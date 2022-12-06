James Harden on Jalen Green: 'I'm proud of him'

#SARGE: “I am proud of him,” said James Harden when asked about the progress of Rockets second-year guard Jalen Green. “He has not only lived up to expectations, but he is coming in with that swagger every single game.” #LightTheFuse @JalenGreen #Sarge @TheRocketsWire @JHarden13
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After missing 14 games due to a right foot tendon strain, James Harden reacted to his return to the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/06/jam… via @SixersWire – 7:47 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Effort, effort, effort. So much lazy play from Sixers.
Do they(includes Doc Rivers) once again need to be reminded they haven’t won anything?
Harden 38 mins in first game back?!?!? – 6:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting another bad loss for Sixers, James Harden’s return and Joel Embiid’s presence ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8061412769 – 6:07 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dissecting another bad loss for Sixers, James Harden’s shots in return a… youtu.be/TJaPq5tJQo4 via @YouTube – 3:46 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden says he speaks with Jalen Green often and he’s proud of him: “He’s not only lived up to expectations, but he’s just coming in with that swagger every single game, and then even late in the overtime he just took over and was getting to the rim…” pic.twitter.com/yeMQArodZR – 12:48 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden: “We know they were not just gonna lay down. They just got off a really good road trip, they beat some good teams, being down by a lot and winning a couple of games, so they have a bright future.” pic.twitter.com/faVX4wsI0y – 12:13 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 132, 76ers 123: Houston finally pulls away in double overtime as sudden scoring surge tops Harden, Sixers for third-consecutive home win houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 12:08 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jalen Green and KPJ led the Rockets to the 2OT win over the Sixers 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5IDdNRch65 – 11:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Just a terrible, terrible loss on so many levels.
—piss poor defense
—horrible Embiid and Harden decisionmaking late
—8000 fouls
—Harden playing 38 minutes fresh off of a month-long injury?
horrendous stuff phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 11:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A week ago, the Sixers won against the Hawks, and headed on the road for a three-game trip feeling great about themselves.
Now, after losing all three games, they head back home back at .500. Just about the only positive: James Harden is back, though he was dreadful tonight. – 11:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 132, Sixers 123 in double overtime. Green with 27 points, seven assists. Porter with 24. Smith with 17, 11 rebounds. Embiid with 39. Harden with 21, but went just 4 of 19. He is 1-2 in Toyota Center since he was traded. – 11:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Rockets 132, Sixers 123 in double OT. Harden went 4-of-19 from the floor (21 points) with 7 assists in his return from a foot injury. Embiid with 39 and 7 but fouled out late in OT.
Sixers go 0-3 on this trip, and don’t play again until Friday against the Lakers. – 11:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
So no Embiid and it would appear no Harden the rest of the way for Philly – 10:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Doc pulls Harden. Looks like the minutes restriction was right at 37 – 10:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
So much for James Harden’s minutes restriction. He’ll play 41 if he goes the full five here in double OT. – 10:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
More free basketball after Harden misfires at the buzzer. But the Sixers will be without Embiid for these next five minutes. – 10:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Looks like the James Harden minutes restriction has been blown to hell, unless he was restricted to 36 minutes – 10:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden has played 31 minutes, scoring 18 points with seven assists, but he’s just 3 of 15. He is in to start the OT so that “limited minutes” thing meant he would not play 48. – 10:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Not a wise decision to play hero ball down the stretch when you’re as rusty as James Harden has been tonight. – 10:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Porter rejects Harden 3. Rockets back, three seconds left. – 10:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden misses from 13 feet. Rockets time out with 37.9 left. Tie game. Set up a two-for-one possession? – 10:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Strong Jalen Green drive, finishing through an Embiid foul, his fifth. Rockets up three on the three-point play, 1:48 remaining. – 10:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green, 0 for 5 on 3s, turned down a wide-open 3, pulled the ball out and drove to set up Fernando inside. Fernando was fouled. Some good playmaking from Green, but Fernando makes one of two free throws. Rockets by three, 3:43 left. – 10:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden is now 2-of-13 from the floor. Looking the way he looked for much of last season, when he couldn’t finish at the rim. Rockets lead 105-102 with less than four to play. – 10:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Couple weird no calls. One on both end. But it was not the rookie ref. Fernando, Harden, Silas, Tucker, Rivers all sharing a few thoughts with Jacyn Goble. Doc has more than a few. – 10:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden hit his first shot. He missed his six shots since. Was 7 of 8 from the line in the first quarter. Has not taken a free throw since. – 10:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Rockets — Jalen Green, Kevin Porter and Tari Eason in particular — have pretty much been too athletic for the Sixers to handle through three quarters. – 9:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tari Eason (6-8 FG, 16 points, 3 steals) making a good case for more time as the #Rockets lead by six over Harden, Embiid and the Sixers heading to the fourth.
