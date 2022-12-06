Mavericks 26, Nuggets 23: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (12-11) play against the Denver Nuggets (9-9) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 6, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 26, Denver Nuggets 23 (Q1 03:32)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were down 8-0 and have gone on a nice little 24-9 surge since. Tim Hardaway Jr. off to an aggressive start with five points and Dorian Finney-Smith with eight. Luka, by the way, has yet to score and Mavs are doing just fine. – 10:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets started arguing with the officials, again, and lost composure. We’ve seen that a lot this season. – 10:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ohh Luka with some magic. My goodness. If he ever learns how to be a threat off the ball, sheesh – 10:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets got off to a great start, but the Mavericks doubling Jokić every time he touches the ball has bothered Denver overall. – 10:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
That Luka pass just defied the laws of everything. Just wait. – 10:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jokic’s arms look like he just auditioned for The Revenant sequel. – 10:13 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
The Mavs are not a great D rebounding team – are doubling and scrambling to double Jokic and rarely if ever push in transition making crashing vs them even more +ev Will the Nuggets crash?
The Mavs are not a great D rebounding team – are doubling and scrambling to double Jokic and rarely if ever push in transition making crashing vs them even more +ev Will the Nuggets crash?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray isn’t happy with some of the calls so far. Dwight Powell jumped into him and probably could have been called for a foul on the last play. Murray stopped and eyeballed the ref for several seconds.
Jamal Murray isn’t happy with some of the calls so far. Dwight Powell jumped into him and probably could have been called for a foul on the last play. Murray stopped and eyeballed the ref for several seconds.
Michael Singer @msinger
A couple really good 3-point closeouts effort-wise early from KCP and Bruce. The discipline and effort was the biggest difference between the first Dallas game and the second one. – 10:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
8-0 run answered by an 8-0 run. We are all knotted at 8 apiece between the Nuggets and Mavericks. – 10:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
KCP kickin’ off the deep buckets for tonight pic.twitter.com/ev3OoBPzqZ – 10:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
KCP is so good at showing at rollers when Jokic is at the level of the screen and still managing to get back to the corner to contest the 3. That is a skill the Nuggets have not had on the perimeter in years past. – 10:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Well despite Jokic bleeding once again, the Nuggets are having a near-perfect start in Dallas. – 10:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
One possession, one open wound for Nikola Jokic. Play stopped after Aaron Gordon opens the scoring. – 10:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Mavs stopped because Nikola Jokic is bleeding 38 seconds into the 1st quarter. – 10:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Less than a minute in, and we’ve got a JBT. (Joker bleeding timeout). – 10:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Expect to see Christian Braun back in the rotation tonight: “I have to find ways to get him out there,” Michael Malone said. Malone added that he felt when Braun was seeing the floor in mid-November, his level of play had fallen off from where it was to start of the season. – 9:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland logged 5 minutes in NOLA, didn’t play the 2nd half. He’ll play more tonight. Michael Malone said he’s looking forward to watching him vs. Dallas: “I understand how important Bones is to our team, especially the second unit because of his ability to score the ball.” – 9:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green will be available tonight and likely play. Gonna be interesting to see what the bench rotation looks like.
