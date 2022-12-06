Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd: “Josh [Green] is going to get paid.” Kidd said that last season about Jalen Brunson and was right. I recommend that Mavs get an extension done this time.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green’s reaction to Jason Kidd wanting to get him paid: “I was down in Frisco a year ago, so being able to hear that, it’s awesome.”
Also: “There’s nothing better [than] when your head coach is interactive with you and teaching you, especially a Hall of Fame guy.” pic.twitter.com/lLwK8H1nDN – 1:20 AM
Josh Green’s reaction to Jason Kidd wanting to get him paid: “I was down in Frisco a year ago, so being able to hear that, it’s awesome.”
Also: “There’s nothing better [than] when your head coach is interactive with you and teaching you, especially a Hall of Fame guy.” pic.twitter.com/lLwK8H1nDN – 1:20 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m a show me guy. Josh Green is showing me. Six brilliant 1st qtr minutes changed and ended the game. – 12:41 AM
I’m a show me guy. Josh Green is showing me. Six brilliant 1st qtr minutes changed and ended the game. – 12:41 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Josh Green worked hard over the summer, and it’s paying off now. He’s become a key contributor for the Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd raved about his development tonight.
Here’s a behind-a-scenes look at @Josh Green’s offseason training at @impactbball: basketballnews.com/stories/amp/jo… – 12:05 AM
Josh Green worked hard over the summer, and it’s paying off now. He’s become a key contributor for the Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd raved about his development tonight.
Here’s a behind-a-scenes look at @Josh Green’s offseason training at @impactbball: basketballnews.com/stories/amp/jo… – 12:05 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“Josh is going to get paid.” That’s Jason Kidd on Josh Green, who is his new project to try to get a big payday the way Jalen Brunson did last year. Hopefully this time it’s with the Mavericks. – 11:26 PM
“Josh is going to get paid.” That’s Jason Kidd on Josh Green, who is his new project to try to get a big payday the way Jalen Brunson did last year. Hopefully this time it’s with the Mavericks. – 11:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “Josh [Green] is going to get paid.”
Kidd said that last season about Jalen Brunson and was right. I recommend that Mavs get an extension done this time. – 11:05 PM
Jason Kidd: “Josh [Green] is going to get paid.”
Kidd said that last season about Jalen Brunson and was right. I recommend that Mavs get an extension done this time. – 11:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just did an Oscar-worthy impression of a toddler’s stomping tantrum when Jason Kidd didn’t challenge his 3-point foul. – 10:08 PM
Luka just did an Oscar-worthy impression of a toddler’s stomping tantrum when Jason Kidd didn’t challenge his 3-point foul. – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was grabbing at his right ankle after stepping on Josh Green’s foot. Looked like he rolled it a bit, but he looked okay after the fact – 10:05 PM
Devin Booker was grabbing at his right ankle after stepping on Josh Green’s foot. Looked like he rolled it a bit, but he looked okay after the fact – 10:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 67-41 at the half. Probably their best overall half of the year, capped by a Josh Green no-look pass to the corner for Tim Hardaway’s 3-pointer and then another one by Luka. Suns shooting 34 percent. Mavs outrebounding them 26-19. – 9:34 PM
Mavericks up 67-41 at the half. Probably their best overall half of the year, capped by a Josh Green no-look pass to the corner for Tim Hardaway’s 3-pointer and then another one by Luka. Suns shooting 34 percent. Mavs outrebounding them 26-19. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
This Josh Green kid is turning out to be pretty good. He has 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, as well as 2 steals and 2 assists.
He’s a blur out there. – 9:18 PM
This Josh Green kid is turning out to be pretty good. He has 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, as well as 2 steals and 2 assists.
He’s a blur out there. – 9:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Y’all get really excited about Josh Green these days (for good reason) but nobody is more hype for that guy than Dwight Powell. – 9:18 PM
Y’all get really excited about Josh Green these days (for good reason) but nobody is more hype for that guy than Dwight Powell. – 9:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great opening quarter for the Mavericks, up 33-15 behind 13 points from Luka, 10 from Josh Green and holding Suns to 6-of-24 shooting. Mavericks had a 22-point lead on the Suns in the season opener in Phoenix and lost 107-105. – 9:06 PM
Great opening quarter for the Mavericks, up 33-15 behind 13 points from Luka, 10 from Josh Green and holding Suns to 6-of-24 shooting. Mavericks had a 22-point lead on the Suns in the season opener in Phoenix and lost 107-105. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In the scoring battle of MVP candidates, it’s Luka nine, Booker zero. Mavericks now up 25-13 with 3:43 to go in the first. Mavs already have eight points from Josh Green off bench. Makes for interesting debate among Jaden Hardy fans. Mavs want to play him, but at who’s expense? – 8:59 PM
In the scoring battle of MVP candidates, it’s Luka nine, Booker zero. Mavericks now up 25-13 with 3:43 to go in the first. Mavs already have eight points from Josh Green off bench. Makes for interesting debate among Jaden Hardy fans. Mavs want to play him, but at who’s expense? – 8:59 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In his last 3 meetings vs. the Suns, Josh Green has:
— Been forced off the court in the playoffs
— Taken 1 shot in 18 mins of this season’s opener
— Scored 8 points (3-3FG) in 3 mins of Q1 tonight, including a 360-spin and-1.
