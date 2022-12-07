Celtics 49, Suns 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (20-5) play against the Phoenix Suns (8-8) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Boston Celtics 49, Phoenix Suns 30 (Q2 05:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics putting a hurtin’ on the #Suns right now, outhustling them and just executing. Grant with an open 3 where he took a rhythm dribble. BOS 49, PHX 30 with 5:32 left in 2Q. – 10:50 PM
#Celtics putting a hurtin’ on the #Suns right now, outhustling them and just executing. Grant with an open 3 where he took a rhythm dribble. BOS 49, PHX 30 with 5:32 left in 2Q. – 10:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics highlight reeling #Suns right now. White follow dunk, then just took the ball from Ayton.
He found Williams who had all day in the corner to shoot a 3.
Took a dribble. Set his feet. No #Suns in shouting distance
Made it. #Sund down 19. Timeout with 5:32 left in half. – 10:50 PM
#Celtics highlight reeling #Suns right now. White follow dunk, then just took the ball from Ayton.
He found Williams who had all day in the corner to shoot a 3.
Took a dribble. Set his feet. No #Suns in shouting distance
Made it. #Sund down 19. Timeout with 5:32 left in half. – 10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Back-to-back embarrassing games where the Suns get down and get in a funk. They couldn’t snap out of it in Dallas and it’s not looking promising so far tonight – 10:50 PM
Back-to-back embarrassing games where the Suns get down and get in a funk. They couldn’t snap out of it in Dallas and it’s not looking promising so far tonight – 10:50 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kornet swatting away alley-oop passes to Ayton. Derrick White follow-slams. Blake Griffin 3-pointers.
Celtics by 19. Sheesh. – 10:50 PM
Kornet swatting away alley-oop passes to Ayton. Derrick White follow-slams. Blake Griffin 3-pointers.
Celtics by 19. Sheesh. – 10:50 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I think a lot about how Ainge rolled Pierce into Tatum and the Celtics get like a quarter century and counting of Hall of Fame play on the wing – 10:49 PM
I think a lot about how Ainge rolled Pierce into Tatum and the Celtics get like a quarter century and counting of Hall of Fame play on the wing – 10:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Luke Kornet has gotta be the best hooper wearing hiking boots I’ve ever seen – 10:48 PM
Luke Kornet has gotta be the best hooper wearing hiking boots I’ve ever seen – 10:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul to Ayton on pick-and-roll, but Paul was moving well on that sequence.
That may be as important as Ayton hitting the shot. #Suns down 12. – 10:47 PM
Paul to Ayton on pick-and-roll, but Paul was moving well on that sequence.
That may be as important as Ayton hitting the shot. #Suns down 12. – 10:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Brogdon wanted to throw the lob to Kornet, but Kornet stumbled, so Brogdon hit the floater instead. He’s having a great game so far. – 10:46 PM
I think Brogdon wanted to throw the lob to Kornet, but Kornet stumbled, so Brogdon hit the floater instead. He’s having a great game so far. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
They haven’t found the equation to slowing down Brogdon.
Has 10 on 4-of-5 FGs. #Suns down 16. #Celtics – 10:45 PM
They haven’t found the equation to slowing down Brogdon.
Has 10 on 4-of-5 FGs. #Suns down 16. #Celtics – 10:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It’s a bit jarring to see how huge the Celtics bench advantage is against a West contender on nights both teams have a couple bodies out. – 10:42 PM
It’s a bit jarring to see how huge the Celtics bench advantage is against a West contender on nights both teams have a couple bodies out. – 10:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Can’t defend like this against an offense this good. Not terrible rotation wise but feels like a rare lack of physicality. The amount of misses on the other end isn’t helping, as the Celtics are doing a good job of running off ’em. – 10:42 PM
Can’t defend like this against an offense this good. Not terrible rotation wise but feels like a rare lack of physicality. The amount of misses on the other end isn’t helping, as the Celtics are doing a good job of running off ’em. – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jayson Tatum’s up to 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and the Suns cannot buy a bucket. Feels like the missed shots are getting to them and they’re just chucking right now. Celtics up 40-24 – 10:41 PM
Jayson Tatum’s up to 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and the Suns cannot buy a bucket. Feels like the missed shots are getting to them and they’re just chucking right now. Celtics up 40-24 – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale too aggressive, called for basket interference, but he has to play like that or Williams will look to to back Biyombo, who he knows is going to play active.
