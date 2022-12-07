Hawks 61, Knicks 78: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) play against the New York Knicks (13-13) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 61, New York Knicks 78 (Q3 04:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has let the refs know how he feels. Got T’d up. Hawks trail 76-59 w/ 5:20 left in 3Q. – 9:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
ATO didn’t look like much but Hawks might be hunting that 1-4 switch, but at the same time, the shot choice has to be better. – 9:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson picks up his 4th foul w/ 8:19 left in 3Qr. Hawks trail 66-52. – 9:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes is up to 18 points – 6-for-8 overall and 4-for-6 from 3. And he’s guarding Trae Young and doing a pretty good job of it. – 9:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3Q, 8:36 – Hawks call a timeout as Knicks hit back-to-back 3s. New York is 10-of-22 from 3, while the Hawks are 3-of-19.
The Hawks have outscored the Knicks 34-22 in the paint. But with the 3-ball not falling, it’s an uphill battle tonight. – 9:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
perhaps now you understand all the hooterin’ and hollerin’ over here about Quentin Grimes. – 9:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Knicks say Obi Toppin (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Obi Toppin (sore right knee) has been ruled out tonight – 9:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Obi Toppin won’t return tonight due to a sore right knee. – 9:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin has a sore right knee and is out for the remainder of the game, according to the Knicks. – 9:00 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Obi Toppin (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
For Trae Young and other young NBA stars, the path to the next level lies in the locker room, not the lane
By: @Bill Reiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/for-t… – 8:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Knicks 53, Hawks 41
The Hawks cut the Knicks lead to 38-37 but just couldn’t get over the hump w/ all of the Knicks starters on the floor.
Hawks have given up 6pts off of 6 turnovers.
They’re 17-45 from the floor and 2-18 from 3. – 8:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Shocking display of competence from Hawks second unit to start 2nd. – 8:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Deuce McBride helped by Derrick Rose as he takes the vet’s place newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau tweaks Knicks lineup looking for consistency, defense newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Okongwu attempted a 3 in a frontcourt with Capela after Jalen Johnson got his third foul. – 8:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
And the Knicks lead is back up to nine. It felt like the Hawks were starting to rush things a little and the Knicks capitalized. Hawks hadn’t scored in 2:00. They were 0-4 from the floor and 0-3 from 3 in that span. – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets recorded 20 assists with just three turnovers in tonight’s first half.
The 20 assists match the highest assist total for Brooklyn in any half this season (also: first half on 11/9 vs. New York).
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That’s 3 fouls on Jalen Johnson w/ 3:27 left in the 2Q. Onyeka Okongwu comes in for JJ. – 8:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks have played slower the last two games. This is smart, IMO. Trying to outscore the opponent while dropping 130 points isn’t the right style of this roster or Thibodeau. – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks second unit has done some good things. They’ve cut the Knicks’ 18-pt lead to 5. They’ve been on a 17-0 run over the last 4:00 mins before Quentin Grimes knocked down a 3 from the corner.
Hawks trail 41-37 w. 3:50 to go. – 8:34 PM
Hawks second unit has done some good things. They’ve cut the Knicks’ 18-pt lead to 5. They’ve been on a 17-0 run over the last 4:00 mins before Quentin Grimes knocked down a 3 from the corner.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dejounte Murray will not return to the Hawks-Knicks game after an apparent injury to his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/MlBaZ7t5VH – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hawks already with two traveling calls and an offensive foul in the first 2+ minutes of the second quarter. They should try to get a shot off maybe next trip. – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Hawks are 1/5 from the free-throw line.
Whammy’s game has been on another level this season. – 8:22 PM
Hawks are 1/5 from the free-throw line.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BX in the building!
@Cortes_1210 ➕ @aybaybader pic.twitter.com/zvjq7Qhy8g – 8:21 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hawks have now ruled Dejounte Murray out for the rest of the game with his ankle injury. Another key player down. – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are down four regular starters (I’m counting @BobRathbunTV). – 8:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game per Hawks PR. – 8:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:16 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out for the rest of the game, per the Hawks. – 8:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Knicks 31, Hawks 20
The Hawks allowed the Knicks to shoot 6-of-9 (66.7%) from 3. Knicks went 11-of-20 from the floor. – 8:15 PM
1Q: Knicks 31, Hawks 20
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hawks running out of players. About two ankle sprains away from talking Pape Sy out of retirement. – 8:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Hawks say Dejounte Murray has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return to tonight’s game against the Knicks. – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q, 3:47 Hawks take a time out as the Knicks go up 25-13.
