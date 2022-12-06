Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will not play against Jazz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry (left ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are all listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors game in Utah – 6:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all out tomorrow against the Jazz. Curry with left ankle soreness, Green with left hip tightness and Wiggins with a right adductor strain. – 6:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry (right ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are all listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Jazz. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. – 6:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Steph Curry commented on the video depicting him making five straight full-court shots at the Warriors’ practice facility.
Steve Kerr named the number of Curry’s shots he’d perceive as a realistic scenario 🔥
basketnews.com/news-182017-st… – 4:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green recently placed LeBron James number one on his all-time list and Michael Jordan second. Who you got on the 🐐 debate? – 1:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Stephen Curry is Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year
Warriors’ Stephen Curry is Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Pacers’ rookie Nembhard drop 31, outduel Curry, lead Pacers past Warriors nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/06/wat… – 9:31 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors star Steph Curry says reaction to edited viral video is ‘ultimate compliment’ mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/war… – 9:25 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry named 2022 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/ste… – 9:24 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“That’s a good question. … What is the true definition of it?”
Asked Steph Curry about the inconsistency of carrying calls. Story to come tomorrow pic.twitter.com/FXPdvpkl0y – 2:58 AM
“That’s a good question. … What is the true definition of it?”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“I’ll let them be the judge of it,” Steph Curry says of the viral [edited] video of him making five straight full-court shots. “But it’s the ultimate compliment to people being amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be real.” – 1:38 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry on the fake viral video: “Nobody believes I made five in a row, 90 feet?” – 1:34 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum heads west nine points behind Kevin Durant for the NBA scoring lead.
The Celtics now go head to head with Devin Booker (Wednesday) and Steph Curry (Saturday). pic.twitter.com/twFUICktxN – 12:39 AM
Jayson Tatum heads west nine points behind Kevin Durant for the NBA scoring lead.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Curry’s 17.6 percent field goal shooting tonight is tied for the third-worst in a game in his career in which he attempted at 15 shots. Tonight marked the 627th time he’s taken 15+ shots in a game. – 12:36 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Curry’s 17.5 percent field goal shooting tonight is tied for the third-worst in a game in his career in which he attempted at 15 shots. Tonight marked the 627th time he’s taken 15+ shots in a game. – 12:35 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Nembhard lights the Warriors up for 31 points, and Golden State falls to 13-12 and 11-2 at Chase Center this season.
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole had decent scoring nights, but Thompson’s 28 points came on low efficiency.
Curry, D. Green and Looney 6/27 combined. – 12:27 AM
Andrew Nembhard lights the Warriors up for 31 points, and Golden State falls to 13-12 and 11-2 at Chase Center this season.
Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole had decent scoring nights, but Thompson’s 28 points came on low efficiency.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors lose 112-104 to a Pacers team that was without Haliburton and Turner
Andrew Nembhard went off for 31 points, 13 assists and 5 3-pointers
Steph Curry scored just 12 points, going 3-for-17 from the field and 2-for-10 on 3s – 12:26 AM
Warriors lose 112-104 to a Pacers team that was without Haliburton and Turner
Andrew Nembhard went off for 31 points, 13 assists and 5 3-pointers
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors drop just their second game at Chase Center, falling to the Pacers — with no Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner — 112-104.
Uncharacteristic night for Curry, scoring just 12 points and posting a -17 net rating. Klay Thompson had 28 points, Jordan Poole with 21. – 12:26 AM
Warriors drop just their second game at Chase Center, falling to the Pacers — with no Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner — 112-104.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Second Warriors’ home loss of the season is a stunner. The Pacers just beat them without Tyrese Haliburton or Myles Turner. Andrew Nembhard: 31 points, 13 assists. GSW could’ve used Andrew Wiggins’ defense. Steph Curry with his worst night of season: 12 points, 3/17 FG. – 12:26 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard leads them to an impressive 112-104 win over the Warriors, who were 11-1 at home and favored by 12.5.
31pts, 8rebs, 13asts and holding Curry (31ppg) to a season-low 12pts.
All without Haliburton, Turner, Duarte, TJM.