Tatum again. Has 12. #Suns down 16. Timeout Phoenix with 9:15 left in half. – 10:41 PM
Landale too aggressive, called for basket interference, but he has to play like that or Williams will look to to back Biyombo, who he knows is going to play active.
Tatum again. Has 12. #Suns down 16. Timeout Phoenix with 9:15 left in half. – 10:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum with the Dirk fadeaway.
The Celtics are coming at the Suns in waves tonight. – 10:40 PM
Tatum with the Dirk fadeaway.
The Celtics are coming at the Suns in waves tonight. – 10:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was a slow possession until Brogdon got it… next thing you know, he’s in the paint, Kornet is cutting, easy 2. – 10:39 PM
That was a slow possession until Brogdon got it… next thing you know, he’s in the paint, Kornet is cutting, easy 2. – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol I wrote 2,000 words about how Josh Okogie has been getting downhill lately and he calmly sinks a 3 his first possession idk idk – 10:39 PM
Lol I wrote 2,000 words about how Josh Okogie has been getting downhill lately and he calmly sinks a 3 his first possession idk idk – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 10 after one, 31-21.
They’re 0-of-8 from 3 (36% FG overall).
Ouch.
This is after a 15-point first quarter in 130-111 loss Monday at Dallas.
#Suns went 2-of-7 from 3 in that quarter (27.3% FG overall) – 10:37 PM
#Suns down 10 after one, 31-21.
They’re 0-of-8 from 3 (36% FG overall).
Ouch.
This is after a 15-point first quarter in 130-111 loss Monday at Dallas.
#Suns went 2-of-7 from 3 in that quarter (27.3% FG overall) – 10:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Real time update…
CELTICS DEFENSIVE RATING
Entering the road trip: 113.6
First 9 quarters of the trip: 101.5 – 10:37 PM
Real time update…
CELTICS DEFENSIVE RATING
Entering the road trip: 113.6
First 9 quarters of the trip: 101.5 – 10:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Tatum + Bench (Brogdon, Hauser, Kornet) entering tonight’s game:
60 MIN
124.8 OFF RTG
94.6 DEF RTG
+30.2 NET RTG
That’ll only go up after that late first-quarter burst. Those 4 + Derrick White = +8 over 2:28. – 10:37 PM
Tatum + Bench (Brogdon, Hauser, Kornet) entering tonight’s game:
60 MIN
124.8 OFF RTG
94.6 DEF RTG
+30.2 NET RTG
That’ll only go up after that late first-quarter burst. Those 4 + Derrick White = +8 over 2:28. – 10:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 31-21 after one
Brogdon – 8 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 4-11 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Booker – 6 points
Craig – 6 points
Ayton – 4 points
Suns – 36% FGs
Suns – 0-8 3Ps
Suns – 2 TOs – 10:36 PM
Celtics lead 31-21 after one
Brogdon – 8 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 4-11 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Booker – 6 points
Craig – 6 points
Ayton – 4 points
Suns – 36% FGs
Suns – 0-8 3Ps
Suns – 2 TOs – 10:36 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen combine to go 4 for 13, Horford is out, and the Celtics lead the top team in the West on the road by 10 points after a quarter, naturally. – 10:34 PM
Tatum and Jaylen combine to go 4 for 13, Horford is out, and the Celtics lead the top team in the West on the road by 10 points after a quarter, naturally. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: BOS 31, PHX 21
Craig: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-8 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Brogdon: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
PHX: 0-8 3P; BOS: 4-11 3P – 10:34 PM
End of 1Q: BOS 31, PHX 21
Craig: 6 Pts, 3-5 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 2-8 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Brogdon: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
