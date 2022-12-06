Jarrett Allen returns after missing five games

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen is back. Sources tell cleveland.com that Allen, who has missed the last five games with a lower back contusion, will return to the lineup Tuesday night. Allen will be back in the starting lineup, hoping to slow down Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. The four other starters — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens and Evan Mobley — will remain the same, sources say.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jarrett Allen returns to the Cavs lineup tonight after missing the last several with a lower back injury. – 7:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen out here going through his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/9Wt7NL5meE – 6:17 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Jarrett Allen is questionable with a back injury tonight, but is doing a pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/8LzVDJh0zT – 6:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After missing the last five games with a lower back contusion, #Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
After missing the last five games with a lower back contusion, #Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that Jarrett Allen remains questionable to play tonight against the Lakers. – 5:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was here at shootaround this morning. He is still listed as questionable tonight (low back contusion). – 11:26 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion) is here going thru shootaround this morning. – 11:08 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is officially listed as questionable (low back contusion) for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. – 4:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last 5 games with a lower back contusion, is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game versus the Los Angeles Lakers – 4:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list center Jarrett Allen (back) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. – 4:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Mamadi Diakite in place of injured Dean Wade who has been starting for injured Jarrett Allen, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:58 PM
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen is present here at shootaround and wearing a wine colored practice jersey that’s used to denote the starters. Allen is listed as questionable for tonight with a back injury. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / December 6, 2022
Cleveland: Jarrett Allen (low back contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against LA Lakers. -via HoopsHype / December 5, 2022
The Cavaliers’ front office and coaching staff believed Mobley’s passing and ballhandling ability would mesh with Allen’s skills. They were certain the duo would thrive defensively, due to their size and ability to defend multiple positions. “When you start to think about long-term success and you start to think about the playoffs, how many times do you see big guys get played off the floor?” Bickerstaff says. “They can’t switch, they can’t guard pick-and-roll, so now they’ve got to go sit down and they can’t play. “We were extremely fortunate to look at those two guys, and they have the ability to do that.” -via ESPN / November 30, 2022
