker room potentially injured, while Kuzma has 3 PF’s. Wiz at 39.5% FG’s, 15.8% 3’s. – 6:51 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Lakers lead the Wizards 33-27 after the first quarter. Kuzma leads the Wiz with 6p, Davis and James combined for 19p. – 6:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washigton Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers after one quarter.
#DCAboveAll 27
#LakeShow 33
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 6, Monte Morris has 5. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 10. – 6:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Leaguewide, 29 lineups have played at least 100 minutes this season, per NBA Advanced Stats. The Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis lineup ranks seventh among those 29 lineups in net rating, at +14.5. – 3:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ usual starting lineup of Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma & Kristaps Porziņģis has played 126 minutes — more than doubling any other Wizards quintet. The lineup has been superbly effective, with a net rating of +14.5, per NBA Advanced Stats. – 2:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here are the most frequent two-man combinations for the Wizards this season per @Basketball-Reference sorted by point differential. Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma show up well, as do the other starters. pic.twitter.com/3SYwSwltjT – 2:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are one of only 3 trios of teammates to average 20+ ppg w/qualified games played in the last 15 years. The other ones were pretty good.
The latest Chasing Stats (@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/3ExZPB8jJX – 10:33 AM
For his part, Kuzma is expected to approach in excess of $20 million to $25 million per year on a new deal next summer, rival executives believe. Kuzma, who is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists to go along with 20.6 points, is in the second season of the three-year, $40 million contract he signed with the Lakers in 2020. “The sky’s the limit,” Kuzma said. “In my first deal, I definitely did the Lakers a little favor to have the hometown discount. I always appreciate (Lakers vice president of basketball operations) Rob Pelinka for the deal that he gave me, because it gave me security and it gave me a player option. I was one of the few players in NBA history without being a lottery pick to have a player option in an extension. Everything has worked out in my favor from signing that deal to my progression as a player to this summer too.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
Kyle Kuzma: I think the last year in L.A., we had a group that I believe could have done a lot of things. If you look at our record prior to getting hurt — AD getting hurt, then Bron getting hurt — we were smashing people. We had a lot of momentum going into that Phoenix series, being up 2-1 and then AD getting hurt. It was a tough situation. I get the boot. -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
“As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more,” Kuzma told The Athletic. Now, Beal (22.9), Porziņģis (21.8) and Kuzma (20.6) are all averaging 20 points per game or more, making the Wizards one of two teams in the league with three players scoring 20 a night. “Being in this situation helped out a lot. Here, I’m not playing behind LeBron and AD. Those guys are my position, my type of player, who I am, my style,” Kuzma said. “So coming here, I don’t have that anymore. It’s been great because me, Brad and KP don’t get in each other’s way. We all just flow out there. It’s been a pretty good jell for the first 20 games. We’re all averaging 20 a game without having any friction out there.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