PHX: 0-8 3P; BOS: 4-11 3P – 10:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lotta Celtics fans in Phoenix tonight? Sounds like a game in Boston each time the Celtics score. – 10:32 PM
Lotta Celtics fans in Phoenix tonight? Sounds like a game in Boston each time the Celtics score. – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Celtics handily winning the bench-heavy minutes here. Rough close to the quarter for the Suns – 10:32 PM
Celtics handily winning the bench-heavy minutes here. Rough close to the quarter for the Suns – 10:32 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Brogdon, meanwhile, looking refreshed after getting a game off because of a cold. 8 points in 4 minutes. – 10:31 PM
Brogdon, meanwhile, looking refreshed after getting a game off because of a cold. 8 points in 4 minutes. – 10:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Brogdon has hit two 3s in the last minute and then gets a layup. Celtics now up 12. – 10:31 PM
Brogdon has hit two 3s in the last minute and then gets a layup. Celtics now up 12. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brogdon 3, but all due to hustle of Kornet. Fought off two #Suns to give #Celtics extra possession.
#Suns down 25-18 as Tatum scores. – 10:30 PM
Brogdon 3, but all due to hustle of Kornet. Fought off two #Suns to give #Celtics extra possession.
#Suns down 25-18 as Tatum scores. – 10:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kornet, who already has a big dunk, out-hustles three Suns for an offensive rebound, and it ends with a Brogdon 3.
Continues to be valuable. – 10:30 PM
Kornet, who already has a big dunk, out-hustles three Suns for an offensive rebound, and it ends with a Brogdon 3.
Continues to be valuable. – 10:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Hauser in for Brown. We’re about to see how #Celtics fare against #Suns without Tatum or Brown on the floor. – 10:29 PM
Hauser in for Brown. We’re about to see how #Celtics fare against #Suns without Tatum or Brown on the floor. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Cedric Ceballos. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6FRlighJpB – 10:29 PM
Remember him?
Cedric Ceballos. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6FRlighJpB – 10:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns shooting 1-for-10 outside the paint. Need some jumpers to go down. – 10:28 PM
Suns shooting 1-for-10 outside the paint. Need some jumpers to go down. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After starting 0-for-7 Monday in Dallas, Devin Booker is 0-for-4 to start tonight. Probably just needs to see one fall to get going at this point. Suns down 20-16 early – 10:27 PM
After starting 0-for-7 Monday in Dallas, Devin Booker is 0-for-4 to start tonight. Probably just needs to see one fall to get going at this point. Suns down 20-16 early – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jaylen Brown is a problem.
#Suns shooting from 3 is also. They’re 0-for-7 from deep.
Down 20-16 with 2:54 left in 1st. – 10:27 PM
Jaylen Brown is a problem.
#Suns shooting from 3 is also. They’re 0-for-7 from deep.
Down 20-16 with 2:54 left in 1st. – 10:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans hold off feisty Pistons to win, 104-98. New Orleans wins 5th straight, improving to 16-8 and tying the Suns momentarily for 1st in the West (PHX playing BOS right now).
Zion Williamson was special (29 points, 10 rebounds), but Naji, Trey and JV all deserve shout-outs. – 10:25 PM
Pelicans hold off feisty Pistons to win, 104-98. New Orleans wins 5th straight, improving to 16-8 and tying the Suns momentarily for 1st in the West (PHX playing BOS right now).
Zion Williamson was special (29 points, 10 rebounds), but Naji, Trey and JV all deserve shout-outs. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig 3-of-5.
Devin Booker 0-for-3.
Landale in for Ayton.
So it’s Payne, Booker, Lee, Craig and Landale.
Thoughts? #Suns #Celtics – 10:25 PM
Torrey Craig 3-of-5.
