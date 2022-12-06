Patrick Beverley available?

Back-up point guard Patrick Beverley is also available, a league source said, but the return for a 34-year-old point guard shooting 27% and making $13 million is not likely to be significant. Obviously the thinking on spending draft picks could change, but GM Rob Pelinka has been steadfast so far in preserving assets for the inevitable post-LeBron rebuild.
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
With AD playing at an MVP level, what would a trade look like for the Lakers? Why keeping Russ helps AD, but may not work in the playoffs. Who might LAL target with smaller pieces (Nunn, Beverley)? Or in a bigger Russ swap? @BleacherReport bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 5:12 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
PatBev is shooting 28/22/79 this season. Career 37 percent from 3. What the heck happened to his shot? pic.twitter.com/0jAH0c5jDJ – 10:55 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Washington:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will start, alongside Schröder, Walker IV, Beverley and Davis. – 5:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With Schröder back and all guards available, very curious to the trickle down effect w/the entire backcourt. Does DS or Beverley start? How many minutes does Beverley play now? Does Nunn play at all? How does Westbrook’s 4Q presence change, if at all? Intriguing stuff. AK – 12:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Something familiar in Austin Rivers’ voice as he made an impassioned plea for fans to stay with the Timberwolves.
Sounded an awful lot like Pat Bev. theathletic.com/3950341/2022/1… – 12:35 PM
More on this storyline
Patrick Beverley: Got that deposit today. And boyy I tell U @NBA Yal don’t play no games with them fines sheesh🤬🤬🤬 -via Twitter @patbev21 / December 1, 2022
The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15, and they are weighing three different paths, multiple team sources told The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: Path 1 is to trade Russell Westbrook, plus a pick or two, for a star or multiplayer haul. Path 2 is to trade some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players who better address needs and upgrade the rotation. Path 3 would be two separate deals: one with Westbrook plus one first-round pick, another using a Beverley-Nunn-pick package. -via The Athletic / December 1, 2022
Patrick Beverley has no regrets. On his “Pat Bev Pod,” the 11-year NBA veteran said he would shove of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton again if he got the chance after his push-from-behind got the Lakers star a three-game suspension. “F— that,” Beverley said. “F— him. We not going for that s—. Ask people that’s played with me. Ask superstars that’s played with me. That’s the reason why guys want me on their team … Very unfortunate situation. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing.” -via New York Post / December 1, 2022
