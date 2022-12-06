Jonathan Isaac is one step closer to making his highly-anticipated return. On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to practice with the Lakeland Magic – the organization’s G League affiliate – as Isaac takes the next step in his rehab process. Isaac missed both the entire 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that was suffered on Aug. 2, 2020 against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA restart at Disney. While rehabbing at the end of last season, the 25-year-old suffered a minor right hamstring injury and underwent a small surgical procedure.
Source: Dan Savage @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have assigned Jonathan Isaac to the Lakeland Magic of the G League in order to practice with the team. The move is part of the next step of his rehab progression. – 8:47 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
🚨 Jonathan Isaac update 🚨
The next step: Magic send Jonathan Isaac to G League affiliate in Lakeland: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:32 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Bucks: Mo Bamba is listed as questionable with back pain. He’s missed the last three games because of back spasms.
Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs are listed as out. pic.twitter.com/oWz8neOYmB – 4:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Bucks: Mo Bamba is listed as questionable with back pain. He’s missed the last three games because of back spasms.
Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) are listed as out. pic.twitter.com/CfmTZXBURj – 4:37 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m closer than I’ve ever been,” Issac said to the Orlando Sentinel. “I’ve been playing the last few weeks and just getting in shape. I’m still getting there. But in terms of body, knees, and hamstrings, everything is great. I’m just not in game shape.” -via Orlando Sentinel / November 9, 2022
Isaac has appreciated the Magic’s patience throughout the process. It helps that he’s starting to see the “light at the end of the tunnel” in terms of playing an NBA game again. “The one thing on my mind is I’m closer,” Isaac said. “I’m closer today than I was yesterday. Guys are getting to see me run up and down and play a little bit, and they’re excited, too. I’m closer than I’ve ever been. I’m going to get there sooner rather than later.” The sooner he’s back in game shape, the quicker he’ll be back on the floor. “I can’t drive that point home enough — it’s really just about getting in shape right now,” Isaac said. “I have no reservations about my legs and they don’t either. -via Orlando Sentinel / November 8, 2022
Jonathan Isaac is eager to play again. Ask him how he’s feeling or a general question about returning to the floor, and he’ll make sure to let you know he feels “fantastic” as he continues to work his way back from a two-plus-year absence. “I’ve been playing [5-on-5] the last few weeks and just getting in shape,” Isaac recently told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m still getting there. But in terms of body, knees and hamstrings, everything is great. I’m just not in game shape.” -via Orlando Sentinel / November 7, 2022