Devin Booker 0-for-3.
Landale in for Ayton.
So it’s Payne, Booker, Lee, Craig and Landale.
Thoughts? #Suns #Celtics – 10:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans win fifth straight overall, as well as fifth straight at home. New Orleans is 16-8, tied for first in West with Phoenix, which just tipped off vs. Boston – 10:24 PM
#Pelicans win fifth straight overall, as well as fifth straight at home. New Orleans is 16-8, tied for first in West with Phoenix, which just tipped off vs. Boston – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne subs in for Chris Paul at the 4:15 mark. Monty had said they’d need to find a shorter stint for him at some point to keep him fresh to possibly finish the game without playing his usual minutes – 10:24 PM
Cam Payne subs in for Chris Paul at the 4:15 mark. Monty had said they’d need to find a shorter stint for him at some point to keep him fresh to possibly finish the game without playing his usual minutes – 10:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown seems a little sped up tonight. Rushing his shot when he doesn’t need to. – 10:24 PM
Jaylen Brown seems a little sped up tonight. Rushing his shot when he doesn’t need to. – 10:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown with seven shots in less than eight minutes. He’s made one. #Celtics #Suns – 10:24 PM
Jaylen Brown with seven shots in less than eight minutes. He’s made one. #Celtics #Suns – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul looks fine, moving pretty good. #Celtics running him through pick-and-rolls.
Brown scores off one after getting offensive reound.
Paul finds Ayton on other end and then scores his first two of game.
#Suns #Celtics tied. – 10:23 PM
Chris Paul looks fine, moving pretty good. #Celtics running him through pick-and-rolls.
Brown scores off one after getting offensive reound.
Paul finds Ayton on other end and then scores his first two of game.
#Suns #Celtics tied. – 10:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shame Tatum missed that three, because that was a really good ATO set to get him matched up with Ayton, knowing Ayton doesn’t want to close out to the arc. – 10:22 PM
Shame Tatum missed that three, because that was a really good ATO set to get him matched up with Ayton, knowing Ayton doesn’t want to close out to the arc. – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams pursued Boston #Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla for his first Phoenix #Suns staff azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:20 PM
Monty Williams pursued Boston #Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla for his first Phoenix #Suns staff azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Chris Paul steal, ends Jaylen Brown’s streak at 97 minutes without a turnover. – 10:18 PM
The Chris Paul steal, ends Jaylen Brown’s streak at 97 minutes without a turnover. – 10:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Lot to take from how the Celtics and Bucks game have ended from the Kings. – 10:18 PM
Lot to take from how the Celtics and Bucks game have ended from the Kings. – 10:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have all 10 of their points in the paint to start the game – 10:18 PM
Suns have all 10 of their points in the paint to start the game – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig six of #Suns 10 points.
#Suns down one. Paul misses his first shot. – 10:17 PM
Torrey Craig six of #Suns 10 points.
#Suns down one. Paul misses his first shot. – 10:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was some Jedi-Padawan flopping stuff from Smart and CP a couple of plays ago. – 10:15 PM
That was some Jedi-Padawan flopping stuff from Smart and CP a couple of plays ago. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul with the midcourt play dribble, finds Craig for transition layup.
#Suns up one. #Celtics . – 10:15 PM
Paul with the midcourt play dribble, finds Craig for transition layup.
#Suns up one. #Celtics . – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul off the ball, zoning up on defense.
Takes charge as Marcus Smart ran through him. #Suns #Celtics – 10:14 PM
Chris Paul off the ball, zoning up on defense.
Takes charge as Marcus Smart ran through him. #Suns #Celtics – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Grant Williams created contact with Deandre Ayton on the drive to create space, made the shot and then hit him with the “too small” gesture… – 10:14 PM
Grant Williams created contact with Deandre Ayton on the drive to create space, made the shot and then hit him with the “too small” gesture… – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics fans are here.
Rise after Grant Williams 3.
Jayson Tatum guarding Booker.
