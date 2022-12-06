Mavericks interested in Derrick Rose?

They’ve brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Derrick Rose.
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tonight represented the first healthy DNPs of the season for Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose. The Knicks did not make them available to the media. – 9:39 PM
Tonight represented the first healthy DNPs of the season for Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose. The Knicks did not make them available to the media. – 9:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose is available if needed – but on a back-to-back resting if not needed. – 6:38 PM
Derrick Rose is available if needed – but on a back-to-back resting if not needed. – 6:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Worth noting on Derrick Rose: Knicks are on the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs Cavs. Rose is available if needed. – 6:35 PM
Worth noting on Derrick Rose: Knicks are on the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs Cavs. Rose is available if needed. – 6:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley are the first Knicks off the bench tonight. Usually, that’s a spot for Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley are the first Knicks off the bench tonight. Usually, that’s a spot for Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Um, first off the bench — Deuce McBride in spot usually belonging to Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Um, first off the bench — Deuce McBride in spot usually belonging to Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A rotation change for Thibodeau and the Knicks:
Miles McBride enters the game ahead of Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
A rotation change for Thibodeau and the Knicks:
Miles McBride enters the game ahead of Derrick Rose. – 6:23 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Thibodeau says Derrick Rose not playing tonight was a second night of a back-to-back thing. Sounds like it was a one game thing. Wanted to give Rose an extra night off. -via Twitter @FredKatz / December 4, 2022
Morant and Rose played against each other for the sixth time on Sunday during the Grizzlies’ 127-123 win against the New York Knicks. After the game, Morant reflected on being compared to Rose. “He really made it to where people believe in guys like me,” Morant said after recording 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for the fifth triple-double of his career. “Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous. With how acrobatic his finish is, his touch around the rim, and how explosive he was. Coming in, he was my comparison. It’s crazy to be out there on the floor sharing a court with him.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / November 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.