Up next: Wed. at MIN – 12:26 AM
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard leads them to an impressive 112-104 win over the Warriors, who were 11-1 at home and favored by 12.5.
31pts, 8rebs, 13asts and holding Curry (31ppg) to a season-low 12pts.
All without Haliburton, Turner, Duarte, TJM.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard leads the Pacers to an impressive 112-104 win over the Warriors, who were 11-1 at home and favored by 12.5.
31pts, 8rebs, 13asts and holding Curry (31ppg) to a season-low 12pts.
All without Haliburton, Turner, Duarte, TJM.
Up next: Wed. at MIN – 12:25 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Nembhard is on an absolute tear right now. Thirty-one points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.
He’s the first rookie to have a 20-pt, 10-ast game this season. Third rookie over the last 20 seasons with 30 pts, 10 ast, 5 3s in a game, joining Trae Young and Steph Curry. – 12:19 AM
Andrew Nembhard is on an absolute tear right now. Thirty-one points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors getting BBQd by Andrew Nembhard in the fourth quarter. He just shook Curry up top for a 3, set up an Isaiah Jackson alley oop and then split into the lane for a floater. Nembard: 31 points, 13 assists. Pacers up 109-102, 2:34 left. – 12:18 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Warriors have Curry, attitude, toughness and experience. It just looks so difficult for them out there many nights. – 12:16 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The last regular-season game Steph Curry played and didn’t make a 3-pointer in was Nov. 8, 2018
It’s now Dec. 5, 2022 and he has made a 3 in 212 consecutive regular-season games – 11:39 PM
The last regular-season game Steph Curry played and didn’t make a 3-pointer in was Nov. 8, 2018
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
After missing his first five 3-pointers, Steph Curry splashes his sixth try – 11:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter, Pacers outscored the Warriors 17-8 to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
Thompson has 19 points, made five 3s. Curry, Poole and D. Green are a combined 5-of-23 from the field. – 11:11 PM
After Klay Thompson’s last 3-pointer at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter, Pacers outscored the Warriors 17-8 to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors down 59-50 at the half. Pacers outscored Golden State 15-6 over last 3:17.
Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 19 points — 11 scored in the second. Steph Curry having an uncharacteristic night, going 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep for four points. – 11:11 PM
Warriors down 59-50 at the half. Pacers outscored Golden State 15-6 over last 3:17.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors trail the Pacers 59-50 at halftime.
Klay Thompson had a decent stretch, scoring 19 pts, but the Warriors are sputtering. Stephen Curry is just 1-of-7 and the team is shooting 37.5% FG, while Indiana has scored 34 points in the paint and is shooting 35.3% from 3. – 11:11 PM
Warriors trail the Pacers 59-50 at halftime.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors give up an open 3 at the end of the half, trail the Pacers 59-50
Warriors are shooting 37.5% overall and 26.1% on 3s
Steph Curry has 4 points, is 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-4 on 3s. He has made at least one 3 in 211 consecutive regular-season games – 11:11 PM
Warriors give up an open 3 at the end of the half, trail the Pacers 59-50
Warriors are shooting 37.5% overall and 26.1% on 3s
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down nine at home at halftime to a Pacers team without Haliburton or Turner. As quiet as Steph Curry has been this season: 4 points, 1/7 FG, no 3s in 18 minutes. – 11:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers back with the lead. But the crazy thing is Steph Curry hasn’t detonated yet. Just 1 for 6 with 2pts in 16mins.
As we all know, he can erupt for 20+ points in a hurry. – 11:02 PM
Pacers back with the lead. But the crazy thing is Steph Curry hasn’t detonated yet. Just 1 for 6 with 2pts in 16mins.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry is reppin his @DavidsonMBB Wildcats tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/sEFbOwKgSy – 11:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry’s back in to close the half. Let’s see if he can find some rhythm. – 10:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green got hit in the face fighting for a loose ball. Stayed down for a second. He’s up now, seems fine. – 10:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 34-21 after the first vs. a Pacers team missing multiple key players
8-for-25 from the field
2-for-9 from deep
4 assists, 4 turnovers
Steph Curry went 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 on 3-pointers – 10:35 PM
Warriors down 34-21 after the first vs. a Pacers team missing multiple key players
8-for-25 from the field
2-for-9 from deep
4 assists, 4 turnovers
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry’s first bucket comes with 3:40 left in Q1. Immediate Indy timeout
Pacers 24, Warriors 16 – 10:26 PM
Curry’s first bucket comes with 3:40 left in Q1. Immediate Indy timeout
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i swear marcus smart would have better 3pt numbers than steph curry if he only played against the raptors – 9:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole will start in Andrew Wiggins’ place tonight. So it’s Curry, Klay, Poole, Draymond, Looney against the Pacers. – 8:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The fan who exchanged words w/ Draymond Green in Dallas, resulting in Green’s $25k fine, has donated $12.5k to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation.