Nice. #Suns – 10:13 PM
#Celtics fans are here.
Rise after Grant Williams 3.
Jayson Tatum guarding Booker.
Nice. #Suns – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul has first assist.
Torrey Craig first block.
#Suns up 2-0. #Celtics – 10:12 PM
Chris Paul has first assist.
Torrey Craig first block.
#Suns up 2-0. #Celtics – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford, who is in health and safety protocols. #Suns #Celtics – 10:12 PM
Blake Griffin starting for Al Horford, who is in health and safety protocols. #Suns #Celtics – 10:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It took Chris Paul less than 15 seconds to get his first assist. Welcome back, Point God – 10:11 PM
It took Chris Paul less than 15 seconds to get his first assist. Welcome back, Point God – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s time to turn the lights down low, close the curtains and get ready for Celtics After Dark.
Let’s get weird. – 10:10 PM
It’s time to turn the lights down low, close the curtains and get ready for Celtics After Dark.
Let’s get weird. – 10:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Big cheers for Chris Paul in the starting intros after missing the last 14 games – 10:08 PM
Big cheers for Chris Paul in the starting intros after missing the last 14 games – 10:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Every time to break into the layup line, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton each hoist a 35-footer from the logo going to their right in a quick release with loads of arc on it and they spin after they let it go.
First time I’ve seen them both make it. They reacted appropriately. – 9:59 PM
Every time to break into the layup line, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton each hoist a 35-footer from the logo going to their right in a quick release with loads of arc on it and they spin after they let it go.
First time I’ve seen them both make it. They reacted appropriately. – 9:59 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Which Sun shot over 40% from 3-point range during the 1992-93 season?
Think you know 90’s Suns Trivia? Play for your chance to win a VIP Gameday Experience—only in the Suns App, presented by @SociosUSA!
📲 Download here: https://t.co/9rwCFxZrGi pic.twitter.com/BmgUI6r6NT – 9:41 PM
Which Sun shot over 40% from 3-point range during the 1992-93 season?
Think you know 90’s Suns Trivia? Play for your chance to win a VIP Gameday Experience—only in the Suns App, presented by @SociosUSA!
📲 Download here: https://t.co/9rwCFxZrGi pic.twitter.com/BmgUI6r6NT – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young will miss his third straight game Wednesday night in #NBA health and safety protocols. – 9:37 PM
#Suns associate head coach Kevin Young will miss his third straight game Wednesday night in #NBA health and safety protocols. – 9:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Just flew in from San Francisco and boy are my arms tired!
(Go Celtics) – 9:35 PM
Just flew in from San Francisco and boy are my arms tired!
(Go Celtics) – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:32 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
Celtics: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Williams, Griffin – 9:32 PM
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
Celtics: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Williams, Griffin – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 9:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 7, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Griffin
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Phoenix: C. Johnson, Washington pic.twitter.com/4r6IWZar0A – 9:31 PM
Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 7, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Griffin
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari Phoenix: C. Johnson, Washington pic.twitter.com/4r6IWZar0A – 9:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
A bunch of the Suns were just sitting in their locker room having their own oral history about the night Marcus Smart hit 11 threes against them lol. – 9:28 PM
A bunch of the Suns were just sitting in their locker room having their own oral history about the night Marcus Smart hit 11 threes against them lol. – 9:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A light Robert Williams pre-game workout here in Phoenix. Definitely working on his midrange jumper. Release is quicker. #Celtics #Suns. pic.twitter.com/S9DYnNak7D – 9:19 PM
A light Robert Williams pre-game workout here in Phoenix. Definitely working on his midrange jumper. Release is quicker. #Celtics #Suns. pic.twitter.com/S9DYnNak7D – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.
Only other rookies to average 8+ FT attempts per game since 1970: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/96UK33GufX – 9:15 PM
Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.
