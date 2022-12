Kristaps Porzingis on being traded by Mavs: 'Luka Doncic is a generational talent... I just wasn’t the right guy'

No one is getting anything easy and Doncic hasn’t figured out how to be effective without the ball to make life less stressful for his teammates. Fatigue, of course, has to play a factor, but it’s hard to tell how he would handle playing with another ball-dominant player. “We got to get them help and we got to look to see how we can do that,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports. “His minutes are extremely high. You try to hold him [on the bench] but a lot of times you gotta bring him back early just to get back in the game.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022