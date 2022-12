Bones Hyland: 'The locker room's definitely frustrated'

Murray struggled from the field, going just 2 for 11. “Jamal’s still a work in progress,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, acknowledging that the turnovers, ultimately, were Denver’s undoing. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 27, and Nikola Jokic added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. After getting benched last game, Bones Hyland was tremendous with 20 points and five assists. Despite his production, Hyland said the defensive mistakes have yielded losses that they should’ve won. “The locker room’s definitely frustrated,” Hyland said . Luka Doncic had 22 points and four 3-pointers as part of Dallas’ barrage. Now 14-10, the Nuggets will re-group and head to Portland on Thursday.Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post