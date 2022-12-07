Dejounte Murray suffers ankle injury and does not return

Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said the Dejounte Murray had some swelling in his ankle when he talked to him. – 10:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that Dejounte Murray has some swelling. He said that him going down really hurt them tonight, especially w/out De’Andre Hunter and John Collins. – 10:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray will not return to the Hawks-Knicks game after an apparent injury to his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/MlBaZ7t5VH – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hawks have now ruled Dejounte Murray out for the rest of the game with his ankle injury. Another key player down. – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game per Hawks PR. – 8:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out for the rest of the game, per the Hawks. – 8:15 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hawks say Dejounte Murray has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return to tonight’s game against the Knicks. – 8:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray is questionable to return with a left ankle sprain. – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Dejounte Murray landed on RJ Barrett’s foot and twisted his ankle. He’s limping. Barrett was given a flagrant foul. – 7:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Foul on Barrett upgraded to flagrant 1 as he steps into Dejounte Murray’s landing space. Murray limped off the court but is coming back out slowly to shoot the free throws. – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray is limping. He can’t put much weight on his leg. – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks @ Knicks starters:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela – 7:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Here’s something fun. Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been shooting 48.9% from 3 over the last 6 games on 7.8 attempts per game.
A big factor in that has, of course, been his performance in Houston last month where he was 8-13 from 3.
He’s shooting 36.6% from 3 over 24 games. – 11:09 AM
More on this storyline
They shook up their roster last summer, acquiring DeJounte Murray from the Spurs and sending Kevin Huerter to the Kings, but they’re still struggling to stay above .500, and league sources say John Collins, whose relationship with Young has shown signs of strain, wouldn’t mind going elsewhere now that the Murray-Young backcourt has made him a distant third option. “They’ve got to do something,” said one Eastern Conference scout. “I don’t know that their owner is willing to pay the luxury tax for a team just scraping into the playoffs.” -via FoxSports.com / December 6, 2022
Atlanta Hawks PR: Dejounte Murray has swiped at least two steals in 14 of Atlanta’s 24 games this season. Heading into tonight’s contest, Murray was ranked fourth in steals per game (1.83) and tied second in deflections per game (3.7). -via Twitter @HawksPR / December 5, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Dejounte on the ‘miscommunication’: “I didn’t see nothing.” Then later: “Trae’s great, man. He’ll get it together, no matter what he’s going through.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 5, 2022
