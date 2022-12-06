Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner may return against Minnesota

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) and Myles Turner (sore right hamstring) have been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. TJ McConnell (non-COVID illness) and James Johnson (right elbow sprain) are also listed as questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Anthony Davis
APG — Tyrese Haliburton
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Brook Lopez
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
3P% — Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/oPBfBZIz5a – 2:58 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Eastern Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Donovan Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Bench
Jalen Brunson
Trae Young
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Pascal Siakam
Brook Lopez
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/gAUgpEzaa7 – 2:05 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Clearly, the @Indiana Pacers have the formula for winning at Golden State – sit some of the better players. They won Monday w/out Turner, Haliburton, McConnell and Duarte. They won last year w/out Turner, Sabonis and Brogdon. They won two years ago w/out Oladipo and McConnell. – 2:23 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors lose 112-104 to a Pacers team that was without Haliburton and Turner
Andrew Nembhard went off for 31 points, 13 assists and 5 3-pointers
Steph Curry scored just 12 points, going 3-for-17 from the field and 2-for-10 on 3s – 12:26 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors drop just their second game at Chase Center, falling to the Pacers — with no Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner — 112-104.
Uncharacteristic night for Curry, scoring just 12 points and posting a -17 net rating. Klay Thompson had 28 points, Jordan Poole with 21. – 12:26 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Very rarely am I stunned by a result, but the Pacers gave me that emotion tonight. They were undermanned yet undeterred against the champs. Pacers win 112-104 over the Warriors without Haliburton, Turner, Theis, Duarte, Johnson, McConnell.
Andrew Nembhard: 31 points, 13 assists. – 12:26 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Second Warriors’ home loss of the season is a stunner. The Pacers just beat them without Tyrese Haliburton or Myles Turner. Andrew Nembhard: 31 points, 13 assists. GSW could’ve used Andrew Wiggins’ defense. Steph Curry with his worst night of season: 12 points, 3/17 FG. – 12:26 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard leads them to an impressive 112-104 win over the Warriors, who were 11-1 at home and favored by 12.5.
31pts, 8rebs, 13asts and holding Curry (31ppg) to a season-low 12pts.
All without Haliburton, Turner, Duarte, TJM.
Up next: Wed. at MIN – 12:26 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard leads the Pacers to an impressive 112-104 win over the Warriors, who were 11-1 at home and favored by 12.5.
31pts, 8rebs, 13asts and holding Curry (31ppg) to a season-low 12pts.
All without Haliburton, Turner, Duarte, TJM.
Up next: Wed. at MIN – 12:25 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are down nine at home at halftime to a Pacers team without Haliburton or Turner. As quiet as Steph Curry has been this season: 4 points, 1/7 FG, no 3s in 18 minutes. – 11:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Who’s staying up tonight for Pacers-Warriors?
Going to be tough for the Pacers, who’ve already lost 4 of 5 on the road trip — all by 14+ pts.
They’re WITHOUT Haliburton, Turner, McConnell, Duarte, Johnson and Theis.
Benn Mathurin to make his first career start. – 9:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Pacers are missing just a few players tonight against the Warriors
Chris Duarte: (left ankle sprain)
Tyrese Haliburton: (sore left groin)
James Johnson: (right elbow sprain)
T.J. McConnell: (non-COVID illness)
Daniel Theis: (right knee)
Myles Turner: (sore right hamstring) – 9:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner keeping the Pacers in this one, responsible for 17 of their 43pts. Plus 6rebs. Doing it inside and out.
But they need another player or two to step up. – 9:59 PM
Michael Scotto: The Clippers have been rumored to be in the market for a big man and were linked to Myles Turner, but I don’t see that happening currently, given how well Indiana has played, and Ivica Zubac is averaging a double-double. Some executives I’ve spoken to wonder if Turner will be as available as he was in the past, given Indiana’s hot start. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
Scott Agness: With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup. Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner. And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 4, 2022
“For the Lakers, right now they’re looking at ‘do we make a smaller move where we move a Pat, move a Kendrick, we move both with potentially a pick and just keep Russ off the bench as our Sixth Man and get a wing in here, get another big and upgrade that way? Or do we do a big move with Russ that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else?’ So I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton (sore left groin) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against Portland. -via HoopsHype / December 3, 2022
Over the Indiana Pacers’ past seven games, Haliburton has 92 assists and 15 turnovers. Only three players — Doncic, Chris Paul, and James Harden — run more pick-and-rolls per 100 possessions, according to Second Spectrum. It is really hard to do this much while coughing it up so rarely. Haliburton can dissect any pick-and-roll coverage. He knows every read and counter against drop-back schemes and blitzing traps — and every counter to your counters. The real fun comes against in-between defenses — when opposing bigs corral Haliburton up high, around the level of the screen, but stop short of trapping him. Those bigs want to make Haliburton pause and then get back to their man. It almost functions like a quick switch and re-switch. -via ESPN / December 2, 2022
