Heat willing to move Kyle Lowry?

One league source said the Heat are willing to move Kyle Lowry, but at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it’s hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade.
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Take foul called on Kyle Lowry. Stopped a transition chance for the Grizzlies. – 9:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Heat run initial set in this half for a Butler drift into a baseline jumper
Then a Lowry paint touch gets him a lay-in
Now Jimmy drives and draws the foul
A halftime theme – 9:22 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starting lineups for the Grizzlies and Heat. Heat: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Memphis starts: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, David Roddy and Tyus Jones.
Here are your starting lineups for the Grizzlies and Heat. Heat: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Memphis starts: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, David Roddy and Tyus Jones.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with the starting lineup of Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin and Adebayo for the second straight game. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with the preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are Jamal Cain, Dru Smith, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra references Heat’s “big four” in what Heat hope becomes a catchphrase. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra on Butler, Adebayo, Herro and Lowry, “I felt like they all were able to put their imprint on the game offensively. They weren’t in each other’s way.” – 2:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A lot of credit on here to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo last night for obvious reasons
But they don’t win that game without the guard play from Lowry and Herro
Herro’s 3 point gravity in different sets was evident
Lowry’s control and mid-range turnarounds saved them – 11:27 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anyway … Heat getting healthier, makes statement with win in Boston: ‘We have something good going on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo, Butler, Herro and Lowry each scored 20 or more points in the same game for the Heat for just the second time last night – 10:51 AM
More on this storyline
Gary Washburn: #Heat players Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler all attended Jaylen Brown’s 7uice Gala on Thursday in Boston along with several #Celtics players. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / December 2, 2022
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry being back in Toronto, “These are special moments.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 16, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry on Anunoby: “I think OG’s always been a great defender. He’s been one of the best defenders in the league since he’s been in the league. Now, I just think he’s taking more pride in doing it because he’s getting the attention, which he should have been getting (before).” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / November 16, 2022
