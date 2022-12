Jonathan Isaac to G League

Jonathan Isaac is one step closer to making his highly-anticipated return. On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to practice with the Lakeland Magic – the organization’s G League affiliate – as Isaac takes the next step in his rehab process. Isaac missed both the entire 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that was suffered on Aug. 2, 2020 against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA restart at Disney. While rehabbing at the end of last season, the 25-year-old suffered a minor right hamstring injury and underwent a small surgical procedure.Source: Dan Savage @ NBA.com