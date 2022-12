Dejounte Murray suffers ankle injury and does not return

They shook up their roster last summer, acquiring DeJounte Murray from the Spurs and sending Kevin Huerter to the Kings, but they’re still struggling to stay above .500, and league sources say John Collins, whose relationship with Young has shown signs of strain, wouldn’t mind going elsewhere now that the Murray-Young backcourt has made him a distant third option . “They’ve got to do something,” said one Eastern Conference scout. “I don’t know that their owner is willing to pay the luxury tax for a team just scraping into the playoffs.” -via FoxSports.com / December 6, 2022