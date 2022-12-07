Clippers 37, Magic 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) play against the Orlando Magic (20-20) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 37, Orlando Magic 22 (Q2 07:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson has made 2 catch-shoot 3s, the latest forcing another Jamahl Mosley timeout with 9:23 left in first half.
Orlando has more turnovers (7) than buckets (6/24 FGs, 25%) to begin the game. – 7:47 PM
Reggie Jackson has made 2 catch-shoot 3s, the latest forcing another Jamahl Mosley timeout with 9:23 left in first half.
Orlando has more turnovers (7) than buckets (6/24 FGs, 25%) to begin the game. – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers put together their best first quarter on the road this season, lead 32-14 in Orlando.
Paul George outscored Orlando starters 10-8. Terance Mann outscored Orlando’s bench 8-6.
And that’s with Clippers missing 4 of 6 in paint and 5 of 7 in midrange. Clippers made 6/10 3s – 7:43 PM
Clippers put together their best first quarter on the road this season, lead 32-14 in Orlando.
Paul George outscored Orlando starters 10-8. Terance Mann outscored Orlando’s bench 8-6.
And that’s with Clippers missing 4 of 6 in paint and 5 of 7 in midrange. Clippers made 6/10 3s – 7:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Clippers 32, Magic 14
Clippers made 6 of 10 threes. Kawhi’s 7 points match his high for a first *half* so far this season.
Nico Batum, doing the little things: 4 assists, with three leading to three-pointers. – 7:42 PM
End of 1: Clippers 32, Magic 14
Clippers made 6 of 10 threes. Kawhi’s 7 points match his high for a first *half* so far this season.
Nico Batum, doing the little things: 4 assists, with three leading to three-pointers. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: LA Clippers 32, Orlando 14
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/L9o2uNfrjY – 7:41 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: LA Clippers 32, Orlando 14
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/L9o2uNfrjY – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Clippers 32, Magic 14.
Orlando had 7 turnovers for 12 LA points. Team is also shooting 22% from the field (4-18) and 28.6% on 3s (2-7).
Clippers shooting 60% (6-10) on 3s. – 7:41 PM
End of 1Q: Clippers 32, Magic 14.
Orlando had 7 turnovers for 12 LA points. Team is also shooting 22% from the field (4-18) and 28.6% on 3s (2-7).
Clippers shooting 60% (6-10) on 3s. – 7:41 PM
Jalen Suggs @jalensuggs
Hey @Orlando Magic fans, I will be meeting fans and signing autographs ✍️ with fellow teammate @Cole Anthony at @GameTime407 on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 3:30 PM – 5 PM! Make sure to stop by! #FanaticsExclusive
To buy tickets and learn more email Andrew@gametimecardz.com pic.twitter.com/ngQKJo9dxR – 7:38 PM
Hey @Orlando Magic fans, I will be meeting fans and signing autographs ✍️ with fellow teammate @Cole Anthony at @GameTime407 on Saturday, Dec. 10th from 3:30 PM – 5 PM! Make sure to stop by! #FanaticsExclusive
To buy tickets and learn more email Andrew@gametimecardz.com pic.twitter.com/ngQKJo9dxR – 7:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bol Bol is HIM! Insane athlete, outstanding two-way presence for the Orlando Magic! #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/sq82iNlhO7 – 7:34 PM
Bol Bol is HIM! Insane athlete, outstanding two-way presence for the Orlando Magic! #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/sq82iNlhO7 – 7:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There isn’t going to be staggering of Kawhi and PG’s minutes for a while. Ty Lue wants those two to play their minutes together to play catch-up with continuity. And so they check out at the same time with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
There isn’t going to be staggering of Kawhi and PG’s minutes for a while. Ty Lue wants those two to play their minutes together to play catch-up with continuity. And so they check out at the same time with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout with 3:25 left in opening quarter and leading 25-9. Likely a sub to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George off the floor, as Leonard was ready to return yet another Orlando miss into the front court. – 7:33 PM
Clippers call timeout with 3:25 left in opening quarter and leading 25-9. Likely a sub to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George off the floor, as Leonard was ready to return yet another Orlando miss into the front court. – 7:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Paul George has made 1,900 career three-pointers, one of 19 players in NBA history to reach the mark. – 7:30 PM
Paul George has made 1,900 career three-pointers, one of 19 players in NBA history to reach the mark. – 7:30 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,237 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:30 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,237 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard missed 9 3s in a row before splashing a corner look that gives Clippers 21-6 lead in Orlando.
