Pistons 47, Heat 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (6-19) play against the Miami Heat (13-13) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 6, 2022
Detroit Pistons 47, Miami Heat 50 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET. Join up in time for the rest of @John Hollinger and my Organization Rankings coming out tomorrow. https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/QaWaid5UhP – 8:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Will have more in my takeaways piece postgame, but the Kyle Lowry conversation guarding the post is still wild
Fronting or straight up
He’s elite
5 steals at the half – 8:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Herro at the half:
🔥 21 points
🔥 7-7 FGM
🔥 5-5 FTM pic.twitter.com/OdGC7yzfYJ – 8:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Heat 50, Pistons 47. Herro (21 points, 7-7 overall, 5-5 at the line, 2-2 from 3) living up to his last name tonight. But the Pistons have been battling after a slow start.
Stewart: 7 points, 5 rebounds
Bey: 7 points
Hayes: 3 points, 4 assists – 8:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Heat 50, Pistons 47. Not bad for Detroit given Herro is 7-7 from the floor lol.
Stewart: 7 points and 5 rebounds
Bey: 7 points
CoJo/Burks: 6 points each.
Also, that felt like the fastest first half ever. – 8:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyler Herro at half:
21 PTS
7-7 FG
2-2 3P
5-5 FT
Same amount of points as the Pistons starters combined. pic.twitter.com/b0dcjhPYg0 – 8:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Don’t leave @Isaiah Stewart alone… pic.twitter.com/fMlifr44jQ – 8:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Heat 50, #Pistons 47.
Stewart: 7 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 7 pts
Burks: 6 pts, 5 rebs
Joseph: 6 pts, 2 asts
Tyler Herro: 21 pts, 3 asts (7-7 FG, 2-2 from 3, 5-5 FT) – 8:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat end the first half on a 12-3 run to retake the lead, 50-47. Herro (21) and Bam (12) combined for 33 of Miami’s 50 points. Kyle Lowry with five steals in his first 18 minutes lol. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 50, Pistons 47. Tyler Herro with 21 points on 7-of-7 shooting. It’s tied for the second-most points Herro has scored in a single half in his NBA career. – 8:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Against a 6-19 opponent, Heat up 50-47 on Pistons at half. Herro with 20 for Heat, who are without Jimmy Butler. Adebayo with 12 and 7. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is a plus-12 with Herro in the game and a plus-9 with Adebayo in the game tonight.
It’s just that when they’re both off the court … – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is the one and only engine tonight
21 points
Hasn’t missed a shot
And an ankle breaker – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is up to 21 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro now 7 of 7 from field, 5 of 5 from line, 1 of 1 on 3s for 20 points, with 1:13 left in first half. – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are up 43-38 with 3:18 to play until halftime after a pair of transition buckets — a layup from Stewart, and 3 from Bogdanovic. They’ve outscored Miami 37-21 since the 6 minute mark of the first quarter – 8:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Beef Stew with straight five points, Bojan with a 3. Pistons lead by 5.
Stew has been the best player on the floor tonight. – 8:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell really started to heat up for the #Cavs to close out the second quarter here. He’s up to 14 points. Jarrett Allen has a game-high 22 and seven rebounds. LeBron leads the Lakers with 11 points. Cavs lead 57-49 at the half. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Once ahead by 11, the Heat now trails the Pistons by five points. – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 11 earlier, Heat down 43-38 to Pistons. Last night might not have been rock bottom. – 8:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LMaO Isaiah Stewart was offended Bam didn’t come out to the perimeter to guard. Drilled a 3. Put his hand out and laughed. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat generating very little at the rim. Only four of the Heat’s first 30 shots have come at the rim.
Pistons also struggling to get downhill with just five shots at the rim. – 8:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨WARNING: Jalen Duren lob below🚨
@Alec Burks ➡️ @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/iQBd7L3THU – 8:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Slim lead for the #Heat, leading 36-25 over the #Pistons with 5:32 left in the first half. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I still just can’t believe teams hunt the Kyle Lowry post-up matchup so much when it ends in the same result – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Oladipo was practicing his layup technique after missing that one in transition. He checks out after his first 8 minutes of the season with 2 points. Got fouled on a transition take, rimmed out a step-back 3 and went 2/4 from the line. Solid defensively mostly in zone. – 8:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Burks has gotta lead the league in non-paint shooting fouls drawn. Not sure if there’s a way to look that up – 8:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That 3 from CoJo tied the game at 27 and extended Detroit’s run to 21-10. Great response after a slow first six minutes – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro’s shot creation saving the Heat’s offense right now. Herro with 15 of the Heat’s first 29 points. – 8:15 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Burks to Duren alley-oop connection. Surprised we don’t see more situations to get Duren lob attempts. – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Heat were called for a delay of game warning to start the second quarter. – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Heat 25, Pistons 20. Defense was good in spots, bad in others. Offense still hasn’t really found a good flow.
