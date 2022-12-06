Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: No way he can play at this level for 82 games

if they’re not careful, Luka Doncic won’t be anywhere near his best because he’ll be so worn down from carrying this team. Even Jason Kidd, who put a lot of responsibility on Doncic, as he did with Giannis Antetokounmpo years ago, knows this isn’t sustainable. “For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports last week. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.”
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/10 games this season:
8 — Luka Doncic
9 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/oNY44DH2q4 – 11:20 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jason Kidd to @YahooSports on Mavs dependency on Luka: “For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high. No one can.” sports.yahoo.com/mavericks-depe… – 11:11 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
In February, Kristaps Porzingis stepped out of a hyperbaric chamber and learned he’d been traded.
Latest for @YahooSports: On his new beard and new scenery, Porzingis’ desire to re-sign in Washington, and the failed fit alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. sports.yahoo.com/kristaps-porzi… – 10:23 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Jason Kidd advocates for Josh Green’s future contract with Jalen Brunson-esque conviction dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in three quarters last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 8 AST
Doncic has recorded at least 20p/5a in each of his 22 games this season, tying James Harden (2017-18) for the longest such streak to start a season in NBA history.
More details here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:04 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How’s your eye? Luka Doncic: “Good. Maxi [Kleber] didn’t say sorry”. Did you ask him to? LD: “Yes and then after he texted me.” Could you get used to sitting on these fourth quarters? LD: “Oh yes, I’m really happy, especially going back to back so… I like this”. pic.twitter.com/1q7GF490Ym – 9:00 AM
How’s your eye? Luka Doncic: “Good. Maxi [Kleber] didn’t say sorry”. Did you ask him to? LD: “Yes and then after he texted me.” Could you get used to sitting on these fourth quarters? LD: “Oh yes, I’m really happy, especially going back to back so… I like this”. pic.twitter.com/1q7GF490Ym – 9:00 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Luka with 33 points in 29 minutes last night, continues to dominate the Suns.
The Mavs have now outscored the Suns by 77 points in their last four matchups. – 7:42 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is slowly becoming the worst nightmare for the Suns 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Stumy0rCOM – 6:56 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis helps Bucks survive Magic’s late push, Luka crushes Suns #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:40 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green’s reaction to Jason Kidd wanting to get him paid: “I was down in Frisco a year ago, so being able to hear that, it’s awesome.”
Also: “There’s nothing better [than] when your head coach is interactive with you and teaching you, especially a Hall of Fame guy.” pic.twitter.com/lLwK8H1nDN – 1:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s only a good sign if the other team has 14.”
Monty Williams after being asked about a 15-point first quarter in #Suns 130-111 loss at #Mavs.
Williams also addressed starting Ish Wainright.
“We didn’t want (Luka) Doncic putting Dario (Saric) in pick-and-rolls.” pic.twitter.com/I5MUBEhAKe – 12:59 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic — who did not pack before the game tonight — did, in fact, make it to the Mavs’ post-game flight to Denver for this back to back.
Nice of them to not leave him behind. – 12:45 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No comeback this time: Luka Doncic, Mavericks preserve early lead and take down Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:29 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Josh Green worked hard over the summer, and it’s paying off now. He’s become a key contributor for the Dallas Mavericks and Jason Kidd raved about his development tonight.
Here’s a behind-a-scenes look at @Josh Green’s offseason training at @impactbball: basketballnews.com/stories/amp/jo… – 12:05 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has a shiny new cut below his left eye: “Maxi didn’t even say sorry to me.” pic.twitter.com/Q4Gf4ajRQu – 11:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“Josh is going to get paid.” That’s Jason Kidd on Josh Green, who is his new project to try to get a big payday the way Jalen Brunson did last year. Hopefully this time it’s with the Mavericks. – 11:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked if he helped recruit OBJ, Doncic smiled and said, “I tried. After the game I saw him, so hopefully. I can’t say nothing, but . . . go Cowboys.” – 11:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.: “I tried. After game, I saw him. Hopefully. I can’t say nothing — Go Cowboys.” – 11:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “Josh [Green] is going to get paid.”
Kidd said that last season about Jalen Brunson and was right. I recommend that Mavs get an extension done this time. – 11:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd, very forceful about Josh Green’s growth: “The truth is the kid is really good, and if he keeps working, he’s going to get paid a lot of money.”
Last time Jason Kidd promoted a Mav like this, Jalen Brunson got paid by someone else.
“…Hopefully he doesn’t leave.” – 11:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs beat the Suns 130-111, leading by at least 17 points since the 4:13 mark in Q2.
Luka Doncic (33 pts, 6 reb, 8 a, 2 blocks, 1 steal in 29 mins) didn’t have to play Q4 for a second straight game, this time the night before a back to back in Denver altitude.