Clippers have Magic offense in a car seat. Strapped up. Orlando has missed 7 of first 8 shots with 5 turnovers. – 7:28 PM
Kawhi Leonard missed 9 3s in a row before splashing a corner look that gives Clippers 21-6 lead in Orlando.
Clippers have Magic offense in a car seat. Strapped up. Orlando has missed 7 of first 8 shots with 5 turnovers. – 7:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic went about 6 minutes until it got their first FG, a Bol Bol layup off a rim run.
Clippers moving the ball well around Orlando, making 5 of their first 9 3s and leading 21-6 with 5:12 in 1Q. – 7:27 PM
Magic went about 6 minutes until it got their first FG, a Bol Bol layup off a rim run.
Clippers moving the ball well around Orlando, making 5 of their first 9 3s and leading 21-6 with 5:12 in 1Q. – 7:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Ty Lue pregame about his comment from the other night and wanting to take more 3s. He said he just wants more good looks, period, but felt Kawhi and PG’s gravity would open up 3s. Well, they’re 5-9 from 3 tonight.
Meanwhile, Orlando is 1-8 on all FGs. – 7:26 PM
Asked Ty Lue pregame about his comment from the other night and wanting to take more 3s. He said he just wants more good looks, period, but felt Kawhi and PG’s gravity would open up 3s. Well, they’re 5-9 from 3 tonight.
Meanwhile, Orlando is 1-8 on all FGs. – 7:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Bol Bol goes to the rack to give the Magic their first field goal of the night with 6:08 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Bol Bol goes to the rack to give the Magic their first field goal of the night with 6:08 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony, rocking the goggles we saw at yesterday’s practice, is about to check in. – 7:25 PM
Cole Anthony, rocking the goggles we saw at yesterday’s practice, is about to check in. – 7:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Few people walking this earth can get high enough to block the shot of Moses Brown. Bol Bol is one of those people. – 7:25 PM
Few people walking this earth can get high enough to block the shot of Moses Brown. Bol Bol is one of those people. – 7:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I think there’s a good chance with so many guys out tonight you’ll see the Clippers pull Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac fairly early in this first quarter in order to get them back in the game with the second unit and give the reserves some juice. – 7:16 PM
I think there’s a good chance with so many guys out tonight you’ll see the Clippers pull Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac fairly early in this first quarter in order to get them back in the game with the second unit and give the reserves some juice. – 7:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Clippers jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Magic struggling against Clippers’ zone: 0-3 and 2 turnovers in just over 3 minutes.
LA — PG and Kawhi — showcasing their shotmaking and shotcreation. – 7:15 PM
Clippers jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Magic struggling against Clippers’ zone: 0-3 and 2 turnovers in just over 3 minutes.
LA — PG and Kawhi — showcasing their shotmaking and shotcreation. – 7:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First play of game for Clippers with Marcus Morris Sr. out was an off screen middy for Kawhi Leonard right around the nail. Good.
Paul George bodied Franz Wagner then splashed a catch-shoot 3 from Nicolas Batum. A 7-0 PG/Kawhi start for Clippers, forcing an early Orlando timeout – 7:15 PM
First play of game for Clippers with Marcus Morris Sr. out was an off screen middy for Kawhi Leonard right around the nail. Good.
Paul George bodied Franz Wagner then splashed a catch-shoot 3 from Nicolas Batum. A 7-0 PG/Kawhi start for Clippers, forcing an early Orlando timeout – 7:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers open on a 7-0 run in Orlando. The difference in shot quality is stark. Fultz trying to shoot over Zubac (twice), Bol Bol throwing the ball away. Meanwhile, Clips getting easy looks. – 7:14 PM
The Clippers open on a 7-0 run in Orlando. The difference in shot quality is stark. Fultz trying to shoot over Zubac (twice), Bol Bol throwing the ball away. Meanwhile, Clips getting easy looks. – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Spoelstra says reeling Heat have singular focus, ‘We have to do a better job’; Butler questionable vs. Clippers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:12 PM
From earlier: Spoelstra says reeling Heat have singular focus, ‘We have to do a better job’; Butler questionable vs. Clippers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Magic
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/K35UrsY05O – 6:48 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Magic
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/K35UrsY05O – 6:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Magic:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
ORL
Paolo Banchero
Moritz Wagner
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 6:35 PM
Starters for Clips-Magic:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
ORL
Paolo Banchero
Moritz Wagner
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 6:35 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Steve Ballmer swore to me the rumors weren’t true. He didn’t actually want to put spikes in the seats at the Intuit Dome, the Clippers future home arena. That was just a joke.
