Jimmy Butler out, Victor Oladipo questionable for Tuesday's game

Miami: Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) has been downgraded to out and Victor Oladipo (left knee tendinosis) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Detroit.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat Victor Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) has been ruled out. – 2:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable for the first time this season, could make season debut tonight vs. Pistons miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But Jimmy Butler will be held out on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Eastern Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Donovan Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Bench
Jalen Brunson
Trae Young
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Pascal Siakam
Brook Lopez
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/gAUgpEzaa7 – 2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler held out vs. Pistons; Victor Oladipo upgraded on Heat injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It looks like Oladipo could step in for Butler tonight against visiting Detroit. – 1:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler ruled out tonight (kinda expected lol)
But Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable… – 1:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (“Return to Competition Reconditioning”) being held out by Heat tonight vs. visiting Pistons. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pistons. Looks like Oladipo’s season debut could come tonight. – 1:30 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Clearly, the @Indiana Pacers have the formula for winning at Golden State – sit some of the better players. They won Monday w/out Turner, Haliburton, McConnell and Duarte. They won last year w/out Turner, Sabonis and Brogdon. They won two years ago w/out Oladipo and McConnell. – 2:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What the Heat missed tonight, and this could be wishful thinking, is a victor Oladipo to provide a spark off the bench. – 11:41 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jimmy Butler is letting Kennedy Chandler rip the ball out of his hands..typifies the lack of intensity the Heat are showing off in Memphis. A pathetic effort – 9:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s third free throw moved him past Rick Barry for 86th on the NBA all-time list. – 9:22 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat are being outscored in the paint 36-8. Really no excuse for that with Jaren Jackson Jr. out. Credit to the Grizzlies for defending well at the point of attack, but Jimmy Butler and Bam simple need to do more. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler’s first points of the game come with three minutes left in the first half. He has only taken three field-goal attempts so far. – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Biggest difference I noticed in the half-court from 1st quarter to 2nd quarter was lack of rim pressure
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s paint touch- pocket pass/kick was getting those early looks
Now it’s back to perimeter screening and sprinting
Just not this team’s style – 8:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Caleb Martin is going crazy early in this one
Jimmy Butler just playing post-split/screener hub to keep spraying to shooters
Like I said, Butler is intentional in games like this not to score – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler always loves playing passer in games like this
4 assists already – 8:20 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starting lineups for the Grizzlies and Heat. Heat: Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Memphis starts: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, David Roddy and Tyus Jones.
Your on your own as far as fantasy lineups. – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler passes Steve Smith for 22nd on the Heat all-time list. It is Butler’s 600th career regular-season start. – 7:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with the preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are Jamal Cain, Dru Smith, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Victor Oladipo says injured knee feels ‘great,’ updates his playing status: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Cain (two-way), Jovic (G League), Smith (two-way), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle) all out tomorrow for the Heat.
Butler, Dedmon, Vincent questionable.
Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus probable. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
12 Heat players on injury report, but roster getting healthier.
Out tomorrow vs. Grizzlies: Cain (G League), Jovic (G League), Oladipo (knee), Smith (G League) and Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Butler, Dedmon and Vincent.
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson and Strus. – 3:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing all 3 players sent today for G League game in Sioux Falls (Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Jamal Cain) as out for Monday in Memphis. Also out: Oladipo, Yurtseven.
Questionable: Butler (knee), Dedmon (foot), Vincent (knee).
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Robinson, Strus. – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively.” – 10:08 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Victor Oladipo says injured knee feels ‘great,’ updates his playing status miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:01 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson: Heat’s Victor Oladipo says his injured knee feels ‘great.’ So when will Oladipo return? ‘Hopefully soon.’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:00 AM
But there are reasons Miami has consistently won with rotating casts of characters for more than a quarter century. It still has team president Pat Riley. It still has coach Erik Spoelstra. It still has Butler, Adebayo, a resurgent Lowry and Tyler Herro — a quartet Spoelstra has dubbed Miami’s “big four.” And, after their projected starting lineup took the court together for just the eighth time this season Friday in Boston, the Heat still have the internal belief that, if they’re healthy come playoff time, they can go toe-to-toe with anyone. “Our record is probably deceiving to everybody on the outside,” Spoelstra said. “[But] we have something good going on.” -via ESPN / December 6, 2022
Bally Sports Sun: HEAT: Q: “What do you see ahead for Miami…?” Jimmy Butler: “A championship.” @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture -via Twitter / December 5, 2022
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra on Butler returning. “It’s just great to have the whole group.“ -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 2, 2022
But he’s optimistic that he’s getting closer to a return. “Hopefully soon,” he said in Boston of a targeted date for his return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since late in preseason. “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.” -via Miami Herald / December 5, 2022
Oladipo has resumed practicing with the Heat, but not in full-contact sessions. Does he believe he can play in a regular-season game within a week or two? “I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see. It’s more of a day to day thing, how I feel and what we feel makes the best sense. I trust our training staff and the people I work with as well, coming up with a solid plan and make sure I’m ready to go.” -via Miami Herald / December 5, 2022
Gary Washburn: #Heat players Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler all attended Jaylen Brown’s 7uice Gala on Thursday in Boston along with several #Celtics players. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / December 2, 2022