Win x2. – 10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DAL 130, PHX 111
Ayton: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 9-11 FG
Payne: 14-10-6
Booker: 11 Pts, 5 Ast, 4-13 FG
Doncic: 33-8-6, 12-20 FG – 10:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
For the second straight game, Luka Doncic rested in the fourth quarter of a rout. He had 33-6-8 in win over Suns. – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka since “the Luka Special” was said:
33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
35 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
35 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
33 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
Mavs have outscored the Suns by 79 points in that span. pic.twitter.com/aC8UGOOFQL – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
33 PTS
6 REB
8 AST
2 BLK
He only played 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/EYb4IoobB3 – 10:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 96-75 going into the fourth quarter. Looking like a team that has regained some mojo after their rough patch of losing five of six. Luka has 33. Green with 16. Hardaway with 17. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 96, PHX 75
Ayton: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 9-11 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 4-11 FG
Booker: 11 Pts, 5 Ast, 4-14 FG
Doncic: 33-8-6, 12-20 FG – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker’s 4th foul.
Looking at the score, looking at Boston coming up, don’t be surprised if Booker sits the entire 4th.
#Suns down 96-75 at the end of 3rd as Doncic finds Kleber for corner 3. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka signaling for the review looked like he was dancing to “Tonto! Jump on it! Jump on it!” for a second there lol – 10:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just did an Oscar-worthy impression of a toddler’s stomping tantrum when Jason Kidd didn’t challenge his 3-point foul. – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber 3. #Suns down 20 as Luka has 29 points 7 assists and 6 boards.
Wainright 3 answer. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka had words with #Suns bench after going down.
Is OK. Had a cut. #Suns down 20 with 4 minutes left in 3rd.
Wainright back in. – 10:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka and Maxi collide under the basket on the defensive end. Luka bleeding under left eye. Didn’t look like any permanent damage.
And then OBJ chant breaks out as Odell Beckham Jr. is seated near Suns bench. – 10:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs not quite as good in 1st half tonight vs PHX as they were in 2nd half in NY. Only outscore PHX 67-41 (69-41 in NY). 56% FG 10-22 3pt. Doncic 24, Green 14 inc 8 straight in a 14-2 run that became a 22-4 run. Hardaway 11. Defense holds PHX to 34%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka 3. Shaking his head.
#Mavs 67 #Suns 41 Half
Wow.
PHX: Deandre Ayton 14. Booker 7. Team: 5-of-17 from 3 (34% overall).
DAL: Doncic 24, Green 14 (off the bench), Hardaway Jr. 11. Team 10-of-22 from 3 (56.1% overall). – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Dallas 67, Phoenix 41 and Doncic probably is still shaking his head no at Suns’ expense. pic.twitter.com/yk1e9nvFXu – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very similar to the opener. Doncic dominated the first half and the Suns stacked mistakes on top of mistakes. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 67, PHX 41
Ayton: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 2-9 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-8 FG
Doncic: 24-6-5, 9-13 FG – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 67-41 at the half. Probably their best overall half of the year, capped by a Josh Green no-look pass to the corner for Tim Hardaway’s 3-pointer and then another one by Luka. Suns shooting 34 percent. Mavs outrebounding them 26-19. – 9:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
We’ve got a Luka head shake and finger wag before halftime. Good luck and godspeed to the Suns. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs catching Booker on the weak side a few times now. Powell sealed him that time. Booker is coming over to cover Powell when Ayton steps up to Doncic but Doncic is going to make that pass every time. Same dilemma they couldn’t nail down last year. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 21 points. This is his 31st straight 20-point game, tying Dirk Nowitzki (’08-’09) for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Mark Aguirre holds the record, 34 straight in 1984. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka smiling after sidestepping Ayton for 2.
Ayton answer. #Suns down 19 – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka locked and loaded from 3.
3-of-5. #Suns down 21 late in 1st half.
As a team, Phoenix is 5-of-15 from 3. #Mavs 7-of-17 – 9:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Devin Booker finally scores with 4:30 left in the half, cuts Mavericks lead to 48-33 with a triple. But Luka answers right back. – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker’s first points come with 4:28 left in the half, but quickly followed by a Doncic 3. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rotations are leading to unfamiliar combinations.
#Suns down Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but Torrey Craig (groin) being out is huge, too, because he’d be ideal in this game cause he can switch and guard.
Booker 3.
Luka 3.
#Suns down 18. – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After one quarter: Dallas 33, Phoenix 15.
Doncic 13 points (and 4 rebounds and 4 assists), Green 10 points, Booker 0-for-7.
