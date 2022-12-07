Anthony Davis, LeBron James sitting out against Raptors tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anthony Davis hasn’t played in Toronto since Nov. 12 2018, more than 4 years ago. Since coming into the league in 2012, he’s missed 4 of 9 possible visits. – 1:32 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out tonight, and the Lakers are in 13th place. He says he’s still in ‘championship mode,’ but it’s never looked like this. And for the first time, the Cavs can say they’re in the same mode, without him theathletic.com/3977954/2022/1… – 1:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
On one hand, with Anthony Davis out from the flu anyway, the Lakers/LeBron may just be taking a pragmatic approach with that ankle on the 2nd end of a B2B. Nothing more to see here. On the other hand, this is the lingering dread, even in the face of undoubtedly improved play. AK – 1:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No LeBron James or Anthony Davis in Toronto tonight. LeBron (ankle) gets a night of a rest in the 2nd half of a back-to-back. AD left last night’s loss in Cleveland with flu-like symptoms and is out again due to illness. Raptors catch a break. – 1:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both OUT tonight against the Raptors – 1:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both out tonight in Toronto.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) are out tonight against the Raptors.
Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) is doubtful. – 1:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Anthony Davis (illness) and LeBron James (ankle) are out tonight vs. Raptors. – 1:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis (flu) and LeBron James (ankle) are out tonight in Toronto. And Patrick Beverley is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/dBkmduFbA9 – 1:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Gonna be a grind in Toronto: LeBron and AD are out, with Patrick Beverley doubtful. pic.twitter.com/CvUtVu4zmF – 1:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis and LeBron James are OUT.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury report for tonight in Toronto:
Davis: out (non-Covid illness)
LeBron: out (left ankle soreness)
Gabriel: out (left shoulder sprain)
Beverley: doubtful (right knee soreness) – 1:06 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had a temperature over 100 last night. He was feeling sick all day. Tried to give it a go but was too drained to keep playing. No word on his status tonight against the Raptors pic.twitter.com/PM6mtKhIu2 – 11:40 AM
Luka Doncic @luka7doncic
Excited to team up with #NBA2K23 on this new campaign.
Feel Every Moment in the game when you play on PS5. @NBA2K @PlayStation #ad pic.twitter.com/Tpeke1cVHi – 11:18 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pacers’ Benn Mathurin sits down with @Stadium: “I had friends telling me you guys are not going to be good…We have some great players, we’re looking to add wins.” Get to know a Rookie of Year leader – leaving home at 15, fluent in 4 languages, LeBron, eyeing new matchups, more. pic.twitter.com/nKyhQ4r3rA – 10:45 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ loss to the Cavaliers, where Anthony Davis exited early with the flu, and try to figure out why Patrick Beverley is starting. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:42 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“They were competitive before Donovan [Mitchell] got here,” LeBron James said of the Cavs, a team he continues to follow from afar. “But I thought adding him made them even more dynamic. Mitchell, he’s just Mitchell. He’s a special kid.” cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/c… – 10:34 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors are -9 point favs tonight vs the Lakers on @BodogCA. No injury report for L.A. yet but you’d have to think Anthony Davis is going to be out after leaving last night’s game with flu-like symptoms. Maybe LeBron rests too 🤷🏻♂️ – 10:31 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
LeBron James insists he is still in championship mode, just like Tom Brady. After 20 years of making everything about him, the Cavs are nearing that point, without LeBron. @Jason Lloyd and I report, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3977954/2022/1… – 10:22 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors will be w/o Hernangomez (sprained ankle & pain of Spain’s loss to Morocco) vs. Lakers. No news on return re: Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe). The Lakers injury report hasn’t been submitted, but Anthony Davis left LA’s loss vs. Cavs Tuesday with flu. – 10:19 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Programming note: I’ll be on RBS at 11a today chatting about the #Cavs and I’m sure LeBron, too. – 10:05 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Anthony Davis vengeance season and what it means for the Lakers as trade season approaches. Then @Jonathan Givony and I check in on a whole pile of rookies:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HjhlAe
Apple: apple.co/3Y5n2HV – 9:51 AM
Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Anthony Davis vengeance season and what it means for the Lakers as trade season approaches. Then @Jonathan Givony and I check in on a whole pile of rookies:
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByRyanLewis: Donovan Mitchell-led #Cavs writing their own story as LeBron James revisits Cleveland beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:36 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
When LeBron is in town, it’s never going to feel like just another game for the #Cavs, but with the way Donovan Mitchell played last night, a new legacy is being built, even while taking time to look back at an old one. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/… – 8:24 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Cavs probably don’t win if AD doesn’t get sick, but that’s not their fault. All wins count!! – 1:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop 43, upstage LeBron return as Cavs top Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/wat… – 12:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Someone missing?
