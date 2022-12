Lakers targeting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if Thunder 'completely tanks'?

Other than that, there’s been no scuttlebutt — whether it comes from internal sources or external ones — about a deal that comes close to either of those options. Or at least there wasn’t, until Sam Amick of The Athletic stated the following on an episode of the “Real Ones” podcast on The Ringer’s NBA podcast network (emphasis mine): “My mind goes to, even if it’s unlikely at this point, the star player trade… months ago there was this kind of ‘pie in the sky’ sense from the Lakers of ‘Well, if Oklahoma City completely tanks, let’s go get Shai.’ Like, I heard Shai’s name coming out of that Lakers camp. But it’s just a dream . “Don’t get too excited. It’s not happening. I wrote something about it a couple of weeks ago and, boy, did I hear about it from the Thunder.”Source: Silverscreenandroll.com