Only other rookies to average 8+ FT attempts per game since 1970: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/96UK33GufX – 9:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Someone’s been hitting the gym 💪😂
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/3VzZFyOlH6 – 9:00 PM
Someone’s been hitting the gym 💪😂
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/3VzZFyOlH6 – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne working on handles with #Suns player development coach Corey Vinson. pic.twitter.com/x0WJO1PD5Y – 8:47 PM
Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne working on handles with #Suns player development coach Corey Vinson. pic.twitter.com/x0WJO1PD5Y – 8:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
When Monty Williams was building his Suns coaching staff back in 2019, Joe Mazzulla was someone he had heard a ton of great things about so he had his representation try and set up a conversation. The Celtics shut that down, which spoke to how highly they thought of Mazzulla. – 8:43 PM
When Monty Williams was building his Suns coaching staff back in 2019, Joe Mazzulla was someone he had heard a ton of great things about so he had his representation try and set up a conversation. The Celtics shut that down, which spoke to how highly they thought of Mazzulla. – 8:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin will start tonight with Horford out. #Celtics #Suns – 8:33 PM
Blake Griffin will start tonight with Horford out. #Celtics #Suns – 8:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Spot starter Blake Griffin will start a second straight game for the Celtics tonight with Al Horford back in Health and Safety protocol. – 8:33 PM
Spot starter Blake Griffin will start a second straight game for the Celtics tonight with Al Horford back in Health and Safety protocol. – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he tried to get Joe Mazzulla to come to #Suns as an assistant, but said #Celtics wouldn’t even allow a conversation. – 8:29 PM
Monty Williams said he tried to get Joe Mazzulla to come to #Suns as an assistant, but said #Celtics wouldn’t even allow a conversation. – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he tried to get Joe Muzzulla to come to #Suns as an assistant, but said #Celtics wouldn’t even allow a conversation. – 8:27 PM
Monty Williams said he tried to get Joe Muzzulla to come to #Suns as an assistant, but said #Celtics wouldn’t even allow a conversation. – 8:27 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Michigan State snaps the two-game losing skid with a road win against Penn State.
Sparty has next 5 at home.
AJ Hoggard (23 points) and Joey Hauser (12 points, 15 boards) stepped up tonight. – 8:26 PM
Michigan State snaps the two-game losing skid with a road win against Penn State.
Sparty has next 5 at home.
AJ Hoggard (23 points) and Joey Hauser (12 points, 15 boards) stepped up tonight. – 8:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Monty Williams said he tried to reach out to Joe Mazzulla to add to his staff during the Brad Stevens era and the #Celtics would not grant permission. Williams said they valued Mazzulla that much. – 8:25 PM
Monty Williams said he tried to reach out to Joe Mazzulla to add to his staff during the Brad Stevens era and the #Celtics would not grant permission. Williams said they valued Mazzulla that much. – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Got to get this body ready’: Chris Paul set to return for Phoenix #Suns vs. Boston #Celtics showdown (w/videos) https://t.co/wTrZKWp75I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/pjG8HI80G3 – 8:21 PM
‘Got to get this body ready’: Chris Paul set to return for Phoenix #Suns vs. Boston #Celtics showdown (w/videos) https://t.co/wTrZKWp75I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/pjG8HI80G3 – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Chris Paul will start. He won’t play his normal allotment of minutes, so the Suns will try to find a shorter stint for him somewhere in case they need him to finish the game – 8:20 PM
Monty Williams said Chris Paul will start. He won’t play his normal allotment of minutes, so the Suns will try to find a shorter stint for him somewhere in case they need him to finish the game – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have gotten 30 points from their bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
They got 8 non-garbage time points all game against Boston. – 8:20 PM
Nets have gotten 30 points from their bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
They got 8 non-garbage time points all game against Boston. – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have gotten 30 points from there bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
They got 8 non-garbage time points all game against Boston. – 8:19 PM
Nets have gotten 30 points from there bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
They got 8 non-garbage time points all game against Boston. – 8:19 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart says we need to bring the physicality in tonight’s matchup with Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/7Re04xdYvi – 8:00 PM
Marcus Smart says we need to bring the physicality in tonight’s matchup with Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/7Re04xdYvi – 8:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will miss the primetime ABC Saturday night game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain, per Steve Kerr, leaving the Warriors without their best wing defender against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Wiggins will be re-evaluated before upcoming road trip. – 7:53 PM
Andrew Wiggins will miss the primetime ABC Saturday night game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain, per Steve Kerr, leaving the Warriors without their best wing defender against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Wiggins will be re-evaluated before upcoming road trip. – 7:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If Tatum goes nuts against Booker tonight, that’s big for his MVP campaign.
