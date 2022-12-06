Pistons vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pistons vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pistons vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 6, 2022- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $20,750,144 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $13,835,610 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: BSDET Extra
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Montieth
@MarkMontieth
Clearly, the @Indiana Pacers have the formula for winning at Golden State – sit some of the better players. They won Monday w/out Turner, Haliburton, McConnell and Duarte. They won last year w/out Turner, Sabonis and Brogdon. They won two years ago w/out Oladipo and McConnell. – 2:23 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home