Jarrett Culver did a good job of sealing things off so Randle couldn’t get to the rim. But Mitchell Robinson got an easy dunk cutting to the basket. – 8:04 PM
1Q, 3:47 Hawks take a time out as the Knicks go up 25-13.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray is questionable to return with a left ankle sprain. – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From @HeavyOnSports…
NBA execs speak up:
🏀 Actual praise for the Lakers: “They’re not pathetic like they were early”
🏀 Teams decide if they’re buyers or sellers
🏀 Knicks in neutral and the Randle issue: “That roster just doesn’t work”
bit.ly/3F9R6tl – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 8:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin gave up a 3 to Julius Randle and then returned one of his own. Hawks did a good job of getting him alone in the corner for that shot. Hawks trail 18-11. – 8:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are just all sorts of discombobulated. Two turnovers in two mins. They can’t quite fin a rhythm. Down 15-8 w/ 6:51 left in 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Dejounte Murray landed on RJ Barrett’s foot and twisted his ankle. He’s limping. Barrett was given a flagrant foul. – 7:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Foul on Barrett upgraded to flagrant 1 as he steps into Dejounte Murray’s landing space. Murray limped off the court but is coming back out slowly to shoot the free throws. – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray is limping. He can’t put much weight on his leg. – 7:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, Luke Doncic had a huge crowd here for him. Donovan Mitchell had plenty cheering for him Sunday. But Trae Young – Knicks fans don’t forgive and forget. Loud boos as he’s introduced. – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s tiiiiiiiiime 😏
📍 – New York, NY
🆚 – @Brooklyn Nets
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/AHwdJRLlBR – 7:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks @ Knicks starters:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela – 7:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
📺 https://t.co/ykxsqmk255 pic.twitter.com/mjqEYwwGHg – 7:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the Braves’ Bob McAdoo had 42 points and a career-high 29 rebounds, one of only four 40p/25r games since the ABA-NBA merger.
Two days later, McAdoo was traded to the Knicks. According to sources, a young @Marc Stein wept.
More: https://t.co/ZC14in6lHm pic.twitter.com/qQaexmZEKO – 7:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
U-S-A
@Obi Toppin 🤝 @KellynAcosta
#USMNT pic.twitter.com/WjSeEO5WOI – 7:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks and Cam Reddish’s representatives working towards trade: source nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– CP3 returns to the Flashing Lights
– Ja relieved of Dorture Chamber
– MVP faceoff in the desert
– Trae back in the Garden
– Beam Team vs. the Mountain
NBA’s Closing Bell, join us!
📺 https://t.co/GpxYtYSGGA pic.twitter.com/MrEafVFcRd – 6:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I asked Nate McMillan pregame what AJ Griffin’s next step is, especially since opponents will have him on their scouting report even more now that he has been consistently in the rotation. – 6:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nate McMillan says he is a little surprised it hasn’t worked out for Cam Reddish with the Knicks, thought he had a defensive-minded nature that would fit with Thibodeau. – 6:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trae is always on GO when he hits The Garden — will he go off again tonight? 🗽
🍿 Hawks at Knicks
📺 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/N2yzLMOHjG – 5:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Evan Fournier’s days with the Knicks are likely coming to an end once the trade window opens
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:08 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I joined the Celtics for their west coast trip following the 1986 all star game. They lost the first game in Sacramento. “Vecsey’s with us for one day and we’re already playing like the Knicks,” Larry Bird cracked on the team bus afterward. Happy 66th, Larry. – 3:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
In his 2nd act, Luis Scola is bringing Moreyball to Italy. He’s now owner of Pallacanestro Varese, a historically great team trying to rebound. Along with a ex-Knicks exec as GM and ex-Blazers assistant as coach, Varese is trying to disrupt European ball. theathletic.com/3954089/2022/1… – 2:04 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New notebook from @HeavyOnSports… NBA execs speak up:
🏀 Actual praise for the Lakers: “They’re not pathetic like they were early”
🏀 Time for teams to decide if they’re buyers or sellers
🏀 Knicks in neutral: “That roster just doesn’t work”
bit.ly/3F9R6tl – 1:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks and Cam Reddish’s reps working toward trade after team’s failure to find a role: source nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:32 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIBtOe pic.twitter.com/S1RUEvmbUz – 1:32 PM