But I also believe in voter fatigue and want his narrative to crest in the spring, not around Christmas – 7:39 PM
If Tatum goes nuts against Booker tonight, that’s big for his MVP campaign.
But I also believe in voter fatigue and want his narrative to crest in the spring, not around Christmas – 7:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andrew Wiggins’ aductor strain will be reevaluated on Monday, per Kerr. Wiggs will miss Saturday’s championship rematch versus the Celtics.
Kerr said Steph and Draymond stayed home from the Jazz game with Dr. Rick Celebrini. “Hopefully” they’ll be ready for Saturday. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins’ aductor strain will be reevaluated on Monday, per Kerr. Wiggs will miss Saturday’s championship rematch versus the Celtics.
Kerr said Steph and Draymond stayed home from the Jazz game with Dr. Rick Celebrini. “Hopefully” they’ll be ready for Saturday. – 7:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will be reevaluated Monday.
Steve Kerr said that he’s “hopeful” Steph Curry (left ankle soreness) and Draymond Green (left hip tightness) will be available for Saturday’s game against the Celtics. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will be reevaluated Monday.
Steve Kerr said that he’s “hopeful” Steph Curry (left ankle soreness) and Draymond Green (left hip tightness) will be available for Saturday’s game against the Celtics. – 7:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins (R adductor) will miss at least 2 more games – tonight at Utah, Saturday vs. BOS – and be reevaluated Monday, same day as Warriors go on a 10-day road trip, per coach Steve Kerr – 7:33 PM
Andrew Wiggins (R adductor) will miss at least 2 more games – tonight at Utah, Saturday vs. BOS – and be reevaluated Monday, same day as Warriors go on a 10-day road trip, per coach Steve Kerr – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will miss Saturday’s game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. – 7:33 PM
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will miss Saturday’s game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Reggie Miller leaves Phoenix #Suns All-Star Devin Booker off early list of MVP candidates (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:03 PM
Reggie Miller leaves Phoenix #Suns All-Star Devin Booker off early list of MVP candidates (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
📺 https://t.co/ykxsqmk255 pic.twitter.com/mjqEYwwGHg – 7:02 PM
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
📺 https://t.co/ykxsqmk255 pic.twitter.com/mjqEYwwGHg – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie is making the most of his opportunity with physicality, downhill mentality during Suns’ injury-riddled stretch – https://t.co/1Zpv5A0DRs via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/foVKqaRR2P – 7:02 PM
Josh Okogie is making the most of his opportunity with physicality, downhill mentality during Suns’ injury-riddled stretch – https://t.co/1Zpv5A0DRs via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/foVKqaRR2P – 7:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Get yourself a new Suns pullover hoodie and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrlzITD pic.twitter.com/y0KCk26S43 – 6:43 PM
Get yourself a new Suns pullover hoodie and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/FgnLrlzITD pic.twitter.com/y0KCk26S43 – 6:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– CP3 returns to the Flashing Lights
– Ja relieved of Dorture Chamber
– MVP faceoff in the desert
– Trae back in the Garden
– Beam Team vs. the Mountain
NBA’s Closing Bell, join us!
📺 https://t.co/GpxYtYSGGA pic.twitter.com/MrEafVFcRd – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– CP3 returns to the Flashing Lights
– Ja relieved of Dorture Chamber
– MVP faceoff in the desert
– Trae back in the Garden
– Beam Team vs. the Mountain
NBA’s Closing Bell, join us!