Live stream: playback.tv/rocketswatch – 9:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 90, Sixers 84 after 3. Easy with a rush to end the quarter has 16. Green with 20, Porter 18. Green and Porter have scored 20 in the same game four times. Embiid with 26. Harden has not scored since the first quarter, will check in to start the fourth. – 9:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden did not look thrilled with coming out less than five minutes into the second half. Doc gave him an encouraging word on the way to the bench. – 9:37 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers stopped fouling for just long enough to allow that first half to end, but trail the 6-17 Rockets 56-55 at the end of two. Houston is shooting 19-22 from the line and 7-17 from 3 so far.
Embiid has 15 for the Sixers, Harris with 12 (on 4-4 from 3) and Harden with 10/4 – 9:14 PM
The Sixers stopped fouling for just long enough to allow that first half to end, but trail the 6-17 Rockets 56-55 at the end of two. Houston is shooting 19-22 from the line and 7-17 from 3 so far.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 56, Sixers 55 at half. Rockets close on a 9-0 run. Green with 14, KPJ 11. Embiid with 15 but limited to just 13 minutes. Harden with 10, all in the first quarter. – 9:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Rockets 56, Sixers 55. Sixers started game on 10-0 run but never created separation after that, then let Houston grab the lead right before the break. Embiid with 15 points. Harden with 10 points but is 1-of-6 in his return. – 9:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
He’s not scoring, but Jabari Smith Jr has been great on the other end of the floor. Just did a great job contesting a Harden shot at the rim and he’s rebounding – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sixers 30, Rockets 27 after 1. Harden, Embiid combine for 21. Rockets 2 of 7 on 3s after Eason beats the buzzer. They made 28.5 % on the road trip. Have made 41.5 % of 3s in wins, fourth best 3-point shooting in wins in league. In losses, they have made just 31.8 %. – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Rockets 27 after Eason hits the 3 right before the buzzer. Embiid with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Harden with 10-2-3 on 7-of-8 from the FT line. Sixers are shooting 60/60/90 but have 4 turnovers. – 8:45 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden’s first shot in return is a 3 in iso.
10 points thus far in the first quarter; 1-for-1 from the field, 7-for-8 from the FT line. – 8:42 PM
Harden’s first shot in return is a 3 in iso.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden hits his first shot, a pull-up 3. He has 10 points in his seven minutes. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden has not attempted a shot but is about to take his seventh and eighth free throws. He back! – 8:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No attempts to get rolling as a scorer yet but just five minutes into his return you can see how Harden changes things as a passer. Creates advantages in transition, hits Embiid right in the pocket on the roll, makes everybody’s life just a bit easier – 8:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Mike D’Antoni watching Harden, Tucker and House all on the floor together pic.twitter.com/hzcNMpIXy9 – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For a few minutes, Sixers had three former Rockets (Harden, House and Tucker) and a former Rockets draft pick (Melton) on the floor together. The other guy (Embiid) liked Hakeem Olajuwon a lot. – 8:23 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Mike D’Antoni watching James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Daniel House all on the floor pic.twitter.com/kcXLSHO932 – 8:23 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden catches Alperen Sengun reaching and gets fouled on a three-point attempt. Sengun picks up two fouls in a little over four minutes – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If Harden got the call on that exact shot a few years ago, the Rockets might have won a championship. Maybe not, but those still bitter will agree. – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden gets Sengun reaching, hoists a 3 to get a foul call. His first points in return are coming from the FT line. – 8:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
P.J. Tucker and James Harden are back pic.twitter.com/DbP25SCdrF – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Loud cheers for both James Harden and P.J. Tucker as they’re introduced as starters in Houston.
Lots of love for those guys here. 🥹 – 8:07 PM
Loud cheers for both James Harden and P.J. Tucker as they’re introduced as starters in Houston.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mostly cheers, and some boos, when Harden is introduced. Warm reception for Tucker. – 8:07 PM
Mostly cheers, and some boos, when Harden is introduced. Warm reception for Tucker. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Many cheers for P.J. Tucker in introductions. James Harden, introduced last with a “Welcome home to Houston,” cheered heartily. – 8:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Shake Milton will come off the bench for the first time in 8 games. With Harden out, Milton spent an average of 38 mins on the floor. He averaged 21 PPG, 6 APG, and 5 RPG while shooting 46% from deep. Will be interesting to see how he does coming off the bench again #Sixers – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Sixers: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Melton, Harden. – 7:31 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked what he hopes to see from James Harden tonight, Sixers coach Doc Rivers jokingly said “triple-double.” – 7:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden returns to 76ers Monday night, is on minutes restriction nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/05/jam… – 7:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Speaking of James Harden’s return to the floor and to Toyota Center, ICYMI, here is Harden, Tucker and House on being back in town to face the Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:41 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight.
