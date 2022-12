Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis' sickness: 'His temperature went over a 100'

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after the game that Davis was the only player on the team currently suffering from an illness. “It progressively got worse,” Ham said of Davis’ sickness. “His temperature went over a 100, I believe it was 101 and some change. He said he was going to try and give it a go, which he did. But he just felt too weak, just too drained — dehydrated a little bit. But it’s that time of the season, in terms of wintertime, weather change, change of climate — coming from L.A. going to these different places.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN