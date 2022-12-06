Kristaps Porzingis on being traded by Mavs: 'Luka Doncic is a generational talent... I just wasn’t the right guy'

“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t the right guy.”
Source: Jake Fisher @ Yahoo! Sports
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/10 games this season:
8 — Luka Doncic
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jason Kidd to @YahooSports on Mavs dependency on Luka: “For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high. No one can.” sports.yahoo.com/mavericks-depe… – 11:11 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
In February, Kristaps Porzingis stepped out of a hyperbaric chamber and learned he’d been traded.
Latest for @YahooSports: On his new beard and new scenery, Porzingis’ desire to re-sign in Washington, and the failed fit alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas. sports.yahoo.com/kristaps-porzi… – 10:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in three quarters last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 8 AST
Doncic has recorded at least 20p/5a in each of his 22 games this season, tying James Harden (2017-18) for the longest such streak to start a season in NBA history.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How’s your eye? Luka Doncic: “Good. Maxi [Kleber] didn’t say sorry”. Did you ask him to? LD: “Yes and then after he texted me.” Could you get used to sitting on these fourth quarters? LD: “Oh yes, I’m really happy, especially going back to back so… I like this”. pic.twitter.com/1q7GF490Ym – 9:00 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Luka with 33 points in 29 minutes last night, continues to dominate the Suns.
The Mavs have now outscored the Suns by 77 points in their last four matchups. – 7:42 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is slowly becoming the worst nightmare for the Suns 😳
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Stumy0rCOM – 6:56 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis helps Bucks survive Magic’s late push, Luka crushes Suns #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s only a good sign if the other team has 14.”
Monty Williams after being asked about a 15-point first quarter in #Suns 130-111 loss at #Mavs.
Williams also addressed starting Ish Wainright.
“We didn’t want (Luka) Doncic putting Dario (Saric) in pick-and-rolls.” pic.twitter.com/I5MUBEhAKe – 12:59 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic — who did not pack before the game tonight — did, in fact, make it to the Mavs’ post-game flight to Denver for this back to back.
Nice of them to not leave him behind. – 12:45 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No comeback this time: Luka Doncic, Mavericks preserve early lead and take down Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:29 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has a shiny new cut below his left eye: “Maxi didn’t even say sorry to me.” pic.twitter.com/Q4Gf4ajRQu – 11:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked if he helped recruit OBJ, Doncic smiled and said, “I tried. After the game I saw him, so hopefully. I can’t say nothing, but . . . go Cowboys.” – 11:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr.: “I tried. After game, I saw him. Hopefully. I can’t say nothing — Go Cowboys.” – 11:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs beat the Suns 130-111, leading by at least 17 points since the 4:13 mark in Q2.
Luka Doncic (33 pts, 6 reb, 8 a, 2 blocks, 1 steal in 29 mins) didn’t have to play Q4 for a second straight game, this time the night before a back to back in Denver altitude.
Win x2. – 10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: DAL 130, PHX 111
Ayton: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 9-11 FG
Payne: 14-10-6
Booker: 11 Pts, 5 Ast, 4-13 FG
Doncic: 33-8-6, 12-20 FG – 10:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
For the second straight game, Luka Doncic rested in the fourth quarter of a rout. He had 33-6-8 in win over Suns. – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka since “the Luka Special” was said:
33 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
35 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
35 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
33 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
Mavs have outscored the Suns by 79 points in that span. pic.twitter.com/aC8UGOOFQL – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
33 PTS
6 REB
8 AST
2 BLK
He only played 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/EYb4IoobB3 – 10:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 96-75 going into the fourth quarter. Looking like a team that has regained some mojo after their rough patch of losing five of six. Luka has 33. Green with 16. Hardaway with 17. – 10:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 96, PHX 75
Ayton: 20 Pts, 8 Reb, 9-11 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 4-11 FG
Booker: 11 Pts, 5 Ast, 4-14 FG
Doncic: 33-8-6, 12-20 FG – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker’s 4th foul.
Looking at the score, looking at Boston coming up, don’t be surprised if Booker sits the entire 4th.