Georges Niang has been ruled out for the #Sixers – 6:36 PM
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden will officially return to the floor on Monday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers say both James Harden and Jaden Springer are available to play tonight.
Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
The Sixers say both James Harden and Jaden Springer are available to play tonight.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden is available tonight against the Rockets. Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden and Jaden Springer both available tonight, per the team.
Georges Niang is OUT – 6:34 PM
James Harden and Jaden Springer both available tonight, per the team.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight, Sixers say.
Georges Niang is out with right foot soreness. – 6:34 PM
James Harden and Jaden Springer are available tonight, Sixers say.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden will play tonight in Houston. Georges Niang is out. – 6:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden available for the Sixers vs. Rockets, to the surprise of no one anywhere. Georges Niang remains out. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden is on a minutes restriction tonight in his return to the Sixers’ lineup in Houston, Coach Doc Rivers says, but Rivers says he will not reveal the specific restriction. – 6:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
James Harden is available to play tonight in Houston. 😁 – 6:32 PM
Some good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, #Sixers PG James Harden will play tonight vs. the Houston Rockets. – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden is still officially as questionable, but is expected to play.
All signs point to James Harden’s return for the Sixers on Monday night at Houston Rockets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:54 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden is still officially as questionable, but is expected to play.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI:
* A look at the stats driving the Sixers’ defensive turnaround.
* A dive into who Harden’s return impacts the most.
* Mailbag pod.
You can get to all of them here:
https://t.co/etP8wfxOY5 pic.twitter.com/Y6kXLqPmdT – 2:33 PM
ICYMI:
* A look at the stats driving the Sixers’ defensive turnaround.
* A dive into who Harden’s return impacts the most.
* Mailbag pod.
You can get to all of them here:
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With Harden out, everybody had to not only carry a heavier scoring load, but they had to create more of their own shots.
That makes the near universal drop in efficiency largely expected. It’s not just Harden’s scoring, but his elite court vision.
More: https://t.co/gvaPQRkpVq pic.twitter.com/M7ldxsv6j0 – 12:37 PM
With Harden out, everybody had to not only carry a heavier scoring load, but they had to create more of their own shots.
That makes the near universal drop in efficiency largely expected. It’s not just Harden’s scoring, but his elite court vision.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I knew Tucker had dropped off once Harden went down but I did not realize how dramatic the numbers were until looking into it for this morning’s piece. Low volume, sample size concerns, etc. but still a wild swing https://t.co/8FDhXRTktG pic.twitter.com/4X07fSJrrn – 12:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers week in review newsletter:
* What I’m keying in on as James Harden returns to the lineup.
* Key takeaways from last week’s game.
* The current injury report.
* Required reading
And more:
Sixers week in review newsletter:
* What I’m keying in on as James Harden returns to the lineup.
* Key takeaways from last week’s game.
* The current injury report.
* Required reading
And more:
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green and Adidas will unveil an upgraded basketball court at Brewster Park in partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department.
Green and the #Rockets will also host a basketball clinic for children from the Urban Enrichment Institute. – 11:36 AM
Jalen Green and Adidas will unveil an upgraded basketball court at Brewster Park in partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Parks & Recreation Department.
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
“A lot of it is experience. A lot of it is watching film, a lot of it is trial and error. But he has a quiet confidence that’s going to work out.”
On Jalen Green, the ups and downs of a rebuild and the importance of remaining even-keeled.
New column: theathletic.com/3969648/2022/1… – 10:59 AM
“A lot of it is experience. A lot of it is watching film, a lot of it is trial and error. But he has a quiet confidence that’s going to work out.”
On Jalen Green, the ups and downs of a rebuild and the importance of remaining even-keeled.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Look who’s back: James Harden among ‘Philadelphia Rockets’ returning to Toyota Center on Monday night houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:56 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is expected to make his return to the floor tonight. A few big things to watch for as he gets back up to speed, and hopefully gives the Sixers a shot in the arm offensively:
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-i… – 9:29 AM
James Harden is expected to make his return to the floor tonight. A few big things to watch for as he gets back up to speed, and hopefully gives the Sixers a shot in the arm offensively:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Hey gang, an announcement.
@Audacy / @SportsRadioWIP asked me to do a Sixers podcast with the take king himself, @EliotShorrParks. Episode 1 after Harden’s return tonight.
Subscribe to the Clap Your Hands pod:
Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla…
Spotify open.spotify.com/show/7p8Ple3Ot… – 9:00 AM
Hey gang, an announcement.
@Audacy / @SportsRadioWIP asked me to do a Sixers podcast with the take king himself, @EliotShorrParks. Episode 1 after Harden’s return tonight.
Subscribe to the Clap Your Hands pod:
Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla…
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘James Harden’s return, Shake Milton’s role moving forward and 76ers’ keys for beating Rockets’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN8204777649 – 8:56 AM