📺 https://t.co/GpxYtYSGGA pic.twitter.com/MrEafVFcRd – 6:32 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Nice article here on my wife Mary Ellen and her book “The Soda Pop Skaters” bit.ly/3FwyEN0 – 6:14 PM
Nice article here on my wife Mary Ellen and her book “The Soda Pop Skaters” bit.ly/3FwyEN0 – 6:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Exclusive interview with #Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in @andscape https://t.co/UuAyoxbKON #nba pic.twitter.com/MZwZonNFYc – 6:10 PM
Exclusive interview with #Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in @andscape https://t.co/UuAyoxbKON #nba pic.twitter.com/MZwZonNFYc – 6:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Exclusive interview with #Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla in @andscape https://t.co/UuAyoxbKON #nba pic.twitter.com/XujxLXgww6 – 6:09 PM
Exclusive interview with #Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla in @andscape https://t.co/UuAyoxbKON #nba pic.twitter.com/XujxLXgww6 – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: ‘Got to get this body ready’: Chris Paul expected to return for Phoenix #Suns vs. Boston #Celtics showdown tonight after missing 14 straight games with injury; Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to available (w/shootaround videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:56 PM
UPDATED: ‘Got to get this body ready’: Chris Paul expected to return for Phoenix #Suns vs. Boston #Celtics showdown tonight after missing 14 straight games with injury; Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to available (w/shootaround videos). azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/nba… – 5:48 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Nobody is knocking the Celtics off the top spot this week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/nba… – 5:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tony Kornheiser on @PTI:
Jayson Tatum is the MVP…right now. – 5:39 PM
Tony Kornheiser on @PTI:
Jayson Tatum is the MVP…right now. – 5:39 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Enjoy golfing, the Suns and having a great time?! 🏌️
Enter to win a night out at Wild Horse Pass TopGolf Swing suite for you and a guest and a Suns player: https://t.co/cntSOAErSD
@playatgila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/FI3V9KGh4h – 5:38 PM
Enjoy golfing, the Suns and having a great time?! 🏌️
Enter to win a night out at Wild Horse Pass TopGolf Swing suite for you and a guest and a Suns player: https://t.co/cntSOAErSD
@playatgila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/FI3V9KGh4h – 5:38 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
I MUST ACCEPT THE THINGS I CANNOT CHANGE, HAVE THE COURAGE TO CHANGE THE THINGS I CAN & PRAY FOR THE WISDOM TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE.! – 4:40 PM
I MUST ACCEPT THE THINGS I CANNOT CHANGE, HAVE THE COURAGE TO CHANGE THE THINGS I CAN & PRAY FOR THE WISDOM TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE.! – 4:40 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
So @FDSportsbook asked me to come up with a #samegameparlay for Celts-Suns tonight and this one seems conceivable… +410 longshot pic.twitter.com/jylXIUyeKZ – 4:31 PM
So @FDSportsbook asked me to come up with a #samegameparlay for Celts-Suns tonight and this one seems conceivable… +410 longshot pic.twitter.com/jylXIUyeKZ – 4:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night is on Jan. 21! ☄️
Want a chance to attend the game in the @JimBeam Barrel Bar, receive a pregame experience to watch the team warm-up and get an autographed item?
Register now for the chance to win: https://t.co/CwF6pE3CeL pic.twitter.com/0rVqpXDZyJ – 4:16 PM
The 1993 Western Conference Champions Reunion Night is on Jan. 21! ☄️
Want a chance to attend the game in the @JimBeam Barrel Bar, receive a pregame experience to watch the team warm-up and get an autographed item?
Register now for the chance to win: https://t.co/CwF6pE3CeL pic.twitter.com/0rVqpXDZyJ – 4:16 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Can Jaylen Brown NOT Do? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
What Can Jaylen Brown NOT Do? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.