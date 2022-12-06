Lakers targeting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if Thunder 'completely tanks'?

Other than that, there’s been no scuttlebutt — whether it comes from internal sources or external ones — about a deal that comes close to either of those options. Or at least there wasn’t, until Sam Amick of The Athletic stated the following on an episode of the “Real Ones” podcast on The Ringer’s NBA podcast network (emphasis mine): “My mind goes to, even if it’s unlikely at this point, the star player trade… months ago there was this kind of ‘pie in the sky’ sense from the Lakers of ‘Well, if Oklahoma City completely tanks, let’s go get Shai.’ Like, I heard Shai’s name coming out of that Lakers camp. But it’s just a dream. “Don’t get too excited. It’s not happening. I wrote something about it a couple of weeks ago and, boy, did I hear about it from the Thunder.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Ousmane Dieng was awesome
🏀 Josh Giddey takes over the fourth quarter again
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 again
🏀 How OKC plays must annoy other teams
#ThunderUp #FirstListen
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/b6GLWJ9Bpv – 12:22 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
lmao SGA has some of the funniest facial expressions I’ve ever seen 💀
📸 : Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/KCmDBStQ9K – 10:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA played 4:46 in the fourth quarter
He shot 10-of-10 from the free-throw line during that stretch – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai last 7 games:
35 PTS
33 PTS
31 PTS
32 PTS
30 PTS
31 PTS
30 PTS
Automatic. pic.twitter.com/BymKnHD5VT – 9:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
35 points
6 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
15-15 from the line (all in the final 15 minutes)
1 spinning poster dunk on Clint Capela – 9:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 121, Hawks 114
SGA – 35 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Giddey – 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Dieng – 15 points
JDub – 12 points, 7 rebounds
Trae – 23 points, 10 assists
Murray – 24 points
OKC is now 11-13 on the season – 9:55 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Another impressive close for OKC on the road, outscoring the Hawks 37-26 in the fourth for a third straight win.
– SGA: 35-6-5 (15-15 FT)
– Giddey: 17-5-4
– JDub: 12 and 7 rebounds
– Dort: 11 and 10 rebounds
– Dieng: 15 (career-high) – 9:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
once again, OKC is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to a win, just like in Minnesota. In the blink of an eye this went from a bleh game to a really fun one. – 9:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Final: Thunder 121, Hawks 114. Hawks have injury/depth issues but elephant in room is still the bad mojo around their best player. Thunder got usual SGA brilliance, shot 23-of-24 from line and career-high 15 from rookie Ousmane Dieng. – 9:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Atlanta Hawks
35 points
6 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
10-22 FG
He’s on a different level. All-Star presence. #ThunderUp #NBATwitter – 9:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC double digit scorers in a road win vs the #4 seed Hawks:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 24 years old
Lu Dort: 23 years old
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 22 years old
Jalen Williams: 21 years old
Josh Giddey: 20 years old
Ousmane Dieng: 19 years old – 9:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA was 0/0 from the FT line in the first 33 mins of the game
SGA was 15/15 from the FT line in the final 15 mins of the game – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai tonight:
35 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
2 STL
15-15 FT
Leading the league in 30-point games and free throws. pic.twitter.com/0d9NCkCXCQ – 9:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Add Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander victim list of All Stars that SGA has outplayed head to head.
It’s become a long list. – 9:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA was 0-of-0 from the free throw line in the first half. He’s 13-of-13 in the second half. – 9:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is 11/11 from the FT line in the last 15 mins of the game
He was 0/0 from the FT line in the first 33 mins of the game – 9:43 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Seven straight games of at least 30 points for SGA (and league-leading 17th for the season). – 9:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 30+ points for the 7th straight game.
That ties Kevin Durant for the 4th longest streak in OKC history.
SGA now has 17 30+ point games this season.
That’s #1 in the NBA. – 9:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brilliant defensive play by Dejounte Murray to stone 2-on-1 – might have forced Giddey to travel and then blocked Dort at rim – but Hawks can’t convert at other end. Thunder survived the non-SGA minutes, lead by 5 with 4 min left. – 9:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thunder have come from 14 down to take the lead in Atlanta. Isiah Joe and Ousmane Dieng makng 3s in 2nd half has opened things up for SGA, and Thunder (esp Wiggins) have just out scrapped Hawks for a few ORBs. – 9:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder with a 9-2 run to start the fourth. Big boost for OKC to win those non-SGA minutes. – 9:21 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Once again, great fourth quarter minutes with SGA resting: Giddey, Dort, JDub, Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann. So far, from down four to up three with 8:24 left. – 9:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is +8 in SGA’s 30 minutes.
