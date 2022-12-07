Chris Paul intends to make his return tonight against Celtics

Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul – barring a setback – intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Pheonix Suns star Chris Paul – barring a setback – intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:15 AM
Pheonix Suns star Chris Paul – barring a setback – intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:15 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have an opportunity to equal one of their best starts in franchise history with a win over the Pistons tonight.
How long has it been?
Antonio Daniels wasn’t sitting next to Joel Meyers — he was alongside Chris Paul in a New Orleans uniform! https://t.co/xbJWc9juda pic.twitter.com/rxl3Du1wAJ – 10:45 AM
The Pelicans have an opportunity to equal one of their best starts in franchise history with a win over the Pistons tonight.
How long has it been?
Antonio Daniels wasn’t sitting next to Joel Meyers — he was alongside Chris Paul in a New Orleans uniform! https://t.co/xbJWc9juda pic.twitter.com/rxl3Du1wAJ – 10:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We hope.”
“We’re running thin.”
“We want everybody back.”
#Suns point guard Chris Paul and forward Torrey Craig questionable for Wednesday’s showdown vs. #Celtics at Footprint Center. https://t.co/oUeE2i6uZL pic.twitter.com/Rp2BqssBzl – 9:56 AM
“We hope.”
“We’re running thin.”
“We want everybody back.”
#Suns point guard Chris Paul and forward Torrey Craig questionable for Wednesday’s showdown vs. #Celtics at Footprint Center. https://t.co/oUeE2i6uZL pic.twitter.com/Rp2BqssBzl – 9:56 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Darius Garland’s high understanding of the the game 👇
Took a page out of CP3’s book and let the ball roll past halfcourt with 1:03 left in the 3Q. That preserved the timing on the 3-for-2. Cavs got four Garland FTs, outscored the Lakers 4-1 to close the quarter. pic.twitter.com/jRMqJqtGDG – 9:29 PM
Darius Garland’s high understanding of the the game 👇
Took a page out of CP3’s book and let the ball roll past halfcourt with 1:03 left in the 3Q. That preserved the timing on the 3-for-2. Cavs got four Garland FTs, outscored the Lakers 4-1 to close the quarter. pic.twitter.com/jRMqJqtGDG – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) questionable for Wednesday’s showdown vs. #NBA-best #Celtics https://t.co/vhbjqR0Crk via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zKFUQGqCmR – 8:21 PM
#Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) questionable for Wednesday’s showdown vs. #NBA-best #Celtics https://t.co/vhbjqR0Crk via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zKFUQGqCmR – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been upgraded to questionable for the Suns’ matchup with the Celtics tomorrow. He has missed the last 14 games with right heel soreness.
Torrey Craig has also been upgraded to questionable after missing the last 3 for a right groin strain. – 6:59 PM
Chris Paul has been upgraded to questionable for the Suns’ matchup with the Celtics tomorrow. He has missed the last 14 games with right heel soreness.
Torrey Craig has also been upgraded to questionable after missing the last 3 for a right groin strain. – 6:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and Torrey Craig (right groin strain) have been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. Duane Washington Jr. and Cam Johnson remain out – 6:57 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and Torrey Craig (right groin strain) have been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. Duane Washington Jr. and Cam Johnson remain out – 6:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We hope, we don’t know yet.”
Monty Williams on if Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) will play Wednesday vs. #Celtics.
Williams also addressed different rotations in Monday’s loss at #Mavs
“You have to manufacture offense as opposed to just running offense.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/M6jk3Sx2yW – 12:55 AM
“We hope, we don’t know yet.”
Monty Williams on if Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) will play Wednesday vs. #Celtics.
Williams also addressed different rotations in Monday’s loss at #Mavs
“You have to manufacture offense as opposed to just running offense.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/M6jk3Sx2yW – 12:55 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he hopes Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) are “closer” but can’t say if they’ll play Wednesday vs. #Celtics. #Suns – 11:06 PM
Monty Williams said he hopes Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) are “closer” but can’t say if they’ll play Wednesday vs. #Celtics. #Suns – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rotations are leading to unfamiliar combinations.
#Suns down Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but Torrey Craig (groin) being out is huge, too, because he’d be ideal in this game cause he can switch and guard.
