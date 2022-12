Jimmy Butler out, Victor Oladipo questionable for Tuesday's game

But there are reasons Miami has consistently won with rotating casts of characters for more than a quarter century. It still has team president Pat Riley. It still has coach Erik Spoelstra. It still has Butler, Adebayo, a resurgent Lowry and Tyler Herro — a quartet Spoelstra has dubbed Miami’s “big four.” And, after their projected starting lineup took the court together for just the eighth time this season Friday in Boston, the Heat still have the internal belief that, if they’re healthy come playoff time, they can go toe-to-toe with anyone. “Our record is probably deceiving to everybody on the outside,” Spoelstra said. “[But] we have something good going on.” -via ESPN / December 6, 2022