Saddiq Bey with 5 points – 8:09 PM
END OF 1Q: Heat 25, Pistons 20. Defense was good in spots, bad in others. Offense still hasn’t really found a good flow.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Heat 25, Pistons 20. Miami used a 12-0 run to take a 17-6 lead midway through the quarter. Pistons responded with an 11-2 run to get back in it.
Bey: 5 points
Bagley: 4 points – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro’s tough shot making sums up that first quarter
Victor Oladipo didn’t seem to have much rust defensively, while it was in zone
Still funny that Dipo debuts, and Spo spams 2-2-1 press again lol – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Heat 25, #Pistons 20.
Bey: 5 pts
Bagley: 4 pts, 1 reb
Hayes: 3 pts, 1 ast
Burks: 3 pts
Knox: 3 pts
Tyler Herro: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 25, Pistons 20. Tyler Herro with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field. Victor Oladipo played the final 3:47 of the first quarter, recording two points and one rebound. – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, take 25-20 lead over Pistons into second period. Herro with 11 for Butler-less Heat. – 8:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
🔊 Sound up! Welcome back, @Victor Oladipo 👏 pic.twitter.com/95yPHz2A3G – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have picked it up on both ends. Really god first stint for Beef Stew. Just down four. – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
And now a timely 3 from Bey cuts the deficit to 19-15. He and the Pistons both needed to see that one fall. Good response after falling down double-digits, almost repeated Sunday’s slow start – 7:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That last 3 for Saddiq Bey brings Detroit within four with 2:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:59 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo, the 466th player to score in the NBA this season. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo took a hard fall as he was fouled on a layup attempt, but he got up and hit both free throws for his first two points of the season. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo enters with 3:47 left in the first quarter to a loud ovation from the home crowd. This is Oladipo’s season debut. – 7:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Victor Oladipo gets a warm ovation from the crowd as he checks in for his season debut. – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo makes his season debut with 3:47 left in first period, to a warm ovation. – 7:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That 3 from Killian snapped a 12-0 Heat run. First Pistons basket since the 8:39 mark, almost a four-minute scoring draught – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On a night with no Dewayne Dedmon, Bam Adebayo called for his second foul with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
Nikola Jovic in. – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
One of those nights where it might be best for Detroit if Stew shoots every jumper. Great fake and drive to feed a cutting Ivey, who missed the bunny. – 7:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Pistons came into the game with the 29th ranked defense and giving up the second-most paint points in the NBA. Both of those would be better than what they are doing right now. – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Miami takes a 14-6 lead after a few defensive breakdowns from the Pistons – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Well, the nice defensive start didn’t last too long. Also, only Piston bigs can score right now.
Heat up 8 early. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I like when Herro plays at this slow pace that fits his style
Not rushed, just finding creases
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opens on a 14-6 run. Pistons call timeout.
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have already combined for 11 points. – 7:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
7 early points for Tyler Herro and Detroit takes a timeout, trailing 14-6 with 6:33 left in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro in a rhythm again here early
The feel and floater, then the step back 3 – 7:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Two great defensive possessions by Killian Hayes. First a nice contest and then taking the charge on Adebayo. – 7:43 PM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Ay @Miami Heat y’all shoulda had me write the opening crawl for you. Example: don’t call Detroit a far off land, call it a remote system in the Midwest Rim. #StarWarsNight pic.twitter.com/kYOSh37Qds – 7:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Inactive tonight for Heat: Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and Jamal Cain. – 7:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rookie Nikola Jovic explains why he believes G League time with Skyforce can help him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III. – 7:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Expected to play as sixth man this season, Max Strus has now started 14 games and played nine off the bench. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Are Caleb Martin’s abilities being maximized as the Heat’s starting power forward? This week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Jimmy Butler out, Heat opening tonight with Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus. – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Jimmy Butler out, Heat starting Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight vs. Pistons. – 7:05 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Victor Oladipo set to make Heat season debut tonight versus Pistons hothothoops.com/2022/12/6/2349… – 6:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bringing the heat.
#ULTRAdrip | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/HfduLDyn1E – 6:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bring the heat.
#ULTRAdrip | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/zO487Eyu9m – 6:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/Or4YSAh1GM – 6:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tyler Herro (probable) warms up before tonight’s game. He scored at least 29 points in all three games against the #Pistons last season. pic.twitter.com/ReoAorSx8l – 6:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans are listing Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) as out and Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs Detroit.