Booker 3.
Luka 3.
#Suns down 18. – 9:23 PM
Rotations are leading to unfamiliar combinations.
#Suns down Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, but Torrey Craig (groin) being out is huge, too, because he’d be ideal in this game cause he can switch and guard.
Booker 3.
Luka 3.
#Suns down 18. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those guys have such a standard of play and they’ve done it for so long, you don’t want to offend them or make them feel like they can’t do it anymore, but you know and they know that they’re not where they used to be.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul on back end of career. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jCqwTm2p9n – 8:35 PM
“Those guys have such a standard of play and they’ve done it for so long, you don’t want to offend them or make them feel like they can’t do it anymore, but you know and they know that they’re not where they used to be.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul on back end of career. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jCqwTm2p9n – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks as Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip) are out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:31 PM
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks as Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip) are out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks, Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (gorin) and Duane Washington Jr. (groin) OUT azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:25 PM
#Suns update: Two-way player Ish Wainright making first career start Monday at #Mavericks, Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (gorin) and Duane Washington Jr. (groin) OUT azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
CP still not a big fan of LP multiple years later. pic.twitter.com/vRdL3uY1l9 – 4:42 PM
CP still not a big fan of LP multiple years later. pic.twitter.com/vRdL3uY1l9 – 4:42 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul (heel) remains out for Suns vs. Mavs. There is hope Paul will return soon, but he will miss his 14th straight game tonight in Dallas. – 2:03 PM
Chris Paul (heel) remains out for Suns vs. Mavs. There is hope Paul will return soon, but he will miss his 14th straight game tonight in Dallas. – 2:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Washington Jr. has been added to the Suns’ injury report with a left hip injury and is out for today’s game against the Mavs.
No Torrey Craig, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder again. – 1:46 PM
Duane Washington Jr. has been added to the Suns’ injury report with a left hip injury and is out for today’s game against the Mavs.
No Torrey Craig, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder again. – 1:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul, Torrey Craig and Cam Johnson all remain out for today’s game against the Mavs, while Duane Washington Jr. (left hip injury) is also out – 1:44 PM
Chris Paul, Torrey Craig and Cam Johnson all remain out for today’s game against the Mavs, while Duane Washington Jr. (left hip injury) is also out – 1:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s playmaking has been tremendous this year.
He’s facing even more blitzes and double teams, especially while Chris Paul and Cam Johnson are out.
Booker has always seen the floor well and been a really good passer but he leveled up a few times. pic.twitter.com/FqHk4j31J7 – 12:11 PM
Devin Booker’s playmaking has been tremendous this year.
He’s facing even more blitzes and double teams, especially while Chris Paul and Cam Johnson are out.
Booker has always seen the floor well and been a really good passer but he leveled up a few times. pic.twitter.com/FqHk4j31J7 – 12:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s hard. That’s my happy place is hooping, but I’ve sort of learned over the years that it’s a long game. Luckily we have enough depth on our team to where I shouldn’t be forced to come back until I’m ready.” #Suns Chris Paul (heel). https://t.co/9voqUqA2rf via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/qDnMPKCm4m – 3:56 PM
“It’s hard. That’s my happy place is hooping, but I’ve sort of learned over the years that it’s a long game. Luckily we have enough depth on our team to where I shouldn’t be forced to come back until I’m ready.” #Suns Chris Paul (heel). https://t.co/9voqUqA2rf via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/qDnMPKCm4m – 3:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Mikal Bridges (knee) available at #Spurs, Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin) out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:51 PM
#Suns update: Mikal Bridges (knee) available at #Spurs, Chris Paul (heel), Torrey Craig (groin) out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:51 PM
More on this storyline
Phoenix: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Boston. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
Duane Rankin: Chris Paul (heel) and Torrey Craig (groin) QUESTIONABLE Wednesday night vs. #Celtics. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 6, 2022
Duane Rankin: “He’s been here every day. He hasn’t missed a day with us.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul (heel), who sit a 12th straight game tonight vs. #Rockets “We want him to be healthy, we want him to be ready to go and we want to make sure of that before he comes back.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.