#Suns down 96-75 at the end of 3rd as Doncic finds Kleber for corner 3. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luka signaling for the review looked like he was dancing to “Tonto! Jump on it! Jump on it!” for a second there lol – 10:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just did an Oscar-worthy impression of a toddler’s stomping tantrum when Jason Kidd didn’t challenge his 3-point foul. – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kleber 3. #Suns down 20 as Luka has 29 points 7 assists and 6 boards.
Wainright 3 answer. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka had words with #Suns bench after going down.
Is OK. Had a cut. #Suns down 20 with 4 minutes left in 3rd.
Wainright back in. – 10:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka and Maxi collide under the basket on the defensive end. Luka bleeding under left eye. Didn’t look like any permanent damage.
And then OBJ chant breaks out as Odell Beckham Jr. is seated near Suns bench. – 10:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs not quite as good in 1st half tonight vs PHX as they were in 2nd half in NY. Only outscore PHX 67-41 (69-41 in NY). 56% FG 10-22 3pt. Doncic 24, Green 14 inc 8 straight in a 14-2 run that became a 22-4 run. Hardaway 11. Defense holds PHX to 34%. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka 3. Shaking his head.
#Mavs 67 #Suns 41 Half
Wow.
PHX: Deandre Ayton 14. Booker 7. Team: 5-of-17 from 3 (34% overall).
DAL: Doncic 24, Green 14 (off the bench), Hardaway Jr. 11. Team 10-of-22 from 3 (56.1% overall). – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Dallas 67, Phoenix 41 and Doncic probably is still shaking his head no at Suns’ expense. pic.twitter.com/yk1e9nvFXu – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very similar to the opener. Doncic dominated the first half and the Suns stacked mistakes on top of mistakes. – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 67, PHX 41
Ayton: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 2-9 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-8 FG
Doncic: 24-6-5, 9-13 FG – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 67-41 at the half. Probably their best overall half of the year, capped by a Josh Green no-look pass to the corner for Tim Hardaway’s 3-pointer and then another one by Luka. Suns shooting 34 percent. Mavs outrebounding them 26-19. – 9:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
We’ve got a Luka head shake and finger wag before halftime. Good luck and godspeed to the Suns. – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mavs catching Booker on the weak side a few times now. Powell sealed him that time. Booker is coming over to cover Powell when Ayton steps up to Doncic but Doncic is going to make that pass every time. Same dilemma they couldn’t nail down last year. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 21 points. This is his 31st straight 20-point game, tying Dirk Nowitzki (’08-’09) for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Mark Aguirre holds the record, 34 straight in 1984. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka smiling after sidestepping Ayton for 2.
Ayton answer. #Suns down 19 – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka locked and loaded from 3.
3-of-5. #Suns down 21 late in 1st half.
As a team, Phoenix is 5-of-15 from 3. #Mavs 7-of-17 – 9:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Devin Booker finally scores with 4:30 left in the half, cuts Mavericks lead to 48-33 with a triple. But Luka answers right back. – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker’s first points come with 4:28 left in the half, but quickly followed by a Doncic 3. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rotations are leading to unfamiliar combinations.
#Suns down Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but Torrey Craig (groin) being out is huge, too, because he’d be ideal in this game cause he can switch and guard.
Booker 3.
Luka 3.
#Suns down 18. – 9:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After one quarter: Dallas 33, Phoenix 15.
Doncic 13 points (and 4 rebounds and 4 assists), Green 10 points, Booker 0-for-7.
And did we mention Odell Beckham Jr. is here? – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great opening quarter for the Mavericks, up 33-15 behind 13 points from Luka, 10 from Josh Green and holding Suns to 6-of-24 shooting. Mavericks had a 22-point lead on the Suns in the season opener in Phoenix and lost 107-105. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 33, PHX 15
Ayton: 7 Pts, 2 Reb, 3-6 FG
Wainright: 3 Pts
Booker: 0 Pts, 3 Ast, 0-7 FG
Doncic: 13-4-4, 5-8 FG
PHX: 25 FG%, 25 3P% – 9:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the West-best Suns 33-15 after Q1. Luka Doncic’s feelings toward the Suns have not changed. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
In the scoring battle of MVP candidates, it’s Luka nine, Booker zero. Mavericks now up 25-13 with 3:43 to go in the first. Mavs already have eight points from Josh Green off bench. Makes for interesting debate among Jaden Hardy fans. Mavs want to play him, but at who’s expense? – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hand down man down.