@Reggie Miller has Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis as his list of early #NBA MVP candidates.
So if you think Devin Booker should be on this list, who are you taking off this list?
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @LeBron James debuts the #FaZeClan x Nike LeBron NXXT! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/WEjp37QV6Q – 12:00 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
For 20 years, the Cavaliers have been defined by whether LeBron James plays for them or not. Without LeBron, they’ve been wanting.
Until now. On Tuesday, LeBron and the Lakers experienced the surge of post-LeBron success in Cleveland: ocregister.com/2022/12/06/cav… – 11:51 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell on LeBron: “I think there’s a level of excellence he brought to this city.
The way he’s revered as an athlete and I think the first initial thought you think of the Cleveland Cavaliers, you think of LeBron.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“It doesn’t matter who it is, you always want to spoil the homecoming”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell did just that Tuesday night, upstaging LeBron James in his old palace
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell is the first Cav since LeBron to put up 25 PPG in a season.
Darius Garland is the first Cav since LeBron to put up 22p/7a in a season.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on trying to replace Anthony Davis after he went out, especially considering how well he’d been playing: “Next man up, (but) it’s a tall task, literally … it was tough … we had to switch up our whole game plan.” – 10:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Move over, LeBron. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Donovan Mitchell’s house now
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had a 101-degree fever. He tried to push through his illness, but left after 8 minutes.
The Lakers head straight to Toronto for the second of a B2B; we’ll get an update on AD’s status tomorrow. – 10:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, who only got 8 mins out of AD before his night was finished with the flu, lose in CLE 116-102. LeBron 21p 17r 4a; T.Bryant 19p on 8-of-12 9r; Westbrook 16p 3a; Schroder 16p. The Cavs win the season series 2-0, the first time that’s happened to a LeBron James team. – 9:47 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Final: Cavs 116, Lakers 102. Donovan Mitchell season-high 43 points. LeBron had 21 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the Lakers. – 9:46 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
BOOM! Cleveland gets the best of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-102. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/G7laVdjB6k – 9:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida tonight:
43 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
4 STL
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis averaged 35-15-3 the last 9 games, and was LAL’s primary source of rim protection.
The Lakers battled tonight, but just didn’t have enough inside, allowing 70 points in the paint.
They came in allowing 51.8. – 9:39 PM
Anthony Davis averaged 35-15-3 the last 9 games, and was LAL’s primary source of rim protection.
The Lakers battled tonight, but just didn’t have enough inside, allowing 70 points in the paint.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell is delivering BY FAR the best game ever by a Cav in one of LeBron’s returns to Cleveland.
No Cav had ever scored more than 30.
No Cav had ever outscored LeBron.
