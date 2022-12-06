Victor Oladipo expects to return to lineup against Clippers

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo: “Vic is warming up and doing everything with the intent to play tonight.” “He’s really excited about it.” Spo didn’t say minute restriction, but he’s not going to play a TON It’ll be a ramp up process
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Victor Oladipo set to make Heat season debut tonight versus Pistons hothothoops.com/2022/12/6/2349… – 6:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Victor Oladipo set to make season debut tonight vs. Pistons. But Jimmy Butler and four others out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat on track to have 11 available players tonight, including Kyle Lowry – 6:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One of the last times we saw Victor Oladipo, he did this defensively in the ECF:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler, Vincent, Dedmon out vs. Pistons; Oladipo back in Heat mix. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo will be on somewhat of a minutes restriction tonight, as expected. – 5:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo:
“Vic is warming up and doing everything with the intent to play tonight.”
“He’s really excited about it.”
Spo didn’t say minute restriction, but he’s not going to play a TON
It’ll be a ramp up process – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says somewhat of a minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo, “He’ll be out there.” – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon are out, along with Jimmy Butler
Looks like Victor Oladipo warming up with the intent to play – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are out tonight.
So Jimmy Butler, Omer Yurtseven, Jamal Cain, Dedmon and Vincent out tonight.
Rest of the Heat’s roster will warm up with the intention of playing, including Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo. – 5:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As the upgrade to “questionable” status indicates, yes, Victor Oladipo is intending to make his season debut tonight. Pregame warmup the last hurdle to clear, which is standard with the Heat. – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It looks like Victor Oladipo could make his season debut tonight against the Pistons. But the Heat may be without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Here’s the latest update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry has ankle discomfort and is questionable tonight on second half of back to back. Butler out on second half of back fo back. Oladipo positioned to make season debut vs Detroit – 3:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry added to Heat injury report. Lowry is questionable for tonight’s game with left ankle discomfort. Jimmy Butler already ruled out on second night of back to back.
But hey, Victor Oladipo is questionable! – 3:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat Victor Oladipo (knee) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Pistons.
Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) has been ruled out. – 2:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable for the first time this season, could make season debut tonight vs. Pistons miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But Jimmy Butler will be held out on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler held out vs. Pistons; Victor Oladipo upgraded on Heat injury report. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… It looks like Oladipo could step in for Butler tonight against visiting Detroit. – 1:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler ruled out tonight (kinda expected lol)
But Victor Oladipo upgraded to questionable… – 1:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Pistons. Looks like Oladipo’s season debut could come tonight. – 1:30 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Clearly, the @Indiana Pacers have the formula for winning at Golden State – sit some of the better players. They won Monday w/out Turner, Haliburton, McConnell and Duarte. They won last year w/out Turner, Sabonis and Brogdon. They won two years ago w/out Oladipo and McConnell. – 2:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What the Heat missed tonight, and this could be wishful thinking, is a victor Oladipo to provide a spark off the bench. – 11:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with the preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Inactive are Jamal Cain, Dru Smith, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven. – 7:33 PM
Miami: Jimmy Butler (return to competition reconditioning) has been downgraded to out and Victor Oladipo (left knee tendinosis) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Detroit. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
But he’s optimistic that he’s getting closer to a return. “Hopefully soon,” he said in Boston of a targeted date for his return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since late in preseason. “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.” -via Miami Herald / December 5, 2022
Oladipo has resumed practicing with the Heat, but not in full-contact sessions. Does he believe he can play in a regular-season game within a week or two? “I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see. It’s more of a day to day thing, how I feel and what we feel makes the best sense. I trust our training staff and the people I work with as well, coming up with a solid plan and make sure I’m ready to go.” -via Miami Herald / December 5, 2022
