Bones Hyland: 'The locker room's definitely frustrated'

Murray struggled from the field, going just 2 for 11. “Jamal’s still a work in progress,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, acknowledging that the turnovers, ultimately, were Denver’s undoing. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 27, and Nikola Jokic added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. After getting benched last game, Bones Hyland was tremendous with 20 points and five assists. Despite his production, Hyland said the defensive mistakes have yielded losses that they should’ve won. “The locker room’s definitely frustrated,” Hyland said. Luka Doncic had 22 points and four 3-pointers as part of Dallas’ barrage. Now 14-10, the Nuggets will re-group and head to Portland on Thursday.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland: “The locker room is definitely frustrated. We’re just giving up games. Literally. It’s stuff that we can control. It’s not out of our control.” – 1:13 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Mavericks 116-115:
-AG: 27 points on 13 shots
-Joker: 19-8-8
-Murray: 11 points on 11 shots, out of sorts on O
-Bones: Great offensive game, really struggled again on D
Tough pill to swallow, but there were good steps today. pic.twitter.com/3NEnzWyWHe – 12:36 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland refuses to go away. Every time Dallas feels like they could pull away, Bones hits another. – 12:11 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone talks to Bones Hyland this morning and reiterates how important Hyland is to this Nuggets team and the second unit. Hyland has this performance.
Malone says he needs to get Christian Braun minutes. Finds some time for him and he makes an impact. – 12:08 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray is clapping in the official’s face after Bones pulled the chair (and was whistled) against Luka. – 12:05 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones comes in and immediately gives up two three-pointers sagging too far into the paint.
Denver’s defense from the PG position tonight leaving a ton to be desired. – 11:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray picks up his fourth foul and second in about 30 seconds. He waves Bones to the scorer’s table himself. Tough night for him (and multiple people texted me about Reggie). – 11:32 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half, Nuggets trail 64-58 to the Mavs.
Gordon leads Denver with 17 points.
Jokic added 13 points.
Hyland is back in the rotation and had some solid minutes including knocking down 2 3-pointers.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Mavericks 64-58:
-AG: 17 points, 6/7 FG, 2/2 3P, feeling it
-Joker: 13-2-4
-Murray was a +5 but it doesn’t feel like it
-Bones: some good, some bad on both ends pic.twitter.com/B1NTd2WFk7 – 11:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That Bones to Joker pick-n-roll ain’t too bad. That’s three times so far tonight. – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up to 10 turnovers for 17 points, and the first half isn’t over. Outside of Bones and Christian, all the other eight Nuggets who’ve played have turned it over.
Dallas up 8. – 10:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Every Nugget but Bones and Braun have turnovers tonight. Just a really sloppy performance form Denver. – 10:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 technical fouls (Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Bones Hyland) in the first 20 mins of this game.
A couple of y’all at home will probably get whistled at this rate, too. – 10:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ full second unit goes even during their first stint tonight. 10-10 in the five minutes that Bones Hyland, Christian Braun, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji were on the court together. – 10:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
First five minutes of the second quarter were an adventure, but the bench (Bruce, Bones, CB, Jeff and Zeke) played Dallas’ reserves even. Bones already’s got nine points. That’s called progress. – 10:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones can turn a rough bench unit stretch into even minutes in under 60 seconds. His scoring is so instrumental to the Nuggets vision and hopes for this bench unit. – 10:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Mavs lead 36-29 after one, as Denver turns it over six times for 12 (!) points. Some of their passes were egregious.
In bright spots, Jeff is indeed back, Bones canned a 3, Zeke is off the bench, and AG has 10 points in the 1st. – 10:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland logged 5 minutes in NOLA, didn’t play the 2nd half. He’ll play more tonight. Michael Malone said he’s looking forward to watching him vs. Dallas: “I understand how important Bones is to our team, especially the second unit because of his ability to score the ball.” – 9:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he talked to Bones this morning and reiterated how much they need him. Said he’s vital to the second unit. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Sunday’s loss may have been a touchstone moment. Denver’s bench was crushed 62-18, and Bones Hyland was benched for the 2nd half.
“That unit has struggled most of the year, and I take responsibility for that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
denverpost.com/2022/12/05/nug… – 10:29 AM
Ryan Blackburn: Bones Hyland on concern level as a team for the defense: “We’re frustrated. We know we’re giving up so many games right now. We’re losing games that we’re supposed to be winning, and we know we’re not giving a sense of urgency to defend and go out there and compete every night.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / December 7, 2022
Vinny Benedetto: Michael Malone did not commit to Bones Hyland playing tonight. Hyland told us after shootaround, he expects to play tonight. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / November 30, 2022
Denver: Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Houston. -via HoopsHype / November 29, 2022
