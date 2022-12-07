Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis' sickness: 'His temperature went over a 100'

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after the game that Davis was the only player on the team currently suffering from an illness. “It progressively got worse,” Ham said of Davis’ sickness. “His temperature went over a 100, I believe it was 101 and some change. He said he was going to try and give it a go, which he did. But he just felt too weak, just too drained — dehydrated a little bit. But it’s that time of the season, in terms of wintertime, weather change, change of climate — coming from L.A. going to these different places.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Cavs probably don’t win if AD doesn’t get sick, but that’s not their fault. All wins count!! – 1:21 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Someone missing?
@Reggie Miller has Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis as his list of early #NBA MVP candidates.
So if you think Devin Booker should be on this list, who are you taking off this list?
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/qu4dvlrs7w – 12:18 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on trying to replace Anthony Davis after he went out, especially considering how well he’d been playing: “Next man up, (but) it’s a tall task, literally … it was tough … we had to switch up our whole game plan.” – 10:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had a 101-degree fever. He tried to push through his illness, but left after 8 minutes.
The Lakers head straight to Toronto for the second of a B2B; we’ll get an update on AD’s status tomorrow. – 10:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, who only got 8 mins out of AD before his night was finished with the flu, lose in CLE 116-102. LeBron 21p 17r 4a; T.Bryant 19p on 8-of-12 9r; Westbrook 16p 3a; Schroder 16p. The Cavs win the season series 2-0, the first time that’s happened to a LeBron James team. – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis averaged 35-15-3 the last 9 games, and was LAL’s primary source of rim protection.
The Lakers battled tonight, but just didn’t have enough inside, allowing 70 points in the paint.
They came in allowing 51.8. – 9:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers played a contender close on the road with no AD. Hard to ask for much more than that. Punt the Raptors game. Rest up. Come back strong against Philly Friday and Detroit Sunday. – 9:35 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Anthony Davis has now left more games due to illness this season than Kawhi Leonard has his entire time in LA. Did I do that right? – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s one rebound away from his season high of 15. He’s been battling inside tonight for the short-handed Lakers without AD and Gabriel. – 9:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Really strong effort from Thomas Bryant, whose put-back dunk tied the game at 65 for the AD-less Lakers, who entered the half down 8.
Bryant has 13 points with 6 boards and is a +15 tonight. The only other Laker in the positive is Troy Brown Jr. (+5). – 8:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers hung in this first half without Anthony Davis, but allowed the final five points of the 2nd Q to trail 57-49 at halftime.
They needed to pick things up from the perimeter, but Beverley was 1 for 5 from 3, Walker IV 0 for 4, and Schroder and Reaves both 0 for 2. – 8:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Davis illness takes the air out of this matchup. Lakers still in it at the half but tough to see them hanging in against this Cavs team without AD. – 8:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jarrett Allen is 10-of-10 from the field halfway through the second quarter and Anthony Davis is done for the night. Could see some bonkers numbers especially if the Lakers go to LeBron at center. – 8:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis has flu-like symptoms and will not return, per Lakers. – 8:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Would obviously rather have AD out there, but this is a nice opportunity for the rest of the Lakers to step up. He’s been carrying the team to an almost unhealthy degree, especially defensively. Let’s see what this team’s got against a real opponent. Just keep it respectable. – 8:13 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Lakers say F/C Anthony Davis out for rest of game with flu-like symptoms. He was averaging 42 points in his previous three games. – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Lakers Anthony Davis will not return tonight with flu-like symptoms. – 8:12 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Per Lakers PR: Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return tonight. – 8:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 8:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lakers will be without Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game with flu-like symptoms. – 8:10 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Sucks that AD is done for the night due to flu-like symptoms and not an injury. – 8:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of game vs. Cavaliers due to flu-like symptoms. – 8:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (flu-like symptoms) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 8:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
We’re still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who went to the locker room late in the 1st Q, and has yet to return to the bench. – 8:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen in the first quarter:
14 PTS
7-7 FG
More points than AD, LeBron and Russ combined. pic.twitter.com/Pz1qMKdFLU – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen unsurprisingly making a huge early impact tonight. He is such a difference-maker at both ends of the floor. He’s got 10 points and 2 boards. He also has the LeBron assignment on defense while Evan Mobley has been matched up with Anthony Davis. – 7:51 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Charting his scoring rates (points per shot, black line) and shot quality (expected points per shot, gray line) as 500-shot rolling averages you can see how Anthony Davis has experienced big changes in shot diet during his career (in addition to periods of 🔥 and 🧊shot making). pic.twitter.com/EDTRRPjn2Z – 7:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really good first run for Jarrett Allen. He’s got eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor. Played the first seven minutes. Now, we’re getting Mobley vs. AD. This should be fun. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs putting Mobley on AD and Allen on LBJ says a lot about where AD and LBJ are at this moment. – 7:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
10-3 Cavs.
Cleveland has been the team capitalizing on all of the extra energy in the building with LeBron back in Cleveland, getting themselves good shots and hitting all 5.
Meanwhile, LeBron has a dunk, but AD’s 1 for 3 at the FT line, and the other 3 starters are 0 for 4. – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis is second in points in the paint this season.
The Cavs give up the second fewest points in the paint this season.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Anthony Davis is playing the best basketball of his life.
@Stephen Noh explored why: 👇👇
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 6:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Darvin Ham said they’ll miss Wenyen Gabriel’s energy off the bench, but he shouldn’t be out too long (he’ll be re-evaluated in one week). – 6:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon 🚨
-Kawhi Leonard’s return
-The Andrew Nembhard tsunami
-Trae Young vs. Dejounte Murray
-Anthony Davis revival
-Heat losing to Grizz
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Why we like Indy (also, Nembhard!)