What a difference in 6 months. – 8:58 PM
In his last 3 meetings vs. the Suns, Josh Green has:
— Been forced off the court in the playoffs
— Taken 1 shot in 18 mins of this season’s opener
— Scored 8 points (3-3FG) in 3 mins of Q1 tonight, including a 360-spin and-1.
What a difference in 6 months. – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He probably should be mentioned more in that MVP talk.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd about Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wFwk1Bg2e4 – 8:32 PM
“He probably should be mentioned more in that MVP talk.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd about Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wFwk1Bg2e4 – 8:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Suns, Kemba Walker is available. Jason Kidd said before the game he doesn’t know if Walker will actually play tonight but he is available if the opportunity presents itself. Tipoff coming up officially at 7:40 on BSSW. – 8:02 PM
For Mavs vs Suns, Kemba Walker is available. Jason Kidd said before the game he doesn’t know if Walker will actually play tonight but he is available if the opportunity presents itself. Tipoff coming up officially at 7:40 on BSSW. – 8:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
All Mavericks are available tonight against Phoenix, although Jason Kidd deferred on whether Kemba Walker will play. – 7:00 PM
All Mavericks are available tonight against Phoenix, although Jason Kidd deferred on whether Kemba Walker will play. – 7:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on rookie G Jaden Hardy, who lit up the G League this season: “We’ve got to find him minutes, and he will.”
Mavs believe Hardy can develop into a core player, so they want to make sure he gets opportunity for development in NBA games this season. – 6:56 PM
Jason Kidd on rookie G Jaden Hardy, who lit up the G League this season: “We’ve got to find him minutes, and he will.”
Mavs believe Hardy can develop into a core player, so they want to make sure he gets opportunity for development in NBA games this season. – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We can see where we are.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on facing #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/alrBcQYnpq – 6:55 PM
“We can see where we are.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on facing #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/alrBcQYnpq – 6:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said “everyone’s healthy” tonight vs. Suns, so Christian Wood will play after one-game illness absence.
That also includes Kemba Walker, who will be in uniform for first time as Mav.
Jason Kidd: “Don’t know if he’s going to play.” – 6:51 PM
Jason Kidd said “everyone’s healthy” tonight vs. Suns, so Christian Wood will play after one-game illness absence.
That also includes Kemba Walker, who will be in uniform for first time as Mav.
Jason Kidd: “Don’t know if he’s going to play.” – 6:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kemba Walker will be active for the first time with the Mavs tonight. “Don’t know if he’ll play,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:50 PM
Kemba Walker will be active for the first time with the Mavs tonight. “Don’t know if he’ll play,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:50 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Here’s Jason Kidd’s full Jalen-Brunson-reminiscent answer, now advocating for Josh Green’s next payday: “If he continues to work and help with the team, the kid has all the talents to be a superstar.” (Green is 2023 extension eligible, 2024 RFA) pic.twitter.com/kIoCPE5IMg -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 6, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said Mavs miss Jalen Brunson off the court as much as on: “You can ask Josh and DP and Maxi, those guys in that locker room, when things weren’t going well, he was always someone that’s a calming voice to be positive and try to help you out of a slump.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 3, 2022
Callie Caplan: Kemba Walker on his fit with new teammates... Luka Doncic: “That kid is special.” Spencer Dinwiddie: “Been killing it this year.” Also said he’s looking forward to playing with Josh Green: “Another guy who can create for others and myself, I think I can help in that aspect.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 30, 2022
StatMuse: Andrew Nembhard tonight: 31 PTS 8 REB 13 AST 5-7 3P Joins Kidd, Steph and Trae as the only rookies ever with 30/8/10 with 5 3P in a game. -via Twitter @statmuse / December 6, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd says rookie Jaden Hardy “deserves” more playing time with Mavs: “There’s a balancing act here of now and the future. … Nothing against Rick [Carlisle] or Josh [Green], but you want them to have minutes their rookie year. We have to find him minutes, and we will.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.