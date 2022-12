Andrew Wiggins will miss rematch against Celtics

Wiggins was ruled out earlier Monday with right adductor tightness. Luckily for the Warriors, they don’t expect to be without Wiggins for long. When asked if he’s concerned about Wiggins’ injury status, Kerr didn’t take long to answer. “No,” Kerr said without hesitation. Kerr couldn’t comment on when the injury occurred. He also didn’t elaborate if Wiggins’ injury essentially is a “groin strain.” The tentative plan is for the Warriors to practice Tuesday in San Francisco before flying to Utah for their game Wednesday against the Jazz. It’s unknown at this point if Wiggins will join the Warriors for the quick one-game road trip. -via NBC Sports / December 6, 2022