Jeff Green will be available tonight and likely play. Gonna be interesting to see what the bench rotation looks like.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Before tonight’s game vs. Nuggets, Jason Kidd asked fans for patience with Jaden Hardy’s playing time:
Before tonight’s game vs. Nuggets, Jason Kidd asked fans for patience with Jaden Hardy’s playing time:
Mark Followill @MFollowill
9:02p CST is the official tip time for Mavs at Nuggets tonight. Harp and I with the broadcast on BSSW – 9:38 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Mavs:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nuggets starters vs. Mavs:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. going through a shooting workout right now before Nuggets-Mavs. He’s out again tonight (left heel strain), but it’s a good sign. pic.twitter.com/FNPeDegH9V – 9:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, KCP, Murray
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Brown, Gordon, Jokic, KCP, Murray
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More Kidd on Hardy: “We have guys who all want to play. What he’s done in the G-League is what we were hoping he could do. And he’s going to continue to spend time there, and with us. But right now, for his playing time, unless you guys want me to play Luka less? (more) – 9:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This little guy’s reaction to Luka Doncic saying he could have his shoes after the game is priceless. pic.twitter.com/GKy50mUYOl – 9:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Jaden Hardy waiting his turn: “Twitter isn’t patient, because they want it now. But . . . my job is to put those guys in a position to be successful. And right now, we got a good thing going. Hardy has to wait. Ask Josh. Twitter isn’t the coach, or the player.” more – 9:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nuggets have lost two in a row. Mavs should expect to see a lot of this tonight. pic.twitter.com/YNqqxstyoE – 8:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd had a very enlightening pregame newser. His comment on the quick turnaround and altitude in Denver: “We’ll keep our eye on those guys who start, maybe get those guys out a little earlier. That being said, we got to make sure we don’t get knocked out in the 1st qtr.” – 8:54 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I have to find ways to get him out there. We drafted Christian Braun, and he’s shown flashes this season of the player that he can be,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame. Added Braun hadn’t maintained his level since the first 5 games where he was in rotation. – 8:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
🚨TICKET GIVEAWAY FOR TONIGHTS GAME 🚨
*MUST be able to get to Ball Arena by 8pm*
Nuggets vs Mavericks
🚨TICKET GIVEAWAY FOR TONIGHTS GAME 🚨
*MUST be able to get to Ball Arena by 8pm*
Nuggets vs Mavericks
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker’s suit game continues to amaze us pic.twitter.com/Frfg8wD7mh – 8:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker suit game continues to amaze everyone pic.twitter.com/OaHQDhGrfY – 8:33 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Talking Josh Green on SportsCenter this morning. More on Green’s emergence tonight on The Jump, 830pm on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/yfvsKvOvT9 – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he has to find a way to get Christian Braun out there.
Said he’s a guy who he’s talked to a lot recently and to his credit, has kept the same attitude.
Michael Malone said he has to find a way to get Christian Braun out there.
Said he’s a guy who he’s talked to a lot recently and to his credit, has kept the same attitude.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he talked to Bones this morning and reiterated how much they need him. Said he’s vital to the second unit. – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New @RoseGardenReprt podcast is up. @Adam Mares joins me to discuss the state of the Nuggets and the (great) new @DNVR_Sports documentary ‘A Hundred Invisible Threads.’ https://t.co/aznqYh2a3o
Apple: https://t.co/MSMTJitCsL
New @RoseGardenReprt podcast is up. @Adam Mares joins me to discuss the state of the Nuggets and the (great) new @DNVR_Sports documentary ‘A Hundred Invisible Threads.’ https://t.co/aznqYh2a3o
Apple: https://t.co/MSMTJitCsL
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs and Nuggets in a late-starting match (9 p.m., Dallas time). We’ll be here yawning — and bringing you updates as needed. So far, all traveling Mavericks are available, although mavs.com writer is iffy after forgetting to take pills. Unmedicated and unfiltered? – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Watching the film back from last night and the season opener, the only excuse I can think of for the Suns hardly ever trapping Luka is not tipping their hand in case they meet in the playoffs. Because otherwise…yeesh. Defense got sliced and diced playing straight up/switching – 6:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Can never get enough Unc and DJ content 😁 pic.twitter.com/iFXyCtCYmJ – 5:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jeff Green are both still questionable tonight vs. Dallas. Green talked at shootaround this morning like he was playing. Michael Porter Jr. (left heel strain) will miss his seventh straight game. – 5:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s it going to be?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YVvR8nqdcc – 4:56 PM
What’s it going to be?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson from G League affiliate @iawolves.
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson from G League affiliate @iawolves.