StatMuse @statmuse
Cavs players with multiple 30/5/5 games in a season since 2010:
LeBron James
Kyrie Irving
Darius Garland
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers played a contender close on the road with no AD. Hard to ask for much more than that. Punt the Raptors game. Rest up. Come back strong against Philly Friday and Detroit Sunday. – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s never had a 20-rebound game, but he has a chance tonight. He’s at 16 with 6:58 to play. – 9:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led 83-81 with 42.7 seconds left, before LeBron missed the 2nd of 2 FT’s, and Garland drew fouls on Reaves, and then Westbrook, and hit all 4 FT’s to put CLE up 85-83 heading into the 4th. – 9:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Lakers 85-83 after the end of the third quarter. Cavs were able to push the lead out to nine, but the Lakers fought back. Mitchell has 26, Allen has 22 and Garland has 19. LeBron has 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers. – 9:14 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Anthony Davis has now left more games due to illness this season than Kawhi Leonard has his entire time in LA. Did I do that right? – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s one rebound away from his season high of 15. He’s been battling inside tonight for the short-handed Lakers without AD and Gabriel. – 9:11 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James debuts the @FaZeClan collab edition of his upcoming Nike LeBron NXXT shoe, a lower-priced model alongside the LeBron 20, designed for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/n86Q7AbrLo – 9:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Really strong effort from Thomas Bryant, whose put-back dunk tied the game at 65 for the AD-less Lakers, who entered the half down 8.
Bryant has 13 points with 6 boards and is a +15 tonight. The only other Laker in the positive is Troy Brown Jr. (+5). – 8:50 PM
Really strong effort from Thomas Bryant, whose put-back dunk tied the game at 65 for the AD-less Lakers, who entered the half down 8.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers hung in this first half without Anthony Davis, but allowed the final five points of the 2nd Q to trail 57-49 at halftime.
They needed to pick things up from the perimeter, but Beverley was 1 for 5 from 3, Walker IV 0 for 4, and Schroder and Reaves both 0 for 2. – 8:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Davis illness takes the air out of this matchup. Lakers still in it at the half but tough to see them hanging in against this Cavs team without AD. – 8:28 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 57, Lakers 49. Jarrett Allen 22 points, 7 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell 14 points, 4 assists. LeBron James 11 points, 6 rebounds – 8:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell really started to heat up for the #Cavs to close out the second quarter here. He’s up to 14 points. Jarrett Allen has a game-high 22 and seven rebounds. LeBron leads the Lakers with 11 points. Cavs lead 57-49 at the half. – 8:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jarrett Allen is 10-of-10 from the field halfway through the second quarter and Anthony Davis is done for the night. Could see some bonkers numbers especially if the Lakers go to LeBron at center. – 8:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis has flu-like symptoms and will not return, per Lakers. – 8:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Would obviously rather have AD out there, but this is a nice opportunity for the rest of the Lakers to step up. He’s been carrying the team to an almost unhealthy degree, especially defensively. Let’s see what this team’s got against a real opponent. Just keep it respectable. – 8:13 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Lakers say F/C Anthony Davis out for rest of game with flu-like symptoms. He was averaging 42 points in his previous three games. – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Lakers Anthony Davis will not return tonight with flu-like symptoms. – 8:12 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Per Lakers PR: Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return tonight. – 8:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 8:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game with flu-like symptoms. – 8:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Sucks that AD is done for the night due to flu-like symptoms and not an injury. – 8:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of game vs. Cavaliers due to flu-like symptoms. – 8:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 8:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs scored 27 points in the first quarter. All but two came from the starters. The lone basket: Kevin Love’s breakaway layup that LeBron was called for goaltending on. – 8:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
We’re still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who went to the locker room late in the 1st Q, and has yet to return to the bench. – 8:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen in the first quarter:
14 PTS
7-7 FG
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Oh man, LeBron *almost* had Kevin Love’s layup attempt pinned on the glass. Called for goaltending, though. – 7:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen unsurprisingly making a huge early impact tonight. He is such a difference-maker at both ends of the floor. He’s got 10 points and 2 boards. He also has the LeBron assignment on defense while Evan Mobley has been matched up with Anthony Davis. – 7:51 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Charting his scoring rates (points per shot, black line) and shot quality (expected points per shot, gray line) as 500-shot rolling averages you can see how Anthony Davis has experienced big changes in shot diet during his career (in addition to periods of 🔥 and 🧊shot making). pic.twitter.com/EDTRRPjn2Z – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really good first run for Jarrett Allen. He’s got eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor. Played the first seven minutes. Now, we’re getting Mobley vs. AD. This should be fun. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs putting Mobley on AD and Allen on LBJ says a lot about where AD and LBJ are at this moment. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The LeBron tribute video is airing here during the first timeout. – 7:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
10-3 Cavs.