Luka 3 over Ayton. Has 9. #Suns down 12. Timeout with 3:43 left in 1st. – 8:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka just drained that 3 over Ayton — and right in front of Odell Beckham Jr. Mavs lead 25-13 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Low-scoring start here, once again with a playoff-like intensity. Ish Wainright has done well when matched up onto Luka Doncic for a couple possessions – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka over Booker. Foul. FT.
Bridges 3 answer.
Finney-Smith 3.
Ayton dunk.
Hardaway jumper.
#Suns down 1. – 8:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Doncic predictably wants Ish switched onto him right away and Wainright did very well on the first possession. – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is wearing a new magenta Luka 1 colorway tonight for Mavs-Suns.
Asked him in the pregame locker room whether this one had any special significance.
“No.”
I’m here to report the news. – 8:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
PHX starters: Bridges, Wainwright, Ayton, Booker, Payne
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams on Doncic: “When he touches the paint their numbers go through the roof. And it’s hard to keep him out of there.” – 7:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Suns coach Monty Williams called Luka Doncic the NBA’s best player in the paint: “It causes a lot of late-night film sessions, and early morning discussions with the staff to figure out what nobody has been able to figure out.” – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Luka Doncic enters the building.
#Suns at #Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/Eugd7hYbls – 6:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA MVP odds: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum the top 2 favorites sportando.basketball/en/nba-mvp-odd… – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG + RPG this season:
43.0 — Giannis
42.0 — Luka
41.4 — AD
41.1 — Embiid
Rank them 1-4. pic.twitter.com/TI5XIlFtsX – 3:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 5 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Stephen Curry: 16.4
3. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
4. Anthony Davis: 15.6
5. Kevin Durant: 15.4
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
7. Devin Booker: 14.6
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.9
9. Joel Embiid: 13.9
10. Nikola Jokic: 12.9 pic.twitter.com/aOodBIojP9 – 12:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Lakers 130, Wizards 119 and the Wiz have lost 6 of their last 7. Incredible night from Anthony Davis, who has been absurd lately.
Porzingis: 27p 9r
Kuzma: 26p 7r
Davis: 55p 17r
Beal left early in Q1 with right hamstring tightness. – 8:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Los Angeles Lakers and dropped to (11-13)
#DCAboveAll 119
#LakeShow 130
– Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 27, Kyle Kuzma had 26, Daniel Gafford 19.
Anthony Davis led all scorers with 55 points and LeBron James finished with 29. – 8:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
In your latest example that the NBA is awesome: a ridiculous sequence of back-to-back-to-back dunks by Gafford, LeBron and Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/2lgbTD04Fh – 8:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija again quickly to the bench as Wes Unseld Jr. goes back to the Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford pairing with the Wizards down 81-54 at home to the Lakers. – 7:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
Beal: Left game in first quarter, hasn’t returned
Porzingis: 10 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
A. Davis: 24 pts., 9 rebs.
L. James: 15 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
3-pointers: Lakers 6/13, Wizards 5/24 – 7:06 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Lakers 68, Wizards 50
Kispert: 11p
Porzingis: 10p
Avdija: 2p, 6r
Davis: 24p 9rb
James: 15p – 7:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Los Angeles Lakers at the half.
#DCAboveAll 50
#Lakeshow 68
Corey Kispert leads the team with 11. Kristaps Porzingis has 10. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 24. – 7:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis started 1 for 4, rimming out a few shots over Porzingis inside, but is now 9 for 14 towards his 22 points, with 9 boards. Scoring from everywhere.
LAL lead is 66-45 after LeBron’s and-1 got him up to 14. – 7:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. is pairing Daniel Gafford with Kristaps Porzingis here late in the first quarter, attempting to repeat the success of that duo during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Hornets. – 6:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Porzingis already doing a really good job drawing AD away from the rim. That makes this a tricky matchup, especially with three guards starting. – 6:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Leaguewide, 29 lineups have played at least 100 minutes this season, per NBA Advanced Stats. The Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis lineup ranks seventh among those 29 lineups in net rating, at +14.5. – 3:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ usual starting lineup of Monté Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma & Kristaps Porziņģis has played 126 minutes — more than doubling any other Wizards quintet. The lineup has been superbly effective, with a net rating of +14.5, per NBA Advanced Stats. – 2:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kristaps Porzingis, who is having a rejuvenated start to this season with the Wizards, is now being repped by Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, per sources. Porzingis has a $36 million player option next season. – 12:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are one of only 3 trios of teammates to average 20+ ppg w/qualified games played in the last 15 years. The other ones were pretty good.
