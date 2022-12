Ricky Rubio: ‘I don't have much left, two to three years’

Chris Fedor on Ricky Rubio’s return: Usually the recovery period for a torn ACL is 10 to 12 months, like about a year. Makes sense, especially for somebody like him. So if we take that the 12 month mark is the end of December, beginning of January. And then if the Cavs are going to be cautious with it, if they’re going to have a hard time finding these practice times, then you start thinking, okay, middle of January, end of January… So it’s just like really, really hard to get a specific gauge on this kind of injury because of all the different factors that that are going to go into it. But, like, from what you have seen, it looks good, he looks healthy and he looks like he’s moving well, yeah. But there’s a big difference between that and then going out and playing a real NBA game against some big time competition . -via Apple Podcasts / December 2, 2022