Jarrett Allen returns after missing five games

The Cavaliers’ front office and coaching staff believed Mobley’s passing and ballhandling ability would mesh with Allen’s skills. They were certain the duo would thrive defensively, due to their size and ability to defend multiple positions. “When you start to think about long-term success and you start to think about the playoffs, how many times do you see big guys get played off the floor?” Bickerstaff says. “They can’t switch, they can’t guard pick-and-roll, so now they’ve got to go sit down and they can’t play. “We were extremely fortunate to look at those two guys, and they have the ability to do that.” -via ESPN / November 30, 2022