Here’s the ESPN story on the incident and the fan’s pledge to match the fine: es.pn/3iB0u1H – 3:39 PM
The fan who exchanged words w/ Draymond Green in Dallas, resulting in Green’s $25k fine, has donated $12.5k to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green went on the UNINTERRUPTED podcast recently where he named his Top 5 NBA players of all time.
The Golden State Warriors forward explained his reasoning 👇
basketnews.com/news-181915-dr… – 3:55 PM
Draymond Green went on the UNINTERRUPTED podcast recently where he named his Top 5 NBA players of all time.
The Golden State Warriors forward explained his reasoning 👇
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green passing Michael Jordan on the all-time three-pointers made list with 582: ‘That’s good, I like that. That’s a random stat but we’ll celebrate that. I’ll go down and toast Draymond downstairs.’ pic.twitter.com/lMiURzmoTK – 9:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Had to ask Steve Kerr if he thought Michael Jordan would take it personally that Draymond passed him on the all-time 3-point list
Great answer from Kerr pic.twitter.com/wGV6uA2I3E – 11:21 PM
Had to ask Steve Kerr if he thought Michael Jordan would take it personally that Draymond passed him on the all-time 3-point list
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole is still down on the baseline. Curry and Draymond are with him. He’s slowly limping back to the bench – 10:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green (582) has passed Michael Jordan (581) on the all-time 3-point list – 8:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have all hit 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-2 early, shooting 5/5 from the field. – 8:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green drains his first 3-point attempt of the night
Hey, you should read this 😉 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:42 PM
Draymond Green drains his first 3-point attempt of the night
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green’s first make of the night is a 3-pointer from the right corner. He’s feeling himself. – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Good things happen for Warriors when Draymond Green is making 3’s
https://t.co/4p8JDcN4on pic.twitter.com/ksHBcAlDAO – 8:38 PM
Good things happen for Warriors when Draymond Green is making 3’s
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 6, 2022
Following Draymond Green’s $25,000 fine for cursing at a fan earlier this week, the fan defended Green and even pledged to match the fine for charity. Green was fined by the NBA on Thursday for “directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Warriors’ 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks the night before. -via ESPN / December 5, 2022
Shortly after the fine was announced, Dallas resident Alykhan Rehmatullah took to Twitter to name himself as the fan who had the exchange with Green and even defended the Warriors star, writing in his tweet, “Shouldn’t be like that, we were just having fun. I’ll match the $25k to your favorite charity or NBA Cares. Your call.” -via ESPN / December 5, 2022
Today, Sports Illustrated (SI) revealed four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry as the 2022 Sportsperson of the Year. On and off the court, Curry accomplished it all in 2022; his stellar performance in the NBA Finals capped a personal two-year comeback from injury and earned him a fourth ring and his first Finals MVP award, cementing the Golden State Warriors as a modern dynasty. -via Yahoo! Finance / December 6, 2022
The annual Sportsperson of the Year Issue goes on sale Thursday, December 8th. That same evening, SI will celebrate Curry with an awards gala presented by Chase at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, with Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson among those paying tribute to Curry. -via Yahoo! Finance / December 6, 2022
That’s exactly how Curry felt when asked about the matter after their 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. “I’ll let them be the judge of that,” Steph Curry joked about people still believing the video was legit. “But it’s an ultimate compliment to probably be amazed by it but not think it’s outlandish that it could be or couldn’t be real. We had some fun with it. The Sports Illustrated team coming with some heat.” -via Clutch Points / December 6, 2022
