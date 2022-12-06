Jazz impressed with Lauri Markkanen

Michael Scotto: Danny Ainge wanted to give Will Hardy an opportunity to have a group of guys he could work with and develop a culture there, especially as a first-year head coach. I’ve heard Utah has been impressed with Lauri Markkanen. It would take a lot for Utah to trade him. Utah also wants to extend Jordan Clarkson, who owner Ryan Smith likes a lot. The rest of the roster is expendable, including Sexton, as you mentioned, especially with Utah coming back down to earth following the team’s hot start.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The thing I love about watching Lauri Markkanen play is how many ways he can score without having the ball in his hands. Can just get his effortlessly within the flow of an offense – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Anfernee Simons is having a Lauri Markkanen start to this game. 19p now on 6-7 FGs. – 9:26 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Why the Jazz need Lauri Markkanen to realize he is the No. 1 option https://t.co/UY8IhMMrMk pic.twitter.com/EpqQJSXBsW1:00 PM

Andy Larsen: Lauri Markkanen playing tonight. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / November 28, 2022
“You always hope to play for one team for your whole career. But it just didn’t work out,” said Markkanen, who grew disenchanted with his role and lack of a contract extension in December 2020. “I think I’ve definitely got better from those years, just mentality-wise and physically being in a better place. . . . I’m smarter and better now.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 28, 2022

