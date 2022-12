Anthony Davis, LeBron James sitting out against Raptors tonight

Last question. LeBron James was critical of the media about the lack of criticism for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a photo of Jones surfaced of him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock high school in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. How did you feel about LeBron sharing that the critique of Jones was not as harsh as the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving? Jaylen Brown: I’ve seen LeBron’s comments, and I think it should be looked at. I think he made some good points, and I think that people should pay attention and chime in. And he had an opinion against it before. I think those conversations need to be had . -via Bally Sports / December 7, 2022