On his intensifying quest to carve out real space for the Clippers in LA:
nytimes.com/2022/12/07/spo… – 6:00 PM
Steve Ballmer swore to me the rumors weren’t true. He didn’t actually want to put spikes in the seats at the Intuit Dome, the Clippers future home arena. That was just a joke.
On his intensifying quest to carve out real space for the Clippers in LA:
nytimes.com/2022/12/07/spo… – 6:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here in Orlando, Ty Lue said that Luke Kennard’s absence is precautionary, the team being careful as he comes back from injury. Marcus Morris is ill (non-COVID). For now, both seem probable to play tomorrow in Miami. Same with John Wall. – 5:45 PM
Here in Orlando, Ty Lue said that Luke Kennard’s absence is precautionary, the team being careful as he comes back from injury. Marcus Morris is ill (non-COVID). For now, both seem probable to play tomorrow in Miami. Same with John Wall. – 5:45 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Not sure how I wasn’t already following @Fawzan24_, but that’s fixed. Magic fans, get on that if you haven’t already. – 5:34 PM
Not sure how I wasn’t already following @Fawzan24_, but that’s fixed. Magic fans, get on that if you haven’t already. – 5:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic sticking with same starters vs. Clippers: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:26 PM
Magic sticking with same starters vs. Clippers: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first fiveee 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/s9ZwfiTTGQ – 5:17 PM
first fiveee 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/s9ZwfiTTGQ – 5:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, and Moe Wagner against the L.A. Clippers tonight. – 5:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, and Moe Wagner against the L.A. Clippers tonight. – 5:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers:
Out: Cain, Vincent and Yurtseven.
Questionable: Butler and Dedmon.
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Jovic, Oladipo, Robinson and Strus. – 5:02 PM
Heat injury report for tomorrow vs. Clippers:
Out: Cain, Vincent and Yurtseven.
Questionable: Butler and Dedmon.
Probable: Herro, Highsmith, Jovic, Oladipo, Robinson and Strus. – 5:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (knee) listed as questionable for Heat for Thursday vs. Clippers. Gabe Vincent (knee) again out. Victor Oladipo (knee) probable. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable. Yurtseven (ankle) out. – 5:01 PM
Jimmy Butler (knee) listed as questionable for Heat for Thursday vs. Clippers. Gabe Vincent (knee) again out. Victor Oladipo (knee) probable. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable. Yurtseven (ankle) out. – 5:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paolo Banchero tops @Jonathan Givony‘ early rookie rankings. Thoughts? 👀
Full ranking on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/F2v7aJ7hTn pic.twitter.com/pT7cMYKrmW – 5:01 PM
Paolo Banchero tops @Jonathan Givony‘ early rookie rankings. Thoughts? 👀
Full ranking on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/F2v7aJ7hTn pic.twitter.com/pT7cMYKrmW – 5:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass on our Alumni Blog via @AdamTranDo
From SBC Student/Intern to Clippers PR Staff
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/from-sbc-stude… – 2:50 PM
Latest @SportsBizClass on our Alumni Blog via @AdamTranDo
From SBC Student/Intern to Clippers PR Staff
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/from-sbc-stude… – 2:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Enjoy the game and shoot your shot afterwards 👀
Get a ticket for tomorrow night vs the Clippers and put up a postgame free throw on our court, don’t miss out! – 1:52 PM
Enjoy the game and shoot your shot afterwards 👀
Get a ticket for tomorrow night vs the Clippers and put up a postgame free throw on our court, don’t miss out! – 1:52 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIBtOe pic.twitter.com/S1RUEvmbUz – 1:32 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIBtOe pic.twitter.com/S1RUEvmbUz – 1:32 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Steve Ballmer wants to put spikes on the seats in the new Clippers arena, but he can’t. So he’s aiming for vibrating seats. Very good story from @Tania Ganguli on how the Clippers are trying to turn LA nytimes.com/2022/12/07/spo… – 1:05 PM
Steve Ballmer wants to put spikes on the seats in the new Clippers arena, but he can’t. So he’s aiming for vibrating seats. Very good story from @Tania Ganguli on how the Clippers are trying to turn LA nytimes.com/2022/12/07/spo… – 1:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.