Devonte’ Graham (right big toe sprain) was also listed as questionable. – 6:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans injury report for Detroit game:
Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) – OUT
Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL
Devonte Graham (right big toe sprain) – QUESTIONABLE – 6:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Victor Oladipo set to make season debut tonight vs. Pistons. But Jimmy Butler and four others out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat on track to have 11 available players tonight, including Kyle Lowry – 6:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday’s game vs. Detroit
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 6:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One of the last times we saw Victor Oladipo, he did this defensively in the ECF:
pic.twitter.com/RIQw9vdIfK – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler, Vincent, Dedmon out vs. Pistons; Oladipo back in Heat mix. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DETvsMIA UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (knee) is warming up with the intent to play tonight.
Coach Spo: “He’s certainly not going to play his full normal minutes. We’ll manage it.” – 5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo will be on somewhat of a minutes restriction tonight, as expected. – 5:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo:
“Vic is warming up and doing everything with the intent to play tonight.”
“He’s really excited about it.”
Spo didn’t say minute restriction, but he’s not going to play a TON
It’ll be a ramp up process – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says somewhat of a minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo, “He’ll be out there.” – 5:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DETvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) have also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Pistons. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon are out, along with Jimmy Butler
Looks like Victor Oladipo warming up with the intent to play – 5:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s game against the #Heat. pic.twitter.com/FtoHUyhoKr – 5:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are out tonight.
So Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Jamal Cain, Dedmon and Vincent out tonight.
Rest of the Heat’s roster will warm up with the intention of playing, including Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
In addition to Jimmy Butler being out, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are out. So Lowry looks like he is playing. – 5:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have three players from last night who are out at Orlando;
– Marcus Morris Sr. (Non-COVID)
– Luke Kennard (return from injury)
– John Wall (season-long b2b management)
Kawhi Leonard will play tomorrow. Doubt he plays Thursday in Miami. – 5:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As the upgrade to “questionable” status indicates, yes, Victor Oladipo is intending to make his season debut tonight. Pregame warmup the last hurdle to clear, which is standard with the Heat. – 5:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Interesting matchup for Detroit tonight in Miami. The Heat have been pretty atrocious in man-to-man defense but ridiculously good in zone. – 4:54 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Kawhi Leonard’s return
-The Andrew Nembhard tsunami
-Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray
-Anthony Davis revival
-Heat losing to Grizz
-Kyle Kuzma reports – 4:31 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
✨ Ready to host the WoW Gala at Art Basel! Honored, thank you @worldofwomennft 💕
📸Photographed in my Miami home ❤️🏡
🎨 Art of black women thriving & having a blast in the water & beach by: @ivieakinwumi (on IG) pic.twitter.com/2zQACAWDFU – 3:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It looks like Victor Oladipo could make his season debut tonight against the Pistons. But the Heat may be without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Here’s the latest update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
LIVERS WITH THE BIG TIME BLOCK 🔥
@Acronis | #BlockOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/pWhbE9TpnS – 3:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry has ankle discomfort and is questionable tonight on second half of back to back. Butler out on second half of back fo back. Oladipo positioned to make season debut vs Detroit – 3:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry added to Heat injury report. Lowry is questionable for tonight’s game with left ankle discomfort. Jimmy Butler already ruled out on second night of back to back.
But hey, Victor Oladipo is questionable! – 3:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry has just been added to the Heat injury report as questionable for tonight vs. visiting Pistons due to left ankle discomfort. Could be Heat Lite tonight. Lowry lone Heat player yet to miss a game this season. – 3:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play tonight against the #Pistons due to right knee injury management. – 3:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rookie Nikola Jovic explains why he believes G League time with Skyforce can help him miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic: “I can try to do things more than with the Heat because the ball is in my hands in Sioux Falls and it’s sometimes on me to work and try to get a shot.” – 2:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Are Caleb Martin’s abilities being maximized as the Heat’s starting power forward? And more in this week’s Heat mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat Victor Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) has been ruled out. – 2:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DETvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) has been ruled out. – 2:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable for the first time this season, could make season debut tonight vs. Pistons miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But Jimmy Butler will be held out on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Eastern Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Donovan Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Bench
Jalen Brunson
Trae Young
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Pascal Siakam
Brook Lopez
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/gAUgpEzaa7 – 2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler held out vs. Pistons; Victor Oladipo upgraded on Heat injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It looks like Oladipo could step in for Butler tonight against visiting Detroit. – 1:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s record against teams currently in the top 10 of either conference is 6-6.
Seeds 11 to 15 in either conference: 8-3 with losses to Detroit, New York, and the Lakers.
Dallas tonight is another +.500 team. Denver beat them last time, but that has zero bearing on tonight. – 1:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler ruled out tonight (kinda expected lol)
But Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable… – 1:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (“Return to Competition Reconditioning”) being held out by Heat tonight vs. visiting Pistons. – 1:32 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Mavs, Bulls, Lakers, Timberwolves lose a stinker like the Heat did last night and they get dragged. – 1:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pistons. Looks like Oladipo’s season debut could come tonight. – 1:30 PM
