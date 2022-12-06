Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $14,061,134 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $11,635,269 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?