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHARD
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHART
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD has posted 95 points in the last two games. @Chiney Ogwumike thinks he can maintain this high level of play:
“I think he’ll get up for this one because he knows it’s another opportunity to quiet people who have been talking very loudly [about him] the last two years.” pic.twitter.com/zBYp6aS80m – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Anthony Davis is accepting that he has to be Batman”
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the NBA App.
📱💻📺https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/cM7EIWDp2G – 4:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PPG — Luka Doncic
RPG — Anthony Davis
APG — Tyrese Haliburton
SPG — OG Anunoby
BPG — Brook Lopez
FG% — Nicolas Claxton
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Once again, much appreciated that Portugal did what Brazil did yesterday and ended their match in the first half so folks can turn to @FS1, see the end of @TheHerd & then watch @FTFonFS1 where we discuss Brady’s magic, the Lakers’ chances with a dominant AD & Lamar’s future. – 2:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From Monday @BleacherReport I look at the Lakers and, with Pelinka’s verbal commit from media day, why Anthony Davis’ reinvigorated dominance gives the team a reason, again, to go all-in on the trade market
bleacherreport.com/articles/10057… – 2:02 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
As of today, Anthony Davis leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency. He has shot 80% on cuts and 68% rolling to the rim this season. A closer look at his shot making and role throughout his career: pic.twitter.com/8nFa6pVQY9 – 1:15 PM
Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet
What’s my Game Face? Confident, calm and a #TeamStyled epic beard.
#Ad #ChooseYourGameFace @Gillette pic.twitter.com/kzLzZavzJl – 12:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Anthony Davis vengeance season and what it means for the Lakers trade options; then @Jonathan Givony and I check in on a bunch of rookies in Houston, Indiana, OKC, Detroit, more:
Apple: apple.co/3Y5n2HV
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HjhlAe – 11:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20+ PPG on under 2 TOV per game all-time:
— Anthony Davis
— Dirk Nowitzki
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Anthony Davis’ averages over the past nine games:
-35.3 points
-15.6 rebounds
-2.9 blocks
-1.2 steals
-65/46/88 shooting splits
I took a look at what’s behind his return to form 👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/an… – 9:25 AM
Anthony Davis’ averages over the past nine games:
-35.3 points
-15.6 rebounds
-2.9 blocks
-1.2 steals
-65/46/88 shooting splits
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We discuss AD putting up 55 on the Wizards, Darvin Ham’s guard rotation, the DeRozan/Vucevic trade rumors and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/m4KyNV0gKYo?t=1 – 4:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Anthony Davis wrecks the Wizards for 55. Plus, we break down Darvin Ham’s guard rotation, and the Russ/picks-for-DeRozan/Vucevic rumor. Would this make sense as the Lakers’ all-in move? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 10:45 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame Coach Darvin Ham talked about Russell Westbrook “playing with joy” again. Just seeing him play live, you can see it. – 7:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(2/2) Darvin Ham also mentioned his teammates from that team, plus coach Bernie Bickerstaff and GM Wes Unseld Sr. Ham also praised D.C., adding, “Very, very high-level, high-IQ basketball fans. … This is one of my favorite cities in the world.” – 4:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Lakers coach Darvin Ham on what stands out from his 1997-98 season as a Wizards player: “The fact that we finished 42-40 and didn’t make the playoffs. I wish we had the play-in system back then.” – 4:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Darvin Ham pregame “Good squad, Good coach, really good coach [Wes], you can’t rest or take plays off against the Washington Wizards.
Brad is one of his favorite guys to watch, he says. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/QGclF8riCH – 4:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Dennis Schroder will start in making his return to the team tonight, per Darvin Ham. – 4:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Dennis Schröder will start tonight.
LeBron remains questionable with the ankle. – 4:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Davis (low back) is probable, Darvin Ham says. LeBron James (ankle) is still questionable. – 4:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game as we approach tip-off in 90 mins, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 4:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
As big as beating the Bucks was for the Lakers, their optimism for what it means was reined in by caution. Because from Darvin Ham on down, they know it won’t mean much if the Big Three can’t keep the momentum going: ocregister.com/2022/12/03/lak… – 10:48 AM
More on this storyline
But Tuesday night in Cleveland, the plans had to change, and they had to change on the fly. Davis, maybe the best player in the NBA over the last three weeks, had to leave the floor with flu-like symptoms. He didn’t return. “Next man up … but that’s a tall task — figuratively and literally,” said LeBron James, who had 21 points and 17 rebounds. -via Los Angeles Times / December 7, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to flu-like symptoms. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 6, 2022
His 55 points are the second-most scored by an NBA player this season. Sunday, he barely missed while dominating the glass and at the rim, becoming the first player since Patrick Ewing to score at least 50 on 70% shooting with 15-plus rebounds and three-plus blocked shots. Ewing did it 32 years ago. Davis was 22-of-30 shooting from the field Sunday — including two of three from deep — plus a perfect nine of nine from the free-throw line. He was unquestionably the best player on the court. “We’ve been talking all summer about him just being the go-to guy. I told him none of this is going to work if he’s not right,” coach Darvin Ham said. “Not only available to play, but playing at an extremely high level, which he’s doing right now. I’ve said that to him, to the team, you guys. Like, we need AD to be special in order for us to get to where we need to get to.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 5, 2022
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham on AD’s recent dominance: “The foremost thing is health. I think he’s feeling great … he’s having fun playing the game of basketball pain free … he’s not settling. He’s really attacking the rim … defending at a really high level.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 4, 2022
