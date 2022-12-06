James Wiseman is available against Utah

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. – 6:34 PM
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. – 6:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the G League against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/04/g-l… – 6:00 PM
James Wiseman recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the G League against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/04/g-l… – 6:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman is back with the Warriors after 7 games in the G League nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:58 PM
James Wiseman is back with the Warriors after 7 games in the G League nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. The team flies out to Salt Lake City today. – 5:55 PM
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. The team flies out to Salt Lake City today. – 5:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 5:55 PM
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 5:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors recall center James Wiseman from G League Santa Cruz Warriors. He averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists with Warriors this season. – 5:00 PM
Warriors recall center James Wiseman from G League Santa Cruz Warriors. He averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists with Warriors this season. – 5:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League. They’re flying to Utah today for tomorrow’s game vs. the Jazz
Wiseman averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and and 1.1 blocks over seven games for Santa Cruz – 4:54 PM
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League. They’re flying to Utah today for tomorrow’s game vs. the Jazz
Wiseman averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and and 1.1 blocks over seven games for Santa Cruz – 4:54 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors bring Wiseman up from G League after strong weekend mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/war… – 4:54 PM
Warriors bring Wiseman up from G League after strong weekend mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/war… – 4:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. He will be available to play in Utah on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/7uEhRbtdI1 – 4:40 PM
James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. He will be available to play in Utah on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/7uEhRbtdI1 – 4:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, team announces. – 4:39 PM
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, team announces. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this afternoon. It took place in the Warriors’ facility in SF, giving staff chance to attend. He remains with SC this week. Wiseman isn’t active for tonight’s game vs Pacers. Rollins/Baldwin are active. – 8:33 PM
James Wiseman practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this afternoon. It took place in the Warriors’ facility in SF, giving staff chance to attend. He remains with SC this week. Wiseman isn’t active for tonight’s game vs Pacers. Rollins/Baldwin are active. – 8:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said James Wiseman had a really good practice at Chase Center with Santa Cruz team today and that they’ll reassess his situation in a few days. – 8:31 PM
Steve Kerr said James Wiseman had a really good practice at Chase Center with Santa Cruz team today and that they’ll reassess his situation in a few days. – 8:31 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: The Warriors have officially recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz. Team is traveling to Utah today for a road game against the Jazz tomorrow. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 6, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.” Wiseman and the entire Santa Cruz Warriors team practiced at Chase Center today -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / December 5, 2022
Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman was at Chase Center today for a team meeting, but didn’t participate in practice. He, along with Patrick Baldwin Jr and Ryan Rollins, will travel with the G League team to Stockton today. After their games this weekend, the Warriros will re-assess Wiseman’s status. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 1, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.