And did we mention Odell Beckham Jr. is here? – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great opening quarter for the Mavericks, up 33-15 behind 13 points from Luka, 10 from Josh Green and holding Suns to 6-of-24 shooting. Mavericks had a 22-point lead on the Suns in the season opener in Phoenix and lost 107-105. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 33, PHX 15
Ayton: 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-6 FG
Wainright: 3 Pts
Booker: 0 Pts, 3 Ast, 0-7 FG
Doncic: 13-4-4, 5-8 FG
PHX: 25 FG%, 25 3P% – 9:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the West-best Suns 33-15 after Q1. Luka Doncic’s feelings toward the Suns have not changed. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In the scoring battle of MVP candidates, it’s Luka nine, Booker zero. Mavericks now up 25-13 with 3:43 to go in the first. Mavs already have eight points from Josh Green off bench. Makes for interesting debate among Jaden Hardy fans. Mavs want to play him, but at who’s expense? – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hand down man down.
Luka 3 over Ayton. Has 9. #Suns down 12. Timeout with 3:43 left in 1st. – 8:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka just drained that 3 over Ayton — and right in front of Odell Beckham Jr. Mavs lead 25-13 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Low-scoring start here, once again with a playoff-like intensity. Ish Wainright has done well when matched up onto Luka Doncic for a couple possessions – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka over Booker. Foul. FT.
Bridges 3 answer.
Finney-Smith 3.
Ayton dunk.
Hardaway jumper.
#Suns down 1. – 8:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Doncic predictably wants Ish switched onto him right away and Wainright did very well on the first possession. – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He probably should be mentioned more in that MVP talk.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd about Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wFwk1Bg2e4 – 8:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is wearing a new magenta Luka 1 colorway tonight for Mavs-Suns.
Asked him in the pregame locker room whether this one had any special significance.
“No.”
I’m here to report the news. – 8:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
PHX starters: Bridges, Wainwright, Ayton, Booker, Payne
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Suns, Kemba Walker is available. Jason Kidd said before the game he doesn’t know if Walker will actually play tonight but he is available if the opportunity presents itself. Tipoff coming up officially at 7:40 on BSSW. – 8:02 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams on Doncic: “When he touches the paint their numbers go through the roof. And it’s hard to keep him out of there.” – 7:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Suns coach Monty Williams called Luka Doncic the NBA’s best player in the paint: “It causes a lot of late-night film sessions, and early morning discussions with the staff to figure out what nobody has been able to figure out.” – 7:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
All Mavericks are available tonight against Phoenix, although Jason Kidd deferred on whether Kemba Walker will play. – 7:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on rookie G Jaden Hardy, who lit up the G League this season: “We’ve got to find him minutes, and he will.”
Mavs believe Hardy can develop into a core player, so they want to make sure he gets opportunity for development in NBA games this season. – 6:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says rookie Jaden Hardy “deserves” more playing time with Mavs: “There’s a balancing act here of now and the future. … Nothing against Rick [Carlisle] or Josh [Green], but you want them to have minutes their rookie year. We have to find him minutes, and we will.” – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We can see where we are.”
#Mavs coach Jason Kidd on facing #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/alrBcQYnpq – 6:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said “everyone’s healthy” tonight vs. Suns, so Christian Wood will play after one-game illness absence.
That also includes Kemba Walker, who will be in uniform for first time as Mav.
Jason Kidd: “Don’t know if he’s going to play.” – 6:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kemba Walker will be active for the first time with the Mavs tonight. “Don’t know if he’ll play,” Jason Kidd said. – 6:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Luka Doncic enters the building.
#Suns at #Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/Eugd7hYbls – 6:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum the top 2 favorites sportando.basketball/en/nba-mvp-odd… – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/TI5XIlFtsX – 3:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 5 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Stephen Curry: 16.4
3. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
4. Anthony Davis: 15.6
5. Kevin Durant: 15.4
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
7. Devin Booker: 14.6
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.9
9. Joel Embiid: 13.9
10. Nikola Jokic: 12.9 pic.twitter.com/aOodBIojP9 – 12:21 PM
No one is getting anything easy and Doncic hasn’t figured out how to be effective without the ball to make life less stressful for his teammates. Fatigue, of course, has to play a factor, but it’s hard to tell how he would handle playing with another ball-dominant player. “We got to get them help and we got to look to see how we can do that,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports. “His minutes are extremely high. You try to hold him [on the bench] but a lot of times you gotta bring him back early just to get back in the game.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
“I think you got to be able to balance that,” Kidd said when asked about struggling defensive players who provide offense. “And, you know, sometimes you just try to keep it simple. We’re running everything just to keep things simple. Sometimes it puts a small on a big and then a shot goes up, that’s where it becomes about manhood and trying to fight the small’s fighting the big, but it’s hard in this league.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t the right guy.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
StatMuse: Andrew Nembhard tonight: 31 PTS 8 REB 13 AST 5-7 3P Joins Kidd, Steph and Trae as the only rookies ever with 30/8/10 with 5 3P in a game. -via Twitter @statmuse / December 6, 2022