The latest Chasing Stats (@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/3ExZPB8jJX – 10:33 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. had Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford on the floor for the entire 4th quarter vs. the Hornets. The Wizards had their best defensive quarter of the season so far.
A sign of more to come? nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 8:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards were disadvantaged in 3 of 4 incorrect calls in the last minute at Hornets.
On the last possession down 117-116, Kristaps Porzingis was fouled trying to get the rebound and Daniel Gafford was fouled on his putback attempt. pic.twitter.com/z0SlyMZxzB – 6:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(3/5) For the second error that hurt the Wizards, after Bradley Beal missed the potential go-ahead jumper, Kelly Oubre Jr. should’ve been whistled for fouling Kristaps Porziņģis as they went for the rebound. Porziņģis should’ve received two free throws. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 6:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tim Hardaway Jr., the last remaining piece of the Kristaps Porzingis trade for either side, is killing the Knicks with 26 points on 8 3-pointers. – 2:07 PM
“As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more,” Kuzma told The Athletic. Now, Beal (22.9), Porziņģis (21.8) and Kuzma (20.6) are all averaging 20 points per game or more, making the Wizards one of two teams in the league with three players scoring 20 a night. “Being in this situation helped out a lot. Here, I’m not playing behind LeBron and AD. Those guys are my position, my type of player, who I am, my style,” Kuzma said. “So coming here, I don’t have that anymore. It’s been great because me, Brad and KP don’t get in each other’s way. We all just flow out there. It’s been a pretty good jell for the first 20 games. We’re all averaging 20 a game without having any friction out there.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
And so, 23 minutes before the buzzer sounded, Dallas officials redialed Washington. The Wizards and Mavericks had held discussions on other trade frameworks, but these waning moments, sources said, were when the two teams first discussed sending Porzingis to the nation’s capital. Dallas was able to net an additional ball-handler in Spencer Dinwiddie, a secondary creator for Doncic, who could also spearhead bench units if the Mavericks were to, gulp, ultimately lose Jalen Brunson in free agency. Davis Bertans could recreate some of the spacing Porzingis provided — and for half the cost. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
The deal’s headliner emerged from a hyperbaric chamber not long after, hoping the increased air pressure in that glass cocoon had aided his bruised knee. He was hungry for a sandwich. But Porzingis found a missed call from Mavericks president Nico Harrison. “And it’s the trade deadline,” Porzinigs said. “So I’m like, ‘Oh s***, it’s happening.’” He was bracing for a move, but believed the trade that would end his time in Dallas was more likely to come during the summer. “It was just a feeling. I knew it wasn’t going in the direction that we all expected in Dallas,” Porzingis said. “And there needed to be some changes.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
if they’re not careful, Luka Doncic won’t be anywhere near his best because he’ll be so worn down from carrying this team. Even Jason Kidd, who put a lot of responsibility on Doncic, as he did with Giannis Antetokounmpo years ago, knows this isn’t sustainable. “For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports last week. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
No one is getting anything easy and Doncic hasn’t figured out how to be effective without the ball to make life less stressful for his teammates. Fatigue, of course, has to play a factor, but it’s hard to tell how he would handle playing with another ball-dominant player. “We got to get them help and we got to look to see how we can do that,” Kidd told Yahoo Sports. “His minutes are extremely high. You try to hold him [on the bench] but a lot of times you gotta bring him back early just to get back in the game.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
“I think you got to be able to balance that,” Kidd said when asked about struggling defensive players who provide offense. “And, you know, sometimes you just try to keep it simple. We’re running everything just to keep things simple. Sometimes it puts a small on a big and then a shot goes up, that’s where it becomes about manhood and trying to fight the small’s fighting the big, but it’s hard in this league.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
