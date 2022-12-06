Lakers discussed trading for Terry Rozier last summer

When the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) made a pitch to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, the Lakers discussed a multi-team deal that would have brought Terry Rozier to L.A. Mitchell instead ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rozier is averaging a career-high 5.7 assists per game this season on the Hornets, but his shooting has fallen off a cliff (29.6 percent from three). Would he find his stroke alongside better players than Charlotte has on its young roster?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard in Charlotte: “My teammates trust me… I seen I had Tony (sic) Rozier on me at the time. They did a great job of getting one of their best defenders on me. Let me get to my spot. John threw a good pass. My team gave me space. I was able to create, knock down shot” – 10:09 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: Clippers 119, #Hornets 117
Kelly Oubre 26 pts, 7 rebs
PJ Washington 26 pts, 4 rebs, 4 ast
Terry Rozier 22 pts, 8 ast, 5 rebs
Up next: at Brooklyn on Wednesday – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers fail to score in between timeouts, while Rozier continues his second half heater to give Charlotte a 117-115 lead. One minute to go. – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Probably the worst timed technical foul ever by Paul George. Threw ball against stanchion. Rozier FT ties the game at 115. – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yeah, so the Clippers didn’t defend coming out of the halftime locker room at all.
Charlotte made 13 *unassisted* FGs in third quarter while outscoring Clippers 36-21 in the period. That’s the worst third quarter of season for Clippers. Charlotte leads 90-84. Rozier came alive. – 8:46 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Terry Rozier layup with 6:09 left in the third quarter gives the #Hornets their first lead since 2-0. Hornets are on a 20-6 run and lead 76-71. – 8:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue left George and Leonard out there for a couple of possessions, but calls timeout after Rozier 3 to get them out of the game.
Clippers lead 55-45 with 4:02 left in first half – 7:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Hornets:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
CHA
Jalen McDaniels
P.J. Washington
Mason Plumlee
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier – 6:32 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: Bucks 105, #Hornets 96
Terry Rozier 26 pts, 5 rebs, 4 ast
Jalen McDaniels 21 pts, 5 rebs
Kelly Oubre 20 pts
Mason Plumlee 13 pts, 11 rebs
Up next: vs. LA Clippers on Monday – 8:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Bucks 30, #Hornets 24
Hornets are 9 for 24 from the field, getting outrebounded 16-9
Terry Rozier 9 pts
Kelly Oubre 5 pts – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Obviously I focus on the #Bucks and how they’re handling this game roster-wise – but the #Hornets also played last night. Terry Rozier (40), Kelly Oubre Jr (38), P.J. Washington (38) and Mason Plumlee (35) logged big minutes in a tight game. – 5:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at BOS 11/28 Terry Rozier (Illness) has been downgraded to out. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / November 28, 2022
Point guard Terry Rozier, forward Gordon Hayward and center Mason Plumlee are three guys executives around the league are eyeing in Charlotte, and would-be contenders teams like the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, Suns, and Lakers are expected to inquire should those players be put on the market. -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
“Hayward (currently out with a shoulder injury) is a gamble because it’s been five years since he was actually healthy,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But he’s only got one year after this one (at $31.5 million) and there are teams that probably need to take a gamble if they’re going to win a title—Dallas is one, and Miami. He’d be a good fit in Milwaukee or Phoenix, too, even New York. He has some versatility to his game. But again, can he stay on the floor? Is he worth the risk? -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022