OKC is -12 in SGA’s 6 bench minutes. – 9:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Hawks 88, Thunder 84
SGA – 23 points, 5 assists
Dieng – 15 points, 5 rebounds
Dort – 11 points, 7 rebounds
Joe – 9 points
Trae – 16 points, 8 assists
Murray – 16 points
Bogdanovic – 17 points
Capela – 10 points, 8 rebounds – 9:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Not SGA’s best night, but he manufactured 11 points in the third to keep this one close. – 9:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
if Mark Daigneault sticks with his normal rotations, OKC is in a four point game and will not have SGA until around the 5-7 minute mark. Can they keep this a game until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back out there? – 9:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just Smooth Criminaled his way around and over Clint Capela for a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/Jgw4lu8ISs – 9:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
oh my goodness SGA just did a mean nasty thing to Onyeka Okongwu – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA is attempt his first free throws of the night at the 2:49 mark of the third quarter – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 0 free-throw attempts in a game was on Dec. 18, 2021 against the Clippers – 9:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I think Mark Daigneault is reminding this crew that SGA hasn’t been to the free throw line tonight. – 8:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow. That was a great dump off by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Lu Dort who absolutely blew the easy layup which led to a turnover fest. Hawks up 70-56. – 8:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
12 points
3 rebounds
4 assists
2 steals
0 free throws
SGA has scored 30+ points in 6 straight games. He needs 18 second half points to keep the streak alive. – 8:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Hawks 59, Thunder 54
SGA – 12 points, 4 assists
Dieng – 10 points
Dort – 9 points
JDub – 8 points
Murray – 14 points
Bogdanovic – 12 points
Capela – 8 points, 5 rebounds – 8:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Uh oh briefly saw SGA wincing in pain and holding his stomach area – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic set by Mark Daigneault great pass by Muscala to Shai who had a great cut the defense had to freeze on Muscala at the top of the key three so he was able to get it to SGA. They ran something similar earlier in the year that had Poku at the top of the key. – 8:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ousmane Dieng’s 1st quarter
8 points (tied with SGA for team high)
2-3 from 3
OKC’s forgotten other lottery pick continues to flash in limited minutes. – 8:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Hawks 29, Thunder 27
SGA – 8 points 3 assists 3 rebounds
Dieng – 8 points
Murray – 10 points
Bogdanovic – 9 points – 8:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is 4-of-4 at the rim. And he’s getting there easier than usual, which is saying something. – 7:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Didn’t know SGA replaced Mahershala Ali as Blade pic.twitter.com/debI4o46E3 – 7:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nate McMillan on Shai and the Thunder pic.twitter.com/z3NSYueso1 – 5:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Outside of SGA, Poku has made the biggest improvement on the Thunder
With him being eligible for an extension this offseason, what would a potential Poku deal look like?
I spoke with @Jorge Sierra cap expert @Yossi Gozlan on this topic:
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/what-wou… – 1:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 5 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Stephen Curry: 16.4
3. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
4. Anthony Davis: 15.6
5. Kevin Durant: 15.4
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
7. Devin Booker: 14.6
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.9
9. Joel Embiid: 13.9
10. Nikola Jokic: 12.9 pic.twitter.com/aOodBIojP9 – 12:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Top 10 NBA players so far this season, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat (C-RAM):
1. AD
2. Luka
3. Jokic
4. Steph
5. Giannis
6. KD
7. Embiid
8. Tatum
9. SGA
10. Siakam
Who’s too high? Who’s too low?
Reply or QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/1QT0T8exYa – 10:43 AM
With the Lakers, it’s a matter of getting something for Russell Westbrook before he becomes a free agent next summer, and keeping the team relevant and, thereby, LeBron James happy. The problem: For all of Westbrook’s improved play coming off the bench, his salary is a whopping $47 million and a source familiar with the front office’s thinking said any deal that would have to involve one of the team’s future first-round picks “ain’t happening.” -via FoxSports.com / December 6, 2022
StatMuse: Russell Westbrook has 0 turnovers in 2 straight games. The first time that’s ever happened in his career. pic.twitter.com/LFBSGU4Cq7 -via Twitter @statmuse / December 3, 2022
