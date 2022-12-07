Andrew Wiggins will miss rematch against Celtics

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will miss Saturday’s game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe sharing the floor with SGA
This is the all Thunder Twitter lineup tbh – 8:27 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors injury update: The latest on Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/07/war… – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will miss the primetime ABC Saturday night game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain, per Steve Kerr, leaving the Warriors without their best wing defender against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Wiggins will be re-evaluated before upcoming road trip. – 7:53 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andrew Wiggins’ aductor strain will be reevaluated on Monday, per Kerr. Wiggs will miss Saturday’s championship rematch versus the Celtics.
Kerr said Steph and Draymond stayed home from the Jazz game with Dr. Rick Celebrini. “Hopefully” they’ll be ready for Saturday. – 7:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will be reevaluated Monday.
Steve Kerr said that he’s “hopeful” Steph Curry (left ankle soreness) and Draymond Green (left hip tightness) will be available for Saturday’s game against the Celtics. – 7:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Steve Kerr said that neither Steph Curry nor Draymond Green came with the team on the road trip. Said Andrew Wiggins would be out both tonight and the next game. Declined to name a starting lineup. – 7:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins (R adductor) will miss at least 2 more games – tonight at Utah, Saturday vs. BOS – and be reevaluated Monday, same day as Warriors go on a 10-day road trip, per coach Steve Kerr – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will miss Saturday’s game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. – 7:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on how OKC will guard Morant without Dort: “Little bit of Jalen Williams, little bit of Wiggins, little bit of Shai. It’ll be a committee there. With Morant’s speed and how dynamic he is in the paint, it’s a five-man defense against him.” – 7:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Grizzlies.
That huge sigh of relief you just heard came from Ja Morant.
Dort held Ja to 19 points on 5-20 shooting three weeks ago.
Aaron Wiggins should be next perimeter defender up. He’s played well this season. – 3:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/inj… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 6, 2022
Wiggins was ruled out earlier Monday with right adductor tightness. Luckily for the Warriors, they don’t expect to be without Wiggins for long. When asked if he’s concerned about Wiggins’ injury status, Kerr didn’t take long to answer. “No,” Kerr said without hesitation. Kerr couldn’t comment on when the injury occurred. He also didn’t elaborate if Wiggins’ injury essentially is a “groin strain.” The tentative plan is for the Warriors to practice Tuesday in San Francisco before flying to Utah for their game Wednesday against the Jazz. It’s unknown at this point if Wiggins will join the Warriors for the quick one-game road trip. -via NBC Sports / December 6, 2022
Golden State: Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Indiana. -via HoopsHype / December 5, 2022