Cleveland has been the team capitalizing on all of the extra energy in the building with LeBron back in Cleveland, getting themselves good shots and hitting all 5.
Meanwhile, LeBron has a dunk, but AD’s 1 for 3 at the FT line, and the other 3 starters are 0 for 4. – 7:39 PM
10-3 Cavs.
Cleveland has been the team capitalizing on all of the extra energy in the building with LeBron back in Cleveland, getting themselves good shots and hitting all 5.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jarrett Allen, back after a 5-game absence, just got elbowed in the face by LeBron on a dunk attempt. – 7:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen just met LeBron at the rim and won, but was down for a minute and appeared to be in pain, holding his face. He’s up and the #Cavs will take a timeout. They lead 10-3. – 7:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs first points are Evan Mobley splashing a mid range jumper with LeBron’s hand in his face. – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis is second in points in the paint this season.
The Cavs give up the second fewest points in the paint this season.
How many points for AD tonight? pic.twitter.com/OccVRNZzlV – 7:31 PM
Anthony Davis is second in points in the paint this season.
The Cavs give up the second fewest points in the paint this season.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What kind of reaction will LeBron get in Cleveland tonight?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams is expecting a good one
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Anthony Davis is playing the best basketball of his life.
@Stephen Noh explored why: 👇👇
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 6:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 6:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Darvin Ham said they’ll miss Wenyen Gabriel’s energy off the bench, but he shouldn’t be out too long (he’ll be re-evaluated in one week). – 6:07 PM
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham, with a good one-liner, explaining LeBron James 17-2 career record vs. the Cavs: “It could be that he likes putting on a show for his hometown fans or, that he really doesn’t like Dan Gilbert” – 6:05 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Kawhi Leonard’s return
-The Andrew Nembhard tsunami
-Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray
-Anthony Davis revival
-Heat losing to Grizz
-Kyle Kuzma reports – 4:31 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Why we like Indy (also, Nembhard!)
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Why we like Indy (also, Nembhard!)
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHARD
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHARD
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHART
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHART
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD has posted 95 points in the last two games. @Chiney Ogwumike thinks he can maintain this high level of play:
“I think he’ll get up for this one because he knows it’s another opportunity to quiet people who have been talking very loudly [about him] the last two years.” pic.twitter.com/zBYp6aS80m – 4:02 PM
AD has posted 95 points in the last two games. @Chiney Ogwumike thinks he can maintain this high level of play:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Anthony Davis is accepting that he has to be Batman”
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the NBA App.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What kind of reaction will LeBron get in Cleveland tonight?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams is expecting a good one
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What kind of reaction will LeBron get in Cleveland tonight?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams is expecting a good one pic.twitter.com/Pc3qTHBEtv – 3:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Anthony Davis
APG — Tyrese Haliburton
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Brook Lopez
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Once again, much appreciated that Portugal did what Brazil did yesterday and ended their match in the first half so folks can turn to @FS1, see the end of @TheHerd & then watch @FTFonFS1 where we discuss Brady’s magic, the Lakers’ chances with a dominant AD & Lamar’s future. – 2:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From Monday @BleacherReport I look at the Lakers and, with Pelinka’s verbal commit from media day, why Anthony Davis’ reinvigorated dominance gives the team a reason, again, to go all-in on the trade market
bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 2:02 PM
From Monday @BleacherReport I look at the Lakers and, with Pelinka’s verbal commit from media day, why Anthony Davis’ reinvigorated dominance gives the team a reason, again, to go all-in on the trade market
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green recently placed LeBron James number one on his all-time list and Michael Jordan second. Who you got on the 🐐 debate? – 1:23 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
As of today, Anthony Davis leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency. He has shot 80% on cuts and 68% rolling to the rim this season. A closer look at his shot making and role throughout his career: pic.twitter.com/8nFa6pVQY